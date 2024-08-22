Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Thar RoxxCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVNissan X-TrailCitroen C3
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Maserati New GranTurismoTata Harrier EVSkoda New KodiaqTata CurvvMercedes-Maybach EQS
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Yezdi AdventureBajaj ChetakIndian Roadmaster EliteTVS RoninRoyal Enfield New Classic 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Triumph Daytona 660Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Royal Enfield New Classic 350Husqvarna Svartpilen 250 [2024]Aprilia Tuono 457
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Revealed Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings Open

Facelifted Alcazar gets styling updates in line with the refreshed Creta and retains the powertrain options from the outgoing model.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on August 22, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Alcazar facelift launch on September 9, 2024
  • Will be offered in four trim levels
  • 1.5 turbo-petrol, 1.5 diesel engines carried over

Hyundai has revealed the facelifted Alcazar three-row SUV ahead of its launch in India next month. The carmaker has also opened bookings for the SUV against the payment of a token amount of Rs 25,000. The facelifted Alcazar gets notable styling changes to the front and rear with the fascia getting similar design elements as the Creta facelift. The interior however still remains under wraps though we expect the cabin to share much with the Creta as well.
 

Also read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch In India On September 9 
 

Hyundai Alcazar facelift

 

Starting with the looks, the facelifted Alcazar look more muscular and upright than before. The design is reminiscent of the Creta with its split, vertically-stacked headlights and large rectangular grille. Still, there are plenty of unique design elements for it to stand out. H-shaped LED DRL units bookend the lightbar element at the base of the bonnet while a body-coloured panel below separates the DRLs from the grille. The rectangular grille lower down is flanked by the headlights with the entire section finished in a singular black tone. The faux skid plate element below adds to the SUV’s more muscular design and houses the opening for the prominent air vent.
 

Down the sides, little has changed with the Alcazar with the most notable updates coming in the form of the new roof rails and the 18-inch alloy wheels on the top variants.
 

Also Read: Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024

 

Hyundai Alcazar facelift 2

The rear, meanwhile, looks to take some design inspiration from Hyundai SUVs sold abroad with new vertically oriented tail lamps connected by a full-width lightbar. The Alcazar badging, which previously was embossed onto the number plate housing trim is now housed within the clear lens of the lightbar. Down below, the SUV gets a new more squared-up bumper with a prominent skid-plate element and the twin-exit exhaust finisher.
 

Also Read: Hyundai Venue S Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 9.36 Lakh

 

Hyundai says that the Alcazar facelift will be offered in four trim levels - Executive, Prestige, Platinum and Signature - and in two cabin layouts - 6-seat or 7-seat. Hyundai says that the new Alcazar will offer “hi-tech and plush interiors” though any updates to the interior design are yet to be revealed. On the feature front, Hyundai has said that the Alcazar will come with over 70 connected car functions as well as over 70 safety features - including ADAS - on top variants. Expect features such as the 10.25-inch displays, panoramic sunroof, 360-degree cameras, wireless chargers for the front and middle rows, and drive and traction modes to also be carried over.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift 3

 

Also read: Hyundai Grand i10 Nios Hy-CNG Duo Launched; Priced From Rs 7.75 Lakh 
 

Moving to the powertrains, the Alcazar will continue to be offered with either a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine option. Both units will be offered with a 6-speed manual gearbox as standard. The turbo-petrol will also get the option of a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic while the diesel will also be available with a 6-speed torque converter automatic.
 

The facelifted Alcazar will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

# Hyundai Alcazar# Hyundai Alcazar SUV# Hyundai Alcazar Bookings# Hyundai Alcazar 7-Seater# Hyundai Alcazar Debut# Hyundai Alcazar Facelift# Hyundai Alcazar facelift# Alcazar 6-seater# Alcazar# Alcazar bookings# Alcazar facelift# Cars# Cover Story# Upcoming Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The three-row SUV was first launched in India in June 2021 and has been due for an update.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch In India On September 9
  • The Alcazar has been on sale for around three years now, and is expected to receive a facelift sometime in September 2024
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024
  • The Alcazar facelift will get a similar design update as the Creta along with packing in more kit.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied Again; To Get Similar Updates As Creta
  • The launch plan of the Hyundai Alcazar has now been deferred to May for the time being and could also be pushed ahead to June if the number of COVID positive cases continue to spiral on.
    Hyundai Alcazar Launch Deferred Due To Ongoing COVID-19 Crisis
  • The Hyundai Alcazar is not just three-row derivative of the Hyundai Creta as the Korean carmaker has made modifications to its underpinnings as well giving it a 150 mm longer wheelbase than the Creta.
    Hyundai Alcazar: All You Need To Know

Latest Reviews

  • Facelifted Alcazar gets styling updates in line with the refreshed Creta and retains the powertrain options from the outgoing model.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Revealed Ahead Of September Launch; Bookings Open
  • The new Jupiter 110 is offered in six colour options and four variants; prices start at Rs 73,700 (ex-showroom).
    New TVS Jupiter 110: In Pictures
  • Available in a total of four variants, the new Jupiter also promises higher fuel efficiency thanks to the inclusion of an integrated starter generator.
    New TVS Jupiter 110 Launched At Rs 73,700; Gets All-New 113 cc Engine With ISG
  • The launch of the SUV comes almost a year after it made its global debut in September 2023
    Audi Q8 Facelift Launched In India At Rs 1.18 Crore
  • With the update, the scooter is expected to receive an all-new design, along with a range of new features
    2024 TVS Jupiter Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
  • The new battery cells will be more energy-dense and efficient, according to the report
    Bajaj Chetak To Receive A New Battery Pack With More Range
  • The BMW F 900 GS is the successor to the F 850 GS, which has been on sale in India
    BMW F 900 GS, F 900 GS Adventure Bookings Open In India
  • Skoda’s upcoming sub-4 metre SUV, now named ‘Kylaq’, has been spotted on test multiple times in the past, and is expected to launch sometime in 2025.
    Skoda Confirms ‘Kylaq’ Name For Its Upcoming Sub-Compact SUV
  • The Vivid variant of the motorcycle gets two new colour options while the top-spec S trim is also available in a new shade
    Harley-Davidson X440 Receives New Colour Schemes
  • One of the major changes is expected to be in the form of a new design for the upcoming Jupiter 110 scooter.
    New TVS Jupiter Launching Tomorrow: What To Expect

Research More on Hyundai Alcazar

Hyundai Alcazar
8.3

Hyundai Alcazar

Starts at ₹ 16.78 - 21.28 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Alcazar Specifications
View Alcazar Features

Popular Hyundai Models

car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved