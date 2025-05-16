Hyundai Confirms Strong Hybrids For Indian Market

Hyundai has confirmed its plans to start selling strong hybrid cars in the Indian market. In a post-earnings call, Tarun Garg, Whole-Time Director and Chief Operating Officer, Hyundai Motor India Limited, talked about the company's plans to introduce a range of new products by FY2030, which would include strong hybrids. It is, however, unclear if the company will bring its plug-in-hybrid cars to India, although this could very much be a possibility given the fact that electrified vehicles have started to pick up pace here. It is also worth noting that in foreign markets such as the US and its home market, Korea, Hyundai has a vast lineup of plug-in-hybrid vehicles such as the Elantra, Sonata, Santa Fe, and Kona among others.

This announcement could also be linked to Hyundai Group's partnership with Exide Energy Solutions to source locally produced lithium-ferro-phosphate (LFP) batteries from the latter.

Commenting on the plans, Unsoo Kim, Managing Director, Hyundai Motor India Limited, said, “Today, we are also excited to announce an aggressive launch pipeline of 26 products (including refreshments) by FY2030, comprising 20 ICE and 6 EVs. Additionally, we shall be introducing new eco friendly powertrains like Hybrids. We believe that this aggressive launch pipeline coupled with our upcoming Pune plant capacity, will give us great impetus to continue our growth story in India.

Additionally, the company also announced its intentions to launch 26 products, which include the refreshments of existing products, by FY2030. The company also went on to confirm that the list of products planned for India will include 20 ICE vehicles and 6 EVs. It was also mentioned that eight launches will take place by FY26 and FY27, and that more details would be revealed at its investors' meeting. The list of new EVs will almost certainly include those in the premium segment, which could include the likes of the Ioniq 9 that was showcased at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, in addition to more affordable offerings.









