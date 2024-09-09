Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

Hyundai has launched the new and updated Alcazar in India for a price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first update for the three-row SUV since its introduction in 2021 and not only carries changes seen in the facelifted Creta but also has some distinct styling changes seen on some international models, additional features inside the completely revamped cabin, and level 2 ADAS hardware.

Taking cues from the US-spec Hyundai Santa Fe, the headlamps and tail lamps now get an H-signature. The upright grille and contrast silver inserts on the fascia also house gloss-black finishes. At the back, there’s a connected LED bar running across the tailgate now along with a more prominent silver surround lower down the bumper.

The range-topping trim sits on flashy-looking 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There are nine colour options including a new “robust emerald matte” paint scheme. Like before, the Alcazar is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations with the former getting individual captain seats in the middle row.

On the inside, the Creta-facelift-inspired cabin houses a large floating panel along with a dual-tone black-brown theme. While the steering wheel and centre console remain more or less unchanged over the outgoing model, there are more features on offer some of which are special to Alcazar including ventilated second-row seats, memory function for the driver’s seat, thigh cushion extension for second-row captain seats, second-row wireless charger, electric boss mode and digital key.

Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen and an all-digital driver’s display with integrated navigation, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, rear blinds, sequential turn-indicators, voice commands which also support regional languages, 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, and Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car tech. For safety, there are six airbags as standard along with other hardware like hill-assist, ESC, drive modes, all-four disc brakes, and TPMS.

As for the powertrains, there are two engine options, both available with an automatic transmission. You get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol T-GDI engine, which has an output of 158bhp and 253Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic. Meanwhile, the oil burner is a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi producing 114bhp and 250Nm which is available with a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic. While the turbo-petrol engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5kmpl for manual and 18kmpl for the DCT, the diesel engine claims to offer 20.4kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.1kmpl with the automatic.

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (introductory) Prices 1.5 Turbo Executive MT (7S) Rs 14.99 Lakh 1.5 Diesel Exectutive MT (7S) Rs 15.99 Lakh

Bookings for the Alcazar facelift have already commenced for an amount of 25,000. Deliveries are set to commence ahead of the festive season. It continues to go head-to-head with other three-row SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.