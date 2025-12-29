Top New Cars Launched In India In 2025
- India saw more that 60 four-wheels launches in 2025
- For this list we stick to our top 10 pick of all-new & new-gen cars
- Most vehicles launch in 2025 were either an SUV or an EV or both
The Indian auto industry witnessed a host of new car launches this year. From all-new models to generation upgrades and mid-life facelifts, more than 60 four-wheelers were launched in 2025. However, a handful of them stood out, either because they were long anticipated, or they came as a total surprise to buyers and us alike. In this list, we give you our Top 10 picks when it comes to car launches in 2025.
BYD Sealion 7
The Sealion 7 is the fourth model to be launched by BYD in India
The BYD Sealion 7 electric SUV was launched in India on February 17, 2025, with bookings starting at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and deliveries beginning soon after. It’s priced from ₹48.90 lakh to ₹54.90 lakh (ex-showroom) for the two variants.
Also Read: BYD Sealion 7 Review: Perfect Family Electric SUV?
The SUV is offered with an 82.56 kWh battery pack and comes in rear-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive versions, offering strong performance and long range. It has a tech-rich interior with a large rotating screen, digital cluster, panoramic glass roof, premium features and safety kit, making it a well-rounded family EV choice.
Hyundai Creta Electric
The Creta Electric is Hyundai India’s first locally produced electric SUV
The Hyundai Creta Electric was introduced ahead of the Bharat Mobility Global Expo in January 2025 as Hyundai India’s first locally produced electric SUV. It’s expected to launch with pricing under ₹20 lakh for the base model (ex-showroom).
Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?
The EV keeps the Creta’s familiar design with EV-specific details like a closed grille and active air flaps, and a spacious, tech-rich cabin with dual 10.25-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, V2L support, and Level-2 ADAS with 19 safety functions. Powertrain options include 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery packs, with the larger one making 169 bhp and 255 Nm and a claimed range up to 510 km.
Hyundai Venue
The new Hyundai Venue gets redesigned exterior, refreshed interior, and richer tech
The 2026 Hyundai Venue debuted in India on November 4, 2025, with ex‑showroom prices starting around ₹7.90 lakh and top trims reaching about ₹15.7 lakh. It’s a thoroughly updated subcompact SUV with a redesigned exterior, refreshed interior, and richer tech, including dual 12.3‑inch screens, connected Bluelink suite, and Level‑2 ADAS.
Also Read: 2026 Hyundai Venue Review: Everything You Asked For, And More!
Powertrains continue with a 1.2‑litre petrol, a 1.0‑litre turbo‑petrol, and a 1.5‑litre diesel, now including a diesel‑automatic option alongside manuals and a 7‑speed DCT for the turbo petrol. The Venue is roomier, better equipped, and maintains a strong safety and comfort focus.
Kia Syros
The Kia Syros is a sub‑4‑metre SUV launched in India on February 1, 2025, with ex‑showroom prices ranging from ₹8.7 lakh to around ₹15.9 lakh across variants. It has a bold, boxy design and a well‑equipped interior with dual 12.3‑inch screens, panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, connected car tech, and a Level‑2 ADAS safety suite. Power comes from a 1.0‑litre turbo‑petrol engine with 118 bhp/172 Nm (6MT or 7‑speed DCT) and a 1.5‑litre diesel with about 114 bhp/250 Nm (6MT or 6‑speed AT). The Syros also offers practical space, premium features, and modern safety tech.
Kia Carens Clavis EV
The Kia Carens Clavis launched in India on May 23, 2025, as a more premium, feature‑rich update to the Carens, with prices expected to be around ₹11.1–20.7 lakh (ex‑showroom). It gets refreshed styling, dual 12.25‑inch displays, panoramic sunroof, 360‑degree cameras, Level‑2 ADAS, ventilated seats, and abundant safety gear. Engine options remain the 1.5‑litre NA petrol (113 bhp), 1.5‑litre turbo petrol (158 bhp) and 1.5‑litre diesel (114 bhp) with manuals, iMT, AT, and DCT choices. The Carens Clavis EV arrived later, priced from ₹17.99–24.49 lakh (ex‑showroom), with 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh battery options, up to ~490 km claimed range, front motor output ~171 hp/255 Nm, fast charging support, family‑friendly space, and tech‑loaded features.
Mahindra XEV 9e
The Mahindra XEV 9e is a full‑electric SUV priced from about ₹21.90 lakh (ex‑showroom) at launch, positioned in the Rs 20–30 lakh EV segment. It rides on a new INGLO electric platform, has a bold exterior and roomy cabin with a panoramic sunroof, triple 12.3‑inch screens, premium audio, ADAS, and strong safety tech. Two battery options - 59 kWh and 79 kWh LFP - packs feed a rear‑mounted motor producing about 228–282 bhp and 380 Nm. The larger pack claims up to ~656 km range and supports fast charging (20‑80% ~20 min) while sprinting 0‑100 km/h in ~6.8 s.
Maruti Suzuki Victoris
The Maruti Suzuki Victoris debuted in India in September 2025, priced from about ₹10.49 lakh to ₹19.99 lakh (ex-showroom) across 21 variants, including mild hybrid, strong hybrid, and CNG options. Built on the Grand Vitara platform, it has a standout exterior, a premium interior with a large touchscreen and instrument cluster, panoramic sunroof, wireless Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, and many safety features, including Level-2 ADAS, 6 airbags, 360° camera, and 5-star crash-test rating. Power comes from a 1.5-litre petrol engine paired with mild or strong hybrid systems, offering good fuel efficiency and smooth daily performance.
Skoda Octavia vRS
The Skoda Octavia RS returned to India with a limited launch in October 2025, with only 100 units imported and priced at around ₹49.99 lakh (ex-showroom). It was showcased earlier in 2025, and deliveries began from November 6, 2025, after bookings opened in early October. The performance sedan is powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo-petrol engine making about 261 bhp and 370 Nm mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic, propelling 0-100 km/h in about 6.4 seconds and topping at 250 km/h, and features a sporty design, large infotainment cluster, virtual cockpit, ADAS suite, and premium interior touches.
Tata Sierra
The 2025 Tata Sierra launched in India in November 2025 at an introductory price of ₹11.49 lakh (ex-showroom), with higher variants reaching around ₹21.29 lakh. Bookings opened in December, and deliveries began in January 2026. It’s a bold new mid-size SUV with a tech-rich cabin featuring triple screens, panoramic sunroof, JBL audio, Level-2 ADAS, and 360° camera. Power comes from three 1.5-litre engines: a naturally aspirated petrol (≈106 PS/145 Nm), a turbo-petrol (≈160 PS/255 Nm) with automatic, and a 1.5-litre diesel (≈118 PS/280 Nm) with manual/automatic options, all targeting family-friendly performance.
Tesla Model Y
After long anticipation Tesla decided to officially begin it's India journey with the Model Y
The Tesla Model Y finally arrived in India in mid-2025 as a completely built-up import (CBU), with ex-showroom prices around ₹69.47–78.75 lakh depending on variant. It features a minimalist cabin dominated by a 15-inch central touchscreen, huge boot space, Level-2 ADAS with 360° vision, and optional Full Self-Driving hardware. Power comes from an electric powertrain with an ~82 kWh battery delivering a claimed 622 km WLTP range (real-world ~500 km) and brisk 0–100 km/h in about 5.6 s with rear-wheel drive. Rapid DC charging up to 250 kW is supported. The Model Y stands out for tech and range but carries high duties and premium pricing.
