2024 Hyundai Alcazar Review: Second-Row Supremacy

When introduced in 2021, the Hyundai Alcazar was the more practical, more premium, and slightly luxurious offering over the high-selling C-SUV, the Creta. Where the Creta’s sales are flourishing – well flourishing is an understatement for Creta’s sales actually – the Alcazar didn’t find as many takers. But things are about to change. Where the new Creta improved its sales even more folds than before – read 1 lakh sales in first six months of reveal – the new Alcazar in its 2024 avatar is better in every possible way as well. We drove the new and updated Alcazar in Udaipur to see how well it has improved over its five-seat sibling.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Design and Styling

The Alcazar facelift's design takes inspiration from the US-spec Santa Fe with the H-shaped light motifs at the front and rear.

With the second-gen Creta carrying a polarising design – the same was carried over with the Alcazar with some notable changes to the nose and beyond the C-pillar. I wouldn’t say I liked it initially, but it grew on me as the design had a unique character. Now with the 2024 Creta, the design has gotten simpler, boxier, and more linear. However, things are a bit different in the new Alcazar. There’s inspiration from the US-spec Santa Fe with the H-shaped light motifts both at the front and rear. Sure, this H-design was first seen on the Exter, but it’s properly justified here on this larger SUV.

With this update, you get two new paint options – Robust Emerald and Titan Grey Matte

With the new-age split headlight setup, the actual headlights are simple squares placed lower down with the DRL strip running across the fascia at the base of the bonnet. And the same H-motif and connected bar are seen for the tail lamps as well. Lower-down the silver-finished skid plate stands out and is different from the Creta giving the Alcazar a more prominent look. Even the slightly tweaked grille adds a more stylish element while the 18-inch machine-cut alloy wheels look impressive too. Interestingly, the piano-finished body cladding looks novel but it remains to be seen how it will fair once the scratches start to appear. Additionally, with this update, you get two new paint options – Robust Emerald and what you see in the pictures - a Titan Grey Matte.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Interior and Features

The cabin of the Alcazar facelift is almost identical to the Creta facelift

Akin to the exterior, the cabin of the Alcazar facelift is also inspired by the Creta facelift. And by inspired, I mean it’s almost identical. Where the Creta has a grey and black interior colour scheme, here the black-beige theme has been used, which is better as it gives this more expensive, family-oriented car an even more luxurious appeal. Besides that, there are no changes from the Creta for the front row, so you get a floating panel dashboard that feels premium with a twin-screen binnacle. While the outgoing Alcazar was the first to introduce the newer interface and all-digital MID, the two 10.25-inch screens on the dashboard are scrounged directly from the Creta. You still don’t get wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity here.

The front seats are electrically adjustable and have a ventilation function

There are horizontal air vents, physical buttons for AC, and a new steering wheel design. Both the driver and passenger get electric seat adjustment with the driver seat also getting a two-way memory function. Besides the design, the ambience and ergonomics here are quite sorted. Everything is easy to reach, there are physical buttons that make the control much more convenient. Even the seats are large enough with good support on offer. But it’s the second row that’s the talking point of the new Alcazar.

The 6-seat version of the vehicle gets individual captain seats in the second row

With individual captain seats in the second row for the 6-seater version, you get newer features that weren’t offered before and this makes the second-row experience much more special. With the extended under-thigh support and individual cooling function, you also get a large panoramic sunroof, rear window blinds, and electronic boss mode. You also get a folding table integrated into the back seat of the front row where you can stack your phone or tablet and it also has a pop-out cupholder. In terms of space and practicality, the second row also feels quite accommodating with great visibility all around.

Space isn’t particularly good in the third row of the Alcazar

But on the flip side, when moving to the third row, you don’t get the tumble function in the second-row seats. So, you’d have to either move it a bit ahead, just far enough to squeeze yourself a bit ungracefully or walk through the middle of the two captain seats. However, anyone who shops in the XL aisle will find it a very tedious affair. In the third row, space isn’t particularly good. You can seat kids for shorter distances or grumpy adults for very short distances nothing more. Despite that, to keep those in the third row distracted from the lack of space, you get dedicated AC vents, adjustable headrests, and USB Type-C ports.

