Why Improving Rear-Seat Comfort Was Hyundai's Priority With Alcazar Facelift

A midlife refresh for Hyundai's Creta-based three-row SUV has brought enhanced captain seats with ventilation, extendable thigh support and easy access to front passenger seat adjustment.
Calendar-icon

By Amaan Ahmed

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 11, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai Alcazar has received a midlife facelift after three years of its launch.
  • A quarter of all Alcazar customers are chauffeur-driven.
  • Six-seat variant features ventilation for the second row, winged headrests and a ‘Boss’ mode function.

Considering this is the first time Hyundai India has updated its three-row SUV since its launch in 2021, the facelift for the Alcazar is a reasonably substantial one. Not only does it bring a new look for the Creta-based family SUV inside and out, but a keener focus on passenger comfort and convenience, particularly in the second row. As it turns out, there is a solid reason for Hyundai prioritising the second-row experience with the Alcazar facelift.
 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

 

Alcazar 12

1 in every 4 Alcazar buyers is chauffeured
 

Speaking to carandbike on the sidelines of the launch of the Alcazar facelift, Hyundai India's Whole-time Director and Chief Operating Officer Tarun Garg explained that a large number of Alcazar buyers do not drive themselves, and instead employ a chauffeur. Garg said as high as 25 per cent of all Alcazar owners are chauffeur-driven, and with an increasing preference for buyers to be driven around, Hyundai wants to gain an advantage over rivals with a second row designed to spoil buyers.

 

In the six-seat version of the 2025 Alcazar, you still get captain seats in the second row. However, to improve comfort, Hyundai has added enhanced bolstering and cushions to the seats themselves, along with winged headrests designed to help occupants nap in comfort on long journeys. The captain seats now also feature ventilation, which Garg said is highly welcomed by customers given the high ambient temperatures across the country, as well as manually extendable thigh support cushions. 
 

What's more, to give the second-row occupant more control over how much space they have, the Alcazar features a Boss mode function. With the help of two switches mounted on the side of the front passenger seat, the rear seat passenger can slide the front passenger seat fore and aft (along with being able to change the angle of the seat backrest) to liberate more space as per their liking.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift: Variants, Features, Prices Explained

 

Alcazar 10

 

Alcazar buyers still prefer diesel

 

Garg told carandbike that 57 per cent of Alcazar buyers still opt for the 1.5-litre diesel engine, with the remaining customers opting for the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine. In terms of transmissions, close to 60 per cent buyers continue to opt for the automatic transmission. The Alcazar facelift carries over the previous model's engine options, as well as the 6-speed manual and 6-speed auto (diesel)7-speed dual-clutch automatic (turbo-petrol) choices.
 

In the last three years, Hyundai India has sold 75,000 units of the Alcazar, with the three-row SUV making up roughly four per cent of the company's overall annual passenger vehicle sales since 2021.
 

The next big launch from Hyundai India is set to be the all-electric Creta, which the company has confirmed will arrive by March 2025. The Creta EV is expected to make its global debut at Bharat Mobility Global Expo, which will be held in January 2025.

 

 

Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

