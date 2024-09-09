Login
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 14.99 Lakh

First significant update for the Alcazar comes with a comprehensively redesigned exterior, feature additions to the cabin, and two powertrain choices.
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 9, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Available in both 6- and 7-seater configuration
  • Same four variants as before – Executive, Prestige, Platinum, and Signature
  • 1.5-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5 diesel, both available with manual and automatic choices

Hyundai has launched the new and updated Alcazar in India for a price of Rs 14.99 lakh (ex-showroom). This is the first update for the three-row SUV since its introduction in 2021 and not only carries changes seen in the facelifted Creta but also has some distinct styling changes seen on some international models, additional features inside the completely revamped cabin, and level 2 ADAS hardware. 

 

Whats App Image 2024 09 09 at 12 53 29 PM

 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar New vs Old: Exterior, Interior And Features

 

Taking cues from the US-spec Hyundai Santa Fe, the headlamps and tail lamps now get an H-signature. The upright grille and contrast silver inserts on the fascia also house gloss-black finishes. At the back, there’s a connected LED bar running across the tailgate now along with a more prominent silver surround lower down the bumper. 

 

Whats App Image 2024 09 09 at 12 53 28 PM

 

The range-topping trim sits on flashy-looking 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. There are nine colour options including a new “robust emerald matte” paint scheme. Like before, the Alcazar is available in both 6-seater and 7-seater configurations with the former getting individual captain seats in the middle row.

 

Dual tone noble brown and haze navy interiors

 

On the inside, the Creta-facelift-inspired cabin houses a large floating panel along with a dual-tone black-brown theme. While the steering wheel and centre console remain more or less unchanged over the outgoing model, there are more features on offer some of which are special to Alcazar including ventilated second-row seats, memory function for the driver’s seat, thigh cushion extension for second-row captain seats, second-row wireless charger, electric boss mode and digital key. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter S(O)+, S+ AMT Launched In India; Get a Sunroof

 

2nd row captain seats with seat mounted armrest and thigh cushion extension 6 seater only

 

Other features include a 10.25-inch touchscreen and an all-digital driver’s display with integrated navigation, panoramic sunroof, ambient lighting, rain-sensing wipers, rear blinds, sequential turn-indicators, voice commands which also support regional languages, 8-speaker Bose sound system, dual-zone climate control, paddle shifters, and Hyundai’s Bluelink connected car tech. For safety, there are six airbags as standard along with other hardware like hill-assist, ESC, drive modes, all-four disc brakes, and TPMS. 

 

Drive mode Eco

 

As for the powertrains, there are two engine options, both available with an automatic transmission. You get the 1.5-litre turbo-petrol T-GDI engine, which has an output of 158bhp and 253Nm and can be had with a six-speed manual or a seven-speed DCT automatic. Meanwhile, the oil burner is a 1.5-litre U2 CRDi producing 114bhp and 250Nm which is available with a six-speed manual as standard or a six-speed torque converter automatic. While the turbo-petrol engine has a claimed fuel efficiency of 17.5kmpl for manual and 18kmpl for the DCT, the diesel engine claims to offer 20.4kmpl with the manual gearbox and 18.1kmpl with the automatic. 

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift (introductory)Prices
1.5 Turbo Executive MT (7S) Rs 14.99 Lakh
1.5 Diesel Exectutive MT (7S)Rs 15.99 Lakh 

 

Bookings for the Alcazar facelift have already commenced for an amount of 25,000. Deliveries are set to commence ahead of the festive season. It continues to go head-to-head with other three-row SUVs like the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus.

