Hyundai Exter S(O)+, S+ AMT Launched In India; Get a Sunroof

Hyundai has updated the Exter micro-SUV with two new variants - the S(O)+ manual and the S+ AMT. The S(O)+ is priced at Rs 7.86 lakh while the S+ AMT is priced at Rs 8.44 lakh (both prices, ex-showroom). This makes the variants roughly about Rs 21,000 more expensive than the S(O) MT and S AMT variants already on sale.

Hyundai Exter Variant Price (ex-showroom) S(O)+ MT 1.2 Petrol Rs 7.86 lakh S+ AMT 1.2 Petrol Rs 8.44 lakh

For the additional premium, the new S(O)+ and S+ variants get one notable feature addition - an electronic sunroof. The feature was previously offered from the mid-spec SX variant up. The rest of the feature list is shared with the S(O) and S trim levels and includes kit such as manual AC with rear air-con vents, LED daytime running lamps, remote and central locking, 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and front and rear power windows.





New S(O)+ and S+ AMT variants get an electric sunroof.

On the safety front, six airbags are standard across the range with other safety tech on offer including electronic stability control, hill start assist, vehicle stability management, ABS and a tyre pressure monitoring system.



Coming to the engine, both variants are offered with the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol mill good for 81.8 bhp and 113.8 Nm of peak torque. The S(O)+ is offered solely with a 5-speed manual gearbox while the S+ AMT is offered with a 5-speed automated manual unit.



The Exter goes up against the popular Tata Punch in the micro-SUV segment.

Top-spec variant is pictured.