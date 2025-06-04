Hyundai Verna SX+ Launched At Rs 13.79 Lakh

Hyundai Motor India has added a new SX+ trim to the lineup of its Verna compact sedan. The new addition is priced at Rs 13.79 lakh for the manual transmission and Rs 15.04 lakh for the version equipped with the Intelligent Variable Transmission (IVT). In the lineup, the manual SX+ is positioned just above the base EX variant, while the IVT version slots in after the mid-spec SX variant.

The Verna SX+ trim gets a handful of new features over the lower trims. These include an 8-speaker Bose audio system, leather seat upholstery, front ventilated and heated seats, front parking sensors, and LED headlights. All features from the preceding variants are also retained. The SX+ trim is powered by a 1.5-litre MPi petrol engine that makes 113.4 bhp and 143.8 Nm of torque, paired with either a 6-speed manual gearbox or an IVT.

Alongside the new variant, Hyundai has also rolled out a new Wired to Wireless Adapter for several of its models. This is aimed at enabling wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity. The vehicles benefiting from this update include the Grand i10 Nios, Exter, Verna, Aura, Venue, and Venue N Line. This is the same wireless adapter update that was given to the Alcazar earlier this year.

The adapter provides a solution for select Hyundai models that do not natively support wireless phone connectivity. By plugging it into a vehicle’s USB port, users can access features like navigation, music streaming, and voice commands through the infotainment system without needing a wired connection.