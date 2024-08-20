Hyundai Alcazar Facelift To Launch In India On September 9

Hyundai is gearing up to launch the facelifted version of its Alcazar SUV in India on September 9, 2024. The three-row SUV was first launched in India in June 2021 and has been due for a mid-life update. Along with the previous iteration of the Creta, the Alcazar also got an Adventure edition in August 2023.

The 2024 Alcazar will incorporate several styling changes in line with the new Creta.

The upcoming model has been spotted undergoing testing multiple times in the past, and based on that, it is anticipated to incorporate several styling changes similar to those seen in the Creta facelift. These updates include redesigned DRLs, new LED headlamps, a reworked front grille, and updated alloy wheels. Additionally, the facelifted model may feature new taillamps and a revised rear bumper. However, the overall styling is expected to maintain some distinction from the Creta apart from being larger than it.

The interior layout is expected to be similar to the Creta facelift.

As for the interior, the Alcazar facelift is expected to receive a refreshed interior layout. The feature list will include a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated seats, a panoramic sunroof, and Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) among others. Moreover, we also expect the refreshed model to continue to be offered in both 6- and 7-seater configurations.

Under the hood, the facelifted Alcazar is expected to carry over the current engine options. These include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine delivering 158 bhp and 253 Nm of torque and a 1.5-litre diesel engine producing 114 bhp and 250 Nm of torque. Both engines are expected to be offered with a choice of manual and automatic transmissions.

With its launch, the 2024 Alcazar will renew its rivalry with prominent models such as the Mahindra XUV700, Tata Safari, and MG Hector Plus. Pricing for the updated model is expected to be slightly higher than the current range, which starts at Rs 16.78 lakh and goes up to Rs 21.28 lakh (ex-showroom).