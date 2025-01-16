Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maruti Suzuki e-VitaraMaruti Suzuki eVXMG CybersterMahindra New BoleroBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160Norton V4CR
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?

The Creta Electric is the first locally produced mass-market electric vehicle from Hyundai India.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 16, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    When I first heard that the Hyundai Creta was going electric, it felt a bit surreal. I haven’t seen Hyundai take such bold steps with its established mass-market models. And, after the Santro, the Creta is possibly Hyundai’s most popular offering in India. Since its launch in 2015, the company has sold over 11 lakh units of the compact SUV. But then I reminded myself that Hyundai was the first brand in India to launch an electric SUV – the Kona Electric. 

     

    Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric SUV's Interior And Cabin Features Announced

     

    While the Kona Electric did not see much success in India, today the acceptance of electric cars is much greater, especially in the mass-market segment. So, a crowd favourite like Creta going electric was inevitable. So, when I was invited to drive the new Hyundai Creta Electric, the two questions that came to my mind were – how good an EV is it really, and is it something I would want to buy over a regular Creta?

     

    Looks & Size

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 44

     

    The new Creta Electric comes with the quintessential design cues we have seen in the regular Creta. Things like the connected LED bar up front, the same connected LED taillights, and a profile that is identical to the regular model. What’s new are the EV-specific touches like a closed panel grille with the pixel design, and very interestingly, a front-mounted charging port. 

     

    Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric To Develop Up To 169 BHP; Will Get Level 2 ADAS

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 52

     

    The bumper is also new, comes with the same pixel design and more importantly it features active air flaps, a feature we have seen in Hyundai’s IONIQ range of EVs. When closed, the flaps help enhance the aerodynamics, but if the internals need to cool down, they automatically open to allow better airflow. Quite an interesting feature that we don’t see in EVs south of Rs. 20 lakh. Now, while looks are subjective, the front design is something that I feel will need time to grow on me.

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 38

     

    You’ll see that the Creta Electric also gets a set of new aero-style alloy wheels, but there is also the exposed battery pack underneath the car. Now, this doesn’t compromise safety in any manner, however, I wish Hyundai had better integrated it for a cleaner design. Having said that, this doesn’t affect the ground clearance either, because Hyundai has raised the unladen GC by 10 mm, to 200 mm, allowing some extra room for the battery pack.

     

    Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Battery Options, Range Compared

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 46
    DimensionsCreta ElectricCreta ICE
    Length4340 mm4330 mm
    Width1790 mm1790 mm
    Height1655 mm 1635 mm
    Wheelbase 2610 mm2610 mm
    Ground Clearance200 mm190 mm

     

    So yes, the ground clearance remains similar to the regular Creta. However, this has made the EV taller by around 20 mm, and it’s also longer by 10 mm. The car’s width and wheelbase remain unchanged. 

     

    Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 km Range

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 53

     

    The Creta Electric see no change in boot space either, as you still get a 433-litre luggage area. However, this being an EV, there is also a 22-litre frunk on offer underneath the bonnet with a load capacity of 10 kg. 

     

    Interior & Cabin Features

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 7

     

    Step inside, and you’ll see a cabin that’s familiar but still different. The layout is largely similar to the regular Creta but there are several changes made to it that make the cabin better. Firstly, there is a new steering wheel with a Morse Code pattern at the centre that reads the letter H, a design inspiration taken from the Ioniq 5. And at its column is where the twist-style gear shifter is placed, another Ioniq 5-like feature. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 29

     

    This has allowed Hyundai to offer a floating-style centre console, which in turn has liberated more, larger storage areas. So yes, it’s more practical than the regular Creta. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 16

     

    The seats too are upholstered in new eco-friendly material, which complements the EV philosophy. However, there is dual-zone automatic climate control, and the steering is also adjustable for height and reach. Also, you still get power-adjustable front seats with this top-spec model, with a cooling function, now the driver also gets 2 levels of memory settings. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 54

     

    In fact, the rear seat experience too has been enhanced. Like the Alcazar, the back of the front two seats now come with foldable trays with a device holder and a retractable cup holder. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 33

     

    Furthermore, now you can also electrically adjust the front passenger seat to get more legroom, another feature borrowed from the Alcazar. But that’s not it. The Creta Electric also gets a Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) function, so there is a 3-point socket so you can keep your laptop, or similar bigger devices charged on the go. So yes, comfort and convenience too are better in the new Creta Electric.  

