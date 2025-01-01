Hyundai Creta EV Officially Teased Ahead of Debut

Hyundai has dropped the first teaser of the highly-anticipated Creta EV SUV. The teaser image shows what is likely the wallbox charger that will be bundled with the SUV. Expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the vehicle will be the all-electric variant of the popular Creta SUV, and is expected to retain similar design cues, along with a similar equipment list. Previously captured spy shots of the EV have revealed many details about the vehicle, and have given us a peek at its exterior and interior design.

The Creta EV is expected to closely resemble the standard Creta

The Creta EV is expected to feature the same basic design as the currently on-sale Creta SUV, with the same headlamps, taillamps and silhouette. However, it is likely that the vehicle will sport a few EV-specific styling cues such as a blanked-off grille and newly designed aero-optimised wheels. The vehicle’s charging port will be located at the front end. The Creta EV’s interior layout will also closely resemble the standard Creta’s interior, although it will get a few new bits. These will likely include a redesigned steering wheel with Hyundai’s EV-specific logo, and a drive mode selector mounted on the steering column.

The Creta EV is expected to feature a redesigned steering wheel with Hyundai’s EV-specific logo

On the powertrain front, the Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be equipped with a battery that will have a capacity of somewhere between 50 kWh to 60 kWh, offering an estimated range of up to 500 km on a single charge. It will likely employ a single motor to power the front wheels.

Upon its launch, the Creta EV will rival the likes of the Tata Curvv EV and the newly-unveiled Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e.



