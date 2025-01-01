Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda QC1QJ Motor SRK 600 RRRoyal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda Maiden
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai Creta EV Officially Teased Ahead of Debut

The Creta EV is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 1, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has teased the Creta EV ahead of its debut.
  • The SUV will likely be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo.
  • Expected to closely resemble the standard Creta in terms of design.

Hyundai has dropped the first teaser of the highly-anticipated Creta EV SUV. The teaser image shows what is likely the wallbox charger that will be bundled with the SUV. Expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo, the vehicle will be the all-electric variant of the popular Creta SUV, and is expected to retain similar design cues, along with a similar equipment list. Previously captured spy shots of the EV have revealed many details about the vehicle, and have given us a peek at its exterior and interior design.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Creta EV Interior Spied Ahead Of Early 2025 Launch In India

undefined

AD 4nXf7DWnow N9z7d35Wo Q0JbArU4qjc5OBSBkL1IsJX8W5NeVxLe0Cuy5Ya0p0Lz2lpMeLRVSnYtYU1x377zVGjevx3tDH7n0DH4tdtriD0mpHGp0CW LiLVt0gJe iZpwUloUI6Q?key=2Q32zjLJoyCiO0N s

The Creta EV is expected to closely resemble the standard Creta

 

The Creta EV is expected to feature the same basic design as the currently on-sale Creta SUV, with the same headlamps, taillamps and silhouette. However, it is likely that the vehicle will sport a few EV-specific styling cues such as a blanked-off grille and newly designed aero-optimised wheels. The vehicle’s charging port will be located at the front end. The Creta EV’s interior layout will also closely resemble the standard Creta’s interior, although it will get a few new bits. These will likely include a redesigned steering wheel with Hyundai’s EV-specific logo, and a drive mode selector mounted on the steering column.

 

Also Read: All-New Hyundai Palisade Unveiled; Grows In Size, Gets 9-Seat Layout

AD 4nXe3RjaBcZrWtuO 1VinoGsU yvfXspp02nPdM4O2iGXC1iBCDKol5zZDjjY8BCzjeXBv4MuFOFqB6 cKPCRY0U3zQ3EZYRpLoRVxOVb goadjwDsFt05Jfa57cXjM3nf04 yVqDBw?key=2Q32zjLJoyCiO0N s

The Creta EV is expected to feature a redesigned steering wheel with Hyundai’s EV-specific logo

 

On the powertrain front, the Hyundai Creta EV is expected to be equipped with a battery that will have a capacity of somewhere between 50 kWh to 60 kWh, offering an estimated range of up to 500 km on a single charge. It will likely employ a single motor to power the front wheels.

 

Upon its launch, the Creta EV will rival the likes of the Tata Curvv EV and the newly-unveiled Mahindra BE 6 and XEV 9e.


 

Interior image source

 

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Creta# Hyundai Creta EV# Hyundai Creta EV launch# Hyundai Creta electric# 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo# 2025 Auto Expo# Cars# Electric Cars# Electric Mobility# New Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Hyundai is offering a range of discounts and benefits across its range of cars and SUVs in December 2024.
    Year-End Discounts Of Up To Rs 2 Lakh On Hyundai Verna, Venue, Grand i10, Exter & More
  • The Tucson has become the first Hyundai vehicle to undergo crash testing under the Bharat NCAP safety evaluation programme.
    Hyundai Tucson Bags 5-Star Rating In Bharat NCAP Crash Test
  • We take the indomitable Hyundai Creta on a picturesque road trip starting from Dhanushkodi on the Bay of Bengal to Varkala on the western coast – all without a single refuelling stop.
    Coast-To-Coast With Hyundai Creta: Dhanushkodi To Varkala On A Single Tank Of Fuel
  • Prices for the Verna continue to start at Rs 11.04 lakh (ex-showroom), though higher variants have received a price hike.
    Updated Hyundai Verna Gets Rear Spoiler; Prices Hiked By Rs 6,000
  • Car sales remained a mixed bag in October 2024, with major automakers like Tata and Maruti reporting falling sales while Hyundai, Mahindra, and more reported growth.
    Auto Sales October 2024: Tata, Maruti Sales Decline; Mahindra, Hyundai, Toyota, MG Report Growth

Latest News

  • Entering the already crowded sub-4 metre SUV segment, the Kia Syros has a few tricks up its sleeves to make a mark. But how good it is on paper?
    Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • The Creta EV is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    Hyundai Creta EV Officially Teased Ahead of Debut
  • The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000
    Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • The Triumph Rocket 3 in this special edition pays tribute to a legendary stuntman, and only 500 units of this model will be manufactured worldwide.
    Triumph Rocket 3 Evel Knievel Limited Edition Models Unveiled
  • After being spied for the first time in India, this time the bike was spotted on test somewhere in Southern Europe.
    Royal Enfield Himalayan 750 Twin Spied With Clear Pictures!
  • Bajaj Auto is gearing up to roll out a new Pulsar model, which is expected to be an upgraded version of the RS 200 or potentially the RS 400.
    New Bajaj Pulsar RS Incoming; Likely To Debut In January 2025
  • Full-fat three-row SUV is BYD’s flagship under the upmarket Denza brand and is offered with PHEV and all-electric powertrains.
    BYD Denza N9 Luxury SUV Design Trademarked In India
  • The diminutive 2-door, 2-seat EV was originally previewed back in December 2023.
    Gensol Ezio Reverse Electric Trike To Debut At Bharat Mobility Expo 2025
  • Maruti Suzuki, which launched the Dzire subcompact sedan in 2008, took around 16 years and 11 months to achieve this massive production milestone.
    Maruti Suzuki Dzire Crosses 3 Million Units Production Milestone
  • While on paper, the Syros and Sonet will occupy the same market segment, there are some notable differences between the two Kia subcompact SUVs.
    Kia Syros vs Kia Sonet: How Different Are Kia's Sub-4M SUVs?

Research More on Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

Hyundai Creta EV

Expected Price : ₹ 25 - 30 Lakh

Expected Launch : Mar 18, 2025

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai Creta EV Officially Teased Ahead of Debut
car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved