Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Electric Launched; Prices Start At Rs 17.99 Lakh

The all-electric Creta is offered with two battery pack options and offers an ARAI-certified range of up to 473 km.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 17, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Creta Electric prices range from Rs 17.99 - 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom)
  • Gets two battery options - 42 kWh & 51.4 kWh
  • Offers range of up to Rs 473 km

Hyundai India has launched the much anticipated Creta Electric at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Prices for the Creta Electric range from Rs 17.99 lakh up to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom) with the SUV set to take on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV and the new Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara that debuted earlier today. The Creta Electric is offered in four variants - Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence.

 

Also read: All-New Hyundai Creta Electric Review: Can The EV Replicate The Success?
 

Hyundai Creta Electric image 44

In terms of looks, the Creta Electric gets a revamped front fascia with a redesigned enclosed grille, pixel-like design elements and active air flaps in the lower air vent to channel air for cooling. The charging flap also sits on the nose. Down the sides, there are new aero-optimised wheel designs while round the back the only noticeable change over the internal combustion model is the pixel-like design elements on the bumper.

 

Also Read: Upcoming Hyundai Creta Electric SUV's Interior And Cabin Features Announced

 

Hyundai Creta Electric image 6

The cabin design too has stayed unchanged for the most past with the only notable changes including the new design steering and moving the gear selector from the centre console to the steering column.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta Electric To Develop Up To 169 BHP; Will Get Level 2 ADAS

 

Hyundai Creta Electric image 7

On the feature front, the Creta Electric packs in a lot of the tech from the internal combustion model such as dual zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, advanced driver assistance systems, powered and ventilated front seats, dual 10.25-inch displays, a wireless phone charger, multiple USB ports, rear AC vents, an air purifier and a premium Bose Surround sound system. Other EV-specific updates include the addition of seat-back tray tables, rear window sunblinds, a 22-litre frunk and vehicle-to-load functionality allowing the car to work as a power source for small appliances.

Hyundai Creta Electric image 17

The Creta Electric gets two powertrain options. The first features a 42 kWh battery paired with a 133 bhp electric motor while the second, a long-range model, uses a 51.4 kWh battery and will come with a more powerful 169 bhp unit. Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric long-range is capable of hitting 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. Moving to the range, Hyundai claims that the 42 kWh battery will offer up to 390 km on a full charge with this figure climbing to 473 km (both figures ARAI-certified) for the 51.4 kWh battery variants.

# Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Creta Facelift# Hyundai Creta Electric# Hyundai Creta EV# Hyundai Creta Electric prices# Creta Electric prices# Creta EV price# Auto Expo# car# Cars# Cover Story