Folding down the third row will enable a boot space of 580 litres

With the third row in place, the boot space is just 180 litres that’s two cabin-sized suitcases for an airport run. But fold it down and the 580 litres of space on offer is good enough to move a house. This is much more than what you get in Creta (433 litres), but it’s surely far from what some other three-row SUVs have on offer.

The Alcazar facelift gets six airbags as standard

In the range-topping Signature trim, you get many feel-good features. Besides a memory function for the driver, there is a welcome function, electric adjustments and ventilation for both front seats, a panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, electric boss mode, wireless chargers for both rows, dual-zone climate control, and the latest digital key. The cabin features a 10.25-inch touchscreen with the same-sized digital driver’s display, built-in navigation, and an 8-speaker Bose sound system. For safety, there are six airbags as standard, along with hill-assist, ESC, drive modes, all-four disc brakes, and TPMS.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Engine and Performance

You can get 15-16 kmpl in the city or up to 20 kmpl on the highway with the diesel engine

While the pre-facelift Alcazar originally came with a naturally aspirated 2.0-litre petrol engine, it was replaced with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol mill in 2023. There was also a 1.5-litre four-cylinder diesel engine on offer as well and both these units have been carried over with the facelift. The 1.5-litre CRDi diesel makes around 116bhp and 250Nm and can be had either with a manual or a torque converter automatic. This diesel is refined, torquey, and fuel-efficient and in real-world conditions, you can get 15-16kmpl in the city or up to 20kmpl on the highway.

Hyundai claims the 2024 Alcazar, with the turbo petrol engine can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds

On the other hand, the 1.5-litre turbo petrol punches out 158 bhp and 250 Nm and is available with a manual and DCT gearbox. This engine is relatively new but is making a name for itself with its refinement and, more importantly, power delivery. It is relaxed and easy to drive at city speeds, but if you want some fun, its power band is quite enjoyable. At slower speeds, there’s enough grunt to help you potter around town. But if you want to have fun you have to go aggressive on the throttle and with the turbo spooled up the engine is peppy and punchy. However, there is a trade-off of fuel efficiency when you go hard with your right foot.

The vehicle gets three drive modes – eco, normal and sport

There are the usual three drive modes – eco, normal and sport. While there’s not a noticeable difference between the first two, the sport mode does make the throttle slightly sharper and adds weight to the otherwise very light steering. Hyundai claims the 2024 Alcazar can go from 0 to 100 kmph in 9.5 seconds which is quick for a three-row family SUV. As for the steering, it is light, easy to follow, and quite direct, but it’s not quick as it takes full three turns going lock-to-lock. However, for everyday drivability, it is sorted. And the ride quality is well sorted too – neither too soft that you feel excessive body movement nor too stiff that you feel every irregularity.

2024 Hyundai Alcazar: Pricing and Verdict

Compared to its predecessor, the Alcazar facelift has improved in every aspect

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.55 lakh (ex-showroom). Compared to its predecessor, this new Alcazar has improved in every aspect. It looks fresh and has plenty of new features in the cabin, and if you need comfort in the second row, it is definitely a better package than the Creta. It also doesn’t feel too large to drive in the city and offers good stability on highways as well.

The 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is priced from Rs 14.99 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.55 lakh

However, the third row is not very usable, and the boot space is slightly compromised with the third row in use. The most prominent reason why a lot of buyers preferred the Creta rather than the slightly bigger Alcazar was because of the second-row experience, or rather the lack of it. However, that will definitely change now as the second row of the updated Alcazar feels that much more special and we think a lot of buyers who are looking for a better second-row experience will now deviate towards the Alcazar.