Auto Sales December 2024: Maruti Suzuki, JSW MG, Toyota Report Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip

In December, manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported increases in sales figures, Hyundai’s sales declined by 2.4 per cent
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 1, 2025

Story

Highlights

  • Maruti Suzuki’s sales grew by 29.5 per cent year-over-year.
  • Hyundai registered a dip of 2.4 per cent in sales.
  • JSW MG Motor India’s sales grew by 55 per cent year-over-year

Automakers in India have reported their individual sales numbers for the month of December 2024. Companies such as Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors and Toyota India reported increases in their sales numbers, while others such as Hyundai India and Nissan reported declines in sales figures respectively. Here is a look at how the brands performed.
 

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki Dzire Launch Tomorrow Price Expectation

Maruti Suzuki registered a year-over-year increase of 29.5 per cent in December 2024


Auto giant Maruti Suzuki sold 1,78,248 units (light commercial vehicles (LCV) included) during the month of December 2024, registering a notable year-over-year increase of 29.5 per cent over December 2023. However, when compared to November 2024, sales fell slightly, by 1.8 per cent. The manufacturer registered total domestic passenger vehicle sales of 1,30,117 units, and 37,419 exports in December 2024. Maruti Suzuki also sold 8306 units to Toyota, as part of its global alliance. 


 

Hyundai India

Hyundai Verna Static 1

Hyundai's sales fell by 2.4 per cent (year-on-year) in December 2024


Hyundai’s cumulative monthly sales figure for the month of December stood at 55,078 units, representing a 2.4 per cent decrease over the same month in 2023. The company’s sales figure also dipped by over 10 per cent when compared to November 2024. The company registered 42,208 domestic sales (down by 1.3 per cent, year-on-year) and 12,870 exports (down by 6.1 per cent, year-on-year) during the month. Hyundai India is all set to unveil the Creta EV soon, which is arguably one of the most anticipated debuts of the year. The debut of the EV is expected to happen at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.


 

Tata Motors

Nexon 4

Tata Motors' sales increased by merely 1 per cent in December 2024


Tata Motors’ total passenger vehicle sales for December 2024 stood at 44,289 units, representing a mere 1 per cent increase in sales over the same month in 2023. The sales figure is, however, 6 per cent lower than the automaker’s sales in November 2024. A positive point to note from Tata Motors’ sales is that the sale of its all-electric passenger vehicle range is up by 11 per cent over December 2023, amounting to 5562 units. Domestic sales in December 2024 stood at 44,230 units, 2 per cent higher than December 2023.


 

Mahindra Automotive

Mahindra BE 6e 16

Mahindra sold 42,958 utility vehicles in December 2024


Mahindra & Mahindra registered total utility vehicle sales of 42,958 units, including exports. The company’s domestic utility vehicle sales amounted to 41,424 units, 18 per cent higher than its sales figure in December 2023. Cumulative sales for the brand (including commercial business and three-wheeler sales) stood at 69,768 units, a year-over-year increase of 16 per cent. Cumulative exports on the other hand grew by 70 per cent to 3092 units, up from 1819 units.


 

Nissan India

nissan magnite facelift launched in india price variants features interior carandbike 2

Nissan has received over 10,000 bookings for the Magnite facelift since its launch


Nissan India recorded cumulative sales of 11,676 units in December 2024. This figure included export wholesales of 9558 units and domestic sales of 2118 units. While export figures increased by 72 per cent over December 2023, domestic sales decreased slightly, by nearly 1.5 per cent. Nissan also stated that it has received over 10,000 bookings for the Magnite facelift since its launch in October 2024. 


 

Toyota Kirloskar Motor

Toyota Camry 2024 6

Toyota launched the new Camry in December 2024


Toyota Kirloskar Motor reported a year-on-year sales growth of 29 per cent with 29,529 units (including exports) sold in December 2024. The manufacturer also registered a nearly 12 per cent growth over November 2024, when it had sold 26,323 units. Exports for the month stood at 4642 units, while domestic sales amounted to 24,887 units. Toyota launched the new Camry in December 2024, which can be had for a price tag of Rs 48 lakh.


 

JSW MG Motor India

Windsor 2

MG sold 3,785 units of the Windsor in December 2024


In December 2024, JSW MG Motor India registered a massive sales growth of 55 per cent over December 2023. The carmaker sold 7,516 units during the month. MG’s sales figures have seen a huge increase after the launch of the Windsor EV, of which the manufacturer has sold 10,000 units to date. The company sold 3,785 units of the Windsor in December 2024. Notably, MG also stated that 70 per cent of its sales in December 2024 came from the sale of its EVs.






 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