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 12

     

    In terms of tech, like the Creta, here too you get dual 10.25-inch displays. While the instrument cluster has been updated offering more EV-specific information like range and battery percentage, the touchscreen infotainment is the same unit. This means the same boring UI as in the regular Creta, and yes, you still do not get wireless connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, which at this point is just disappointing. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 15

     

    But if you can look past that, a lot of nicer features from the regular Creta have been carried over too. Namely, a wireless phone charger, multiple USB ports, rear AC vents, an air purifier, a premium Bose Surround sound system, and of course, a large panoramic sunroof as well. You also continue to get privacy blinds on the rear windows, which I feel is a very underrated feature. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 17

     

    Safety

     

    In terms of safety, the Creta Electric is loaded with everything you get in its regular counterpart and more. So yes, things like – 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, Electronic Stability Programme, and rear parking sensors are all standard. Then the higher variants additionally offer features like 360-degree view cameras, tyre pressure monitoring system, and of course, level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems or ADAS.

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 2

     

    DRIVING SAFETYDRIVING CONVENIENCEPARKING SAFETY
    Front Collision Warning (FCW)Front Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA) – CarFCA – PedestrianSmart Cruise Control with Stop & GoRear Cross Traffic Collision Warning
    FCA – CycleFCA – JunctionBlind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW)Lane Follow AssistRear Cross Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist
    Blind-Spot Collision Avoidance AssistLane Keeping AssistLane Departure WarningHigh Beam AssistSurround View Monitor
    Driver Attention WarningBlind Spot View MonitorSafe Exit WarningLeading Vehicle Departure Assist
    Hyundai Creta Electric image 26

    In fact, there are 19 ADAS functionalities on offer like – Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, Blind Spot Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, Lane Departure Warning and Lane Keep Assist and more. Now, these safety nets have been calibrated keeping the Indian road conditions and driving patterns in mind. However, if you think it’s something it’s something that will cause more hindrance rather than help you then you can also turn the ADAS function off. 

     

    Powertrain & Performance

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 31

     

    The Creta Electric is offered with two battery options – a 42 kWh unit, and a bigger 51.4 kWh battery pack; It was the latter that I got to experience. Both versions power an Interior Permanent Magnet Synchronous Motor or IPMSM. Now, by going electric the biggest change here, of course, is the fact that this version of the SUV is the most powerful and the quickest Creta yet. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 3

     

    The power delivery is instant and quick. In fact, the model with the 51.4 kWh battery offers a max output of 169 bhp and can go from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. Also, the torque is a meaty 255 Nm, which is available from the word go. So, every time you floor the accelerator, you’ll notice the front-end lift ever so slightly, and you’ll be reaching dangerous speeds in no time. And like in most EVs the smaller battery pack option too offered the same 255 Nm of torque. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 24

     

    As for the range, Hyundai claims a max range of 472 km on a single charge with the larger battery pack, while the 42 kWh unit can offer a range of 390 km. Now, on paper, they are good numbers, but a real-world range test will be required to find out how accurate are these numbers. Based on my driving experience, and the charge status, I reckon the long-range Creta Electric will offer a real-world range above 370 km. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 21

     

    Hyundai is also offering three different drive modes – Eco, Normal and Sports, and while the Eco model will conserve battery and offer controlled output, the sports mode offers that extra bit of boost where in the car feels quicker and more agile. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 6

     

    While you get paddle shifters, they are not here to move through the gears – well, technically because the EV doesn’t get one, but rather to control the different levels of braking regeneration. There are five in total – 0, 1, 2, 3, and Max, as the numbers suggest, there will be zero intervention from the system at level 0, and the Max level gives you the one-pedal driving experience, where you don’t need to use the brakes. This too will come in handy when you are trying to conserve battery. 

     

    Ride & Dynamics

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 4

     

    As for the Creta Electric’s on-road mannerisms, the SUV offers great ride quality that’s on par with the regular Creta, if not better. The SUV takes on all the bumps and potholes on the road with great ease, ironing out the undulations. Furthermore, the battery pack at the bottom improves the centre of gravity, while the added weight makes it more stable, especially on straight roads. The SUV also handles the corners nicely, yes there is body-roll and you feel it but it’s nothing too jarring. Also, while the brakes offer good stopping power, the brakes do feel a bit spongy. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 5

     

    Verdict

     

    The new Hyundai Creta Electric will be offered in 5 different variants and two different battery options – 51.4 kWh and 42 kWh – which I mentioned earlier. Now, looking at all that Hyundai is promising, and our experience driving the EV, it looks like the company has a perfect EV at its hand, at least on paper. 

     

    Hyundai Creta Electric image 47

     

    It looks good, it is feature-loaded, and you get a tonne of tech and creature comforts that few cars offer in the sub-Rs. 20 lakh space. Also, Hyundai is promising some good range figures, and I have a feeling the real-world range too will not disappoint. 

     

    Creta Electric Variants42 kWh (SR)51.4 kWh (LR)
    ExecutiveYesNo
    SmartYesYes
    PremiumYesNo
    ExcellenceNoYes
    Hyundai Creta Electric image 49

    Furthermore, what makes it even more special is the fact that the Creta Electric is the first locally produced EV from Hyundai and is expected to be priced under Rs. 20 lakh, at least at the starting level. So, everything boils down to how that company prices it, and that will define the acceptance we see from Indian car buyers. 

     

    The Hyundai Creta Electric SUV will be launched at the upcoming Bharat Mobility Global Expo on January 17, 2

    # Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Creta SUV# Hyundai Creta EV images# Hyundai Creta electric review# Hyundai Creta Electric images# Hyundai Creta Electric Powertrain# Car Reviews# Cover Story# Cars# Electric Mobility# Electric Cars
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • All-electric Creta will get two power outputs, Level 2 ADAS tech, an in-car payment feature enabling payments via the touchscreen, 6 airbags, dual-zone climate control and more.
      Hyundai Creta Electric To Develop Up To 169 BHP; Will Get Level 2 ADAS
    • The Creta Electric will compete with the likes of the Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.
      Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Battery Options, Range Compared
    • The Creta Electric will be offered in eight colour options, of which two can also be had with a contrast black roof
      Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour Options Revealed
    • All-electric derivative of Hyundai’s most popular SUV will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 7.9 seconds; to be available in four variants.
      Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 KM Range
    • The Creta EV is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
      Hyundai Creta EV Officially Teased Ahead of Debut

    Latest News

    • The Creta Electric is the first locally produced mass-market electric vehicle from Hyundai India.
      All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?
    • Reincarnated XUV 3XO has a few tricks up its sleeves to take on the highly competitive sub-four metre SUV segment. But is it worth buying over the seven other alternatives?
      Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
    • The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB gets a few nips and tucks to remain relevant in India. But is it enough to keep it relevant?
      2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB Review: 5 Things To Know About It
    • The Elevate has carved a name for itself the very popular C-SUV segment. Why is it making a mark and why should you consider it over the others? Let’s find out.
      Honda Elevate Review: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
    • We spent some time riding Numeros’ first electric scooter for private buyers, the Diplos Max, which employs a 3.7 kWh battery pack, offers two ride modes, has a long wheelbase and more.
      Numeros Diplos Max First Ride: What Does The Newest E-Scooter On The Block Have To Offer?
    • It might be a model year update for the seven-gen C-Class, but out goes the C300d and in comes the C300 with its 200bhp petrol engine. What fun!
      2024 Mercedes-Benz C-Class Review: C300 Is Fast And Curious
    • The 2024 TVS Apache RR 310 gets more power, more torque, and updated electronics, including optional cornering-function ABS, traction control and cruise control. Is it now a better choice than the KTM RC 390 as an everyday sportbike?
      2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Vs KTM RC 390 Comparison Review
    • With four other electric derivatives in the entry-level luxury crossover, the Mini Countryman EV is a dark horse that deserves your attention.
      Mini Countryman EV Review: The Underdog Electric Crossover
    • How did the updated Kia Sonet manage to double its sales compared to the pre-facelift version? Here are three reasons why you should or shouldn’t consider buying it.
      Kia Sonet: 3 Reasons To Buy And 3 Reasons To Avoid
    • We tested Tata’s best-selling EV over three months and were pleasantly surprised with what it offered
      Long-Term Review: Tata Nexon EV LR Empowered+

    Research More on Hyundai Creta EV

    Hyundai Creta EV

    Hyundai Creta EV

    Expected Price : ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh

    Expected Launch : Mar 18, 2025

    Popular Hyundai Models

    • Home
    • News
    • Cars
    • All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?
    car&bike
    About Us
    Used Cars
    Sell Your Car
    Merger Scheme Copy
    NCLT Order
    Investor Relations
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Toyota Fortuner
    Tata Punch EV
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra XUV300
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Tata Punch
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved