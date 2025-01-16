All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?

When I first heard that the Hyundai Creta was going electric, it felt a bit surreal. I haven’t seen Hyundai take such bold steps with its established mass-market models. And, after the Santro, the Creta is possibly Hyundai’s most popular offering in India. Since its launch in 2015, the company has sold over 11 lakh units of the compact SUV. But then I reminded myself that Hyundai was the first brand in India to launch an electric SUV – the Kona Electric.

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric SUV's Interior And Cabin Features Announced

While the Kona Electric did not see much success in India, today the acceptance of electric cars is much greater, especially in the mass-market segment. So, a crowd favourite like Creta going electric was inevitable. So, when I was invited to drive the new Hyundai Creta Electric, the two questions that came to my mind were – how good an EV is it really, and is it something I would want to buy over a regular Creta?

Looks & Size

The new Creta Electric comes with the quintessential design cues we have seen in the regular Creta. Things like the connected LED bar up front, the same connected LED taillights, and a profile that is identical to the regular model. What’s new are the EV-specific touches like a closed panel grille with the pixel design, and very interestingly, a front-mounted charging port.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric To Develop Up To 169 BHP; Will Get Level 2 ADAS

The bumper is also new, comes with the same pixel design and more importantly it features active air flaps, a feature we have seen in Hyundai’s IONIQ range of EVs. When closed, the flaps help enhance the aerodynamics, but if the internals need to cool down, they automatically open to allow better airflow. Quite an interesting feature that we don’t see in EVs south of Rs. 20 lakh. Now, while looks are subjective, the front design is something that I feel will need time to grow on me.

You’ll see that the Creta Electric also gets a set of new aero-style alloy wheels, but there is also the exposed battery pack underneath the car. Now, this doesn’t compromise safety in any manner, however, I wish Hyundai had better integrated it for a cleaner design. Having said that, this doesn’t affect the ground clearance either, because Hyundai has raised the unladen GC by 10 mm, to 200 mm, allowing some extra room for the battery pack.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Battery Options, Range Compared

Dimensions Creta Electric Creta ICE Length 4340 mm 4330 mm Width 1790 mm 1790 mm Height 1655 mm 1635 mm Wheelbase 2610 mm 2610 mm Ground Clearance 200 mm 190 mm

So yes, the ground clearance remains similar to the regular Creta. However, this has made the EV taller by around 20 mm, and it’s also longer by 10 mm. The car’s width and wheelbase remain unchanged.

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 km Range

The Creta Electric see no change in boot space either, as you still get a 433-litre luggage area. However, this being an EV, there is also a 22-litre frunk on offer underneath the bonnet with a load capacity of 10 kg.

Interior & Cabin Features

Step inside, and you’ll see a cabin that’s familiar but still different. The layout is largely similar to the regular Creta but there are several changes made to it that make the cabin better. Firstly, there is a new steering wheel with a Morse Code pattern at the centre that reads the letter H, a design inspiration taken from the Ioniq 5. And at its column is where the twist-style gear shifter is placed, another Ioniq 5-like feature.

This has allowed Hyundai to offer a floating-style centre console, which in turn has liberated more, larger storage areas. So yes, it’s more practical than the regular Creta.

The seats too are upholstered in new eco-friendly material, which complements the EV philosophy. However, there is dual-zone automatic climate control, and the steering is also adjustable for height and reach. Also, you still get power-adjustable front seats with this top-spec model, with a cooling function, now the driver also gets 2 levels of memory settings.

In fact, the rear seat experience too has been enhanced. Like the Alcazar, the back of the front two seats now come with foldable trays with a device holder and a retractable cup holder.

Furthermore, now you can also electrically adjust the front passenger seat to get more legroom, another feature borrowed from the Alcazar. But that’s not it. The Creta Electric also gets a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, so there is a 3-point socket so you can keep your laptop, or similar bigger devices charged on the go. So yes, comfort and convenience too are better in the new Creta Electric.

In terms of tech, like the Creta, here too you get dual 10.25-inch displays. While the instrument cluster has been updated offering more EV-specific information like range and battery percentage, the touchscreen infotainment is the same unit. This means the same boring UI as in the regular Creta, and yes, you still do not get wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which at this point is just disappointing.

