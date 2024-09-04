2024 Hyundai Creta Knight Edition Launched; Prices Start From Rs 14.51 Lakh
By Jaiveer Mehra
1 mins read
Published on September 4, 2024
Highlights
- Creta Knight Edition based on the S(O) and SX(O) trim levels
- Costs up to Rs 20,000 more than the standard variant
- Offered with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engines
Hyundai has rolled out the 2024 Creta Knight Edition in India, with prices starting from Rs 14.51 lakh (ex-showroom). The Knight Edition is available in two variants - S(O) and SX(O) and is offered with both, the 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol and the 1.5-litre diesel engine. In terms of pricing, the Knight Edition costs between Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 more than the standard Creta. The full prices are as follows:
|Hyundai Creta Knight
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price
|1.5 MPI Petrol S(O) MT
|Rs 14.51 lakh
|1.5 MPI Petrol S(O) CVT
|Rs 16.01 lakh
|1.5 MPI Petrol SX (O) MT
|Rs 17.42 lakh
|1.5 MPI Petrol SX (O) CVT
|Rs 18.88 lakh
|1.5 CRDi Diesel S(O) MT
|Rs 16.08 lakh
|1.5 CRDi Diesel S(O) AT
|Rs 17.58 lakh
|1.5 CRDi Diesel SX (O) MT
|Rs 19.00 lakh
|1.5 CRDi Diesel SX (O) AT
|Rs 20.15 lakh
*Titan Grey Matte paint finish Rs 5,000 more; Dual-tone colours cost an additional Rs 15,000.
Creta Knight Edition gets blacked-out cosmetic elements, new matte grey paint finish.
Compared to the standard Creta S(O) and SX(O), the Knight Edition features several cosmetic changes both inside and out. Starting things off is the new exterior colour option - Titan Grey Matte. The matte finish paint is new to the standard Creta range and costs an additional Rs 5,000 over the standard colours. The Knight Edition also featured a blacked-out finish to a number of exterior elements. The grille, skid plates, side sill garnish, roof rails, C-pillar garnish, wing mirror caps, roof-mounted spoiler and alloy wheels are all painted black. Even the logos on the front and rear feature a matte black finish.
Elements such as wheels, skid plates, roof rails, trim pieces all blacked-out
The blacked-out theme carries to the cabin as well with the dual-tone grey interior colour scheme replaced by an all-black cabin with brass coloured inserts. The Knight Edition also gets sportier metallic finished pedals. Hyundai has has not revealed any changes to the feature list of the Creta Knight edition which gets all the features from its standard counterpart.
Knight Edition gets an all-black cabin with brass inserts compared to standard Creta's dual-tone grey interior.
On the engine front, the Knight edition is offered with either the 113 bhp 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol or the 114 bhp 1.5-litre turbo-diesel engine. Both units can be had with either a 6-speed manual or an automatic gearbox option (a CVT for the petrol and a 6-speed torque converter for the diesel).
The Creta goes up against compact SUVs such as the Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Honda Elevate, Skoda Kushaq, VW Taigun and the recently launched Tata Curvv and Citroen Basalt.
