Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 KM Range

Ahead of its launch at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, first pictures and details of the all-new Hyundai Creta Electric have emerged. Easily one of the biggest electric vehicle (EV) launches of the year, the Creta Electric is, from a visual standpoint, largely identical to its combustion engine counterpart, with a handful of styling changes helping it stand out. The Creta Electric will be Hyundai’s first EV in the sub-Rs 20 lakh passenger vehicle segment, and the company is set to price it quite aggressively to compete with EV market leader Tata Motors.

The Long Range model will have a range of up to 473 km (ARAI).

Hyundai India has confirmed the Creta Electric will be available with two battery options – the standard version will have a 42 kWh battery, while the Long Range model will have a 51.4 kWh battery. The ARAI-certified range for the 42 kWh version will be up to 390 kilometres, and 473 kilometres for the 51.4 kWh Long Range model. Charging the 42 kWh model from 10 to 100 per cent using an 11 kW AC wall charger will take just four hours, according to Hyundai. The Creta Electric will reach 80 per cent charge in one hour when plugged into a DC fast charger.

Dual-screen setup carried over from the ICE Creta; note new steering wheel.

The company hasn’t shared specifications of the Creta Electric’s motor, but has revealed the Long Range model will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in 7.9 seconds.

Column-mounted stalk provided to select transmission mode.

The Creta Electric will feature vehicle-to-load (V2L) technology, multi-mode regenerative braking and shift-by-wire technology, with the transmission mode selector adopting the form of a steering column-mounted stalk. Also seen in the visuals are a drive mode selector dial (with Normal, Eco and Sport modes) as well as a panoramic sunroof.

The charging port is built into the nose of the Creta Electric, with the Hyundai logo placed on top.

In terms of appearance, the Creta Electric is almost the same as the combustion engine Creta. However, it has a nearly fully-sealed-off front-end, with the charging port built into the nose of the SUV. It also features active air flaps built into the front bumper, a ‘pixel graphic’ grille element and rear bumper insert, and rides on 17-inch aero-oriented alloy wheels shod in low-rolling resistance tyres.



The Creta Electric will feature V2L functionality.

The Hyundai Creta Electric will be available in a total of four variants – Executive, Smart, Premium and Excellence. Given how close the Creta Electric will be in spec to India’s best-selling EV, the Tata Nexon EV, we expect Hyundai to launch it with an aggressive starting price of around Rs 15 lakh, going up to Rs 20 lakh for the top-spec model (ex-showroom).