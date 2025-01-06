Login
Hyundai Creta Electric To Develop Up To 169 BHP; Will Get Level 2 ADAS

All-electric Creta will get two power outputs, Level 2 ADAS tech, an in-car payment feature enabling payments via the touchscreen, 6 airbags, dual-zone climate control and more.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 6, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Creta Electric to get 6 airbags, ESC, hill assist as standard
  • Touchscreen to support in-car payment function
  • Will get two powertrain options - 133 bhp & 169 bhp

Hyundai India has shared new details about the Creta Electric ahead of its launch at the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025. The Creta Electric will be Hyundai’s third EV for the Indian market behind the Kona and the Ioniq 5 and will go up against the Tata Curvv EV and the upcoming Maruti Suzuki e-Vitara.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric vs Rivals: Battery Options, Range Compared
 

Hyundai Creta Electric Color Options Revealed

The Creta Electric is set to launch in the Bharat Mobility Expo 2025.

 

Starting with the powertrain, Hyundai has confirmed that the Creta Electric will get two powertrain options. The smaller 42 kWh battery will come paired with a 133 bhp electric motor while the long-range 51.4 kWh battery will come with a more powerful 169 bhp unit. Hyundai had previously confirmed that the Creta Electric would be capable of hitting 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds and would have a range of up to 390 km for the 42 kWh and 473 km (both figures ARAI-certified) for the 51.4 kWh battery variants. The Creta Electric also gets ADAS-linked regenerative braking that will adjust the intensity of the regeneration based on the distance from the lead vehicle.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 km Range

Hyundai Creta Electric 3

The Creta Electric will have two powertrain options - 133 bhp and 169 bhp.

 

Moving to the features, Hyundai has confirmed that the Creta Electric will pack in comfort and convenience features such as dual-zone climate control, dual 10.25-inch screens for the instrument cluster and central touchscreen, a Bose sound system with 8 speakers, 360-degree cameras, auto headlamps and wipers, BlueLink connected car tech along with 268 embedded voice commands in the infotainment system, a panoramic sunroof and rear centre armrest.

 

Hyundai Creta Electric 4

Cabin design is unchanged from the standard Creta; gets new steering wheel and a new gear selector now mounted on the steering column.

 

Also confirmed is Vehicle to Load technology allowing users to use the vehicle as a power source for gadgets, a smartphone-based digital key function and the ability to make payments via the vehicle’s touchscreen.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric: Variant-Wise Battery Options Revealed
 

Hyundai Creta Electric 2

The Creta Electric will get ADAS-linked adaptive regenerative braking that will actively adjust the regen level based on proximity of the vehicle in front.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Electric: Colour Options Revealed
 

On the safety front, the Creta Electric will come with 6 airbags, ABS, ESC, vehicle stability management, and all-wheel disc brakes as standard. Also included as standard is hill descent control, hill start assist, and tyre pressure monitoring. Higher variants will also get Level 2 advanced driver assistance functions, including adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, forward collision warning, blind spot collision warning, and more.

