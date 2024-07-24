Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024

Hyundai India is likely to launch the facelifted version of the Alcazar SