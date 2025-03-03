Hyundai Creta Gets Two New Variants; Prices Start At Rs 12.97 Lakh

Hyundai India has expanded its Creta’s variant lineup with the introduction of two new variants, EX (O) and SX Premium. The EX (O) variant is priced from Rs 12.97 lakh for the 1.5 petrol MT and goes up to Rs 15.96 lakh for the 1.5 Diesel AT option. Meanwhile, the SX Premium variant starts at Rs 16.18 lakh for the 1.5 petrol MT and reaches Rs 17.76 lakh for the 1.5 CRDi MT. (all prices ex-showroom).

Also Read: Mahindra Pips Hyundai To Second Spot In Passenger Vehicle Sales In February 2025

The SX Premium variant gets features such as ventilated front seats, an 8-way power-adjustable driver’s seat, an 8-speaker Bose sound system, and leather upholstery, along with the equipment available in the SX trim. On the other hand, the EX (O) variant gets the crowd-favourite panoramic sunroof while retaining all the features from the EX trim.

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?

In addition, Hyundai has updated the SX (O) variant with new features such as a rain-sensing wiper and a wireless charging pad for rear seat occupants. The company has also introduced a Smart Key with motion sensors for the S (O) and higher variants. Hyundai has also expanded the availability of its Titan Grey Matte and Starry Night colour options across all Creta variants, which were previously limited to select trims. The SUV is currently priced between Rs 11.10 lakh and Rs 20.41 lakh (ex-showroom).



The Creta is powered by a choice of three engines: a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol, a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel. The transmission options include a 6-speed manual, an Intelligent Variable Transmission (iVT) for the naturally aspirated petrol, a 7-speed Dual-Clutch Transmission (DCT) for the turbo-petrol, and a 6-speed automatic for the diesel engine.