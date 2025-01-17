Bharat Mobility Expo 2025: Hyundai Creta Electric Launched; Prices Start At Rs 17.99 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched the much anticipated Creta Electric at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo. Prices for the Creta Electric range from Rs 17.99 lakh up to Rs 23.50 lakh (ex-showroom) with the SUV set to take on the likes of the Tata Curvv EV and the new Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara that debuted earlier today. The Creta Electric is offered in four variants - Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence.

In terms of looks, the Creta Electric gets a revamped front fascia with a redesigned enclosed grille, pixel-like design elements and active air flaps in the lower air vent to channel air for cooling. The charging flap also sits on the nose. Down the sides, there are new aero-optimised wheel designs while round the back the only noticeable change over the internal combustion model is the pixel-like design elements on the bumper.

The cabin design too has stayed unchanged for the most past with the only notable changes including the new design steering and moving the gear selector from the centre console to the steering column.

On the feature front, the Creta Electric packs in a lot of the tech from the internal combustion model such as dual zone climate control, a panoramic sunroof, advanced driver assistance systems, powered and ventilated front seats, dual 10.25-inch displays, a wireless phone charger, multiple USB ports, rear AC vents, an air purifier and a premium Bose Surround sound system. Other EV-specific updates include the addition of seat-back tray tables, rear window sunblinds, a 22-litre frunk and vehicle-to-load functionality allowing the car to work as a power source for small appliances.

The Creta Electric gets two powertrain options. The first features a 42 kWh battery paired with a 133 bhp electric motor while the second, a long-range model, uses a 51.4 kWh battery and will come with a more powerful 169 bhp unit. Hyundai claims that the Creta Electric long-range is capable of hitting 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds. Moving to the range, Hyundai claims that the 42 kWh battery will offer up to 390 km on a full charge with this figure climbing to 473 km (both figures ARAI-certified) for the 51.4 kWh battery variants.