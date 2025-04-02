Hyundai Alcazar Now Comes With Wireless Apple CarPlay And Android Auto

Hyundai India has introduced a new wired-to-wireless adapter for its Alcazar SUV, enabling owners to access Apple CarPlay and Android Auto without the need for a wired connection. The adapter is available with the Prestige, Platinum, and Signature variants and is included in the vehicle's cost and will not be sold separately as an accessory, stated the brand.

The aforementioned variants of the Alcazar, along with certain other Hyundai models, are equipped with a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system that only supports wired connectivity for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The newly introduced adapter allows users to establish a wireless connection by plugging it into one of the vehicle’s USB ports. This ensures access to smartphone features such as navigation, music streaming, and voice commands through the infotainment system.

The pricing for Alcazar models featuring this new wireless adapter starts at Rs 17.22 lakh for both the 1.5 Turbo Petrol and 1.5 Diesel Prestige 7-seater variants, with the top-end variant priced at Rs 21.59 lakh (ex-showroom). Notably, there is a slight price increase of roughly Rs 4,000 for all variants.

Hyundai launched the Alcazar facelift in India in September 2024. The SUV is available in four primary trim levels, nine exterior colour choices and two engine options. The 1.5-litre turbo-petrol T-GDI engine delivers 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque, and it can be paired with either a six-speed manual transmission or a seven-speed DCT automatic. The diesel variant features a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi engine, producing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque, available with a six-speed manual as standard or an optional six-speed torque converter automatic.