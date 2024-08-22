Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Revealed Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings Open

Hyundai has revealed the facelifted Alcazar three-row SUV ahead of its launch in India next month. The carmaker has also opened bookings for the SUV against the payment of a token amount of Rs 25,000. The facelifted Alcazar gets notable styling changes to the front and rear with the fascia getting similar design elements as the Creta facelift. The interior however still remains under wraps though we expect the cabin to share much with the Creta as well.



Starting with the looks, the facelifted Alcazar look more muscular and upright than before. The design is reminiscent of the Creta with its split, vertically-stacked headlights and large rectangular grille. Still, there are plenty of unique design elements for it to stand out. H-shaped LED DRL units bookend the lightbar element at the base of the bonnet while a body-coloured panel below separates the DRLs from the grille. The rectangular grille lower down is flanked by the headlights with the entire section finished in a singular black tone. The faux skid plate element below adds to the SUV’s more muscular design and houses the opening for the prominent air vent.



Down the sides, little has changed with the Alcazar with the most notable updates coming in the form of the new roof rails and the 18-inch alloy wheels on the top variants.



The rear, meanwhile, looks to take some design inspiration from Hyundai SUVs sold abroad with new vertically oriented tail lamps connected by a full-width lightbar. The Alcazar badging, which previously was embossed onto the number plate housing trim is now housed within the clear lens of the lightbar. Down below, the SUV gets a new more squared-up bumper with a prominent skid-plate element and the twin-exit exhaust finisher.



Hyundai says that the Alcazar facelift will be offered in four trim levels - Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature - and in two cabin layouts - 6-seat or 7-seat. Hyundai says that the new Alcazar will offer “hi-tech and plush interiors” though any updates to the interior design are yet to be revealed. On the feature front, Hyundai has said that the Alcazar will come with over 70 connected car functions as well as over 70 safety features - including ADAS - on top variants. Expect features such as the 10.25-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree cameras, wireless chargers for the front and middle rows, and drive and traction modes to also be carried over.

Moving to the powertrains, the Alcazar will continue to be offered with either a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Both units will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol will also get the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic while the diesel will also be available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.



The facelifted Alcazar will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.