But if you can look past that, a lot of nicer features from the regular Creta have been carried over too. Namely, a wireless phone charger, multiple USB ports, rear AC vents, an air purifier, a premium Bose Surround sound system, and of course, a large panoramic sunroof as well. You also continue to get privacy blinds on the rear windows, which I feel is a very underrated feature.

Safety

In terms of safety, the Creta Electric is loaded with everything you get in its regular counterpart and more. So yes, things like – 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Programme, and rear parking sensors are all standard. Then the higher variants additionally offer features like 360-degree view cameras, tyre pressure monitoring system, and of course, level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS.

DRIVING SAFETY DRIVING CONVENIENCE PARKING SAFETY Front Collision Warning (FCW) Front Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) – Car FCA – Pedestrian Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go Rear Cross Traffic Collision Warning FCA – Cycle FCA – Junction Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW) Lane Follow Assist Rear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance Assist Lane Keeping Assist Lane Departure Warning High Beam Assist Surround View Monitor Driver Attention Warning Blind Spot View Monitor Safe Exit Warning Leading Vehicle Departure Assist –

In fact, there are 19 ADAS functionalities on offer like – Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist and more. Now, these safety nets have been calibrated keeping the Indian road conditions and driving patterns in mind. However, if you think it’s something it’s something that will cause more hindrance rather than help you then you can also turn the ADAS function off.

Powertrain & Performance

The Creta Electric is offered with two battery options – a 42 kWh unit, and a bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack; It was the latter that I got to experience. Both versions power an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor or IPMSM. Now, by going electric the biggest change here, of course, is the fact that this version of the SUV is the most powerful and the quickest Creta yet.

The power delivery is instant and quick. In fact, the model with the 51.4 kWh battery offers a max output of 169 bhp and can go from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. Also, the torque is a meaty 255 Nm, which is available from the word go. So, every time you floor the accelerator, you’ll notice the front-end lift ever so slightly, and you’ll be reaching dangerous speeds in no time. And like in most EVs the smaller battery pack option too offered the same 255 Nm of torque.

As for the range, Hyundai claims a max range of 472 km on a single charge with the larger battery pack, while the 42 kWh unit can offer a range of 390 km. Now, on paper, they are good numbers, but a real-world range test will be required to find out how accurate are these numbers. Based on my driving experience, and the charge status, I reckon the long-range Creta Electric will offer a real-world range above 370 km.

Hyundai is also offering three different drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sports, and while the Eco model will conserve battery and offer controlled output, the sports mode offers that extra bit of boost where in the car feels quicker and more agile.

While you get paddle shifters, they are not here to move through the gears – well, technically because the EV doesn’t get one, but rather to control the different levels of braking regeneration. There are five in total – 0, 1, 2, 3, and Max, as the numbers suggest, there will be zero intervention from the system at level 0, and the Max level gives you the one-pedal driving experience, where you don’t need to use the brakes. This too will come in handy when you are trying to conserve battery.

Ride & Dynamics

As for the Creta Electric’s on-road mannerisms, the SUV offers great ride quality that’s on par with the regular Creta, if not better. The SUV takes on all the bumps and potholes on the road with great ease, ironing out the undulations. Furthermore, the battery pack at the bottom improves the centre of gravity, while the added weight makes it more stable, especially on straight roads. The SUV also handles the corners nicely, yes there is body-roll and you feel it but it’s nothing too jarring. Also, while the brakes offer good stopping power, the brakes do feel a bit spongy.

Verdict

The new Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered in 5 different variants and two different battery options – 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh – which I mentioned earlier. Now, looking at all that Hyundai is promising, and our experience driving the EV, it looks like the company has a perfect EV at its hand, at least on paper.

It looks good, it is feature-loaded, and you get a tonne of tech and creature comforts that few cars offer in the sub-Rs. 20 lakh space. Also, Hyundai is promising some good range figures, and I have a feeling the real-world range too will not disappoint.

Creta Electric Variants 42 kWh (SR) 51.4 kWh (LR) Executive Yes No Smart Yes Yes Premium Yes No Excellence No Yes

Furthermore, what makes it even more special is the fact that the Creta Electric is the first locally produced EV from Hyundai and is expected to be priced under Rs. 20 lakh, at least at the starting level. So, everything boils down to how that company prices it, and that will define the acceptance we see from Indian car buyers.

The Hyundai Creta Electric SUV will be launched at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo on January 17, 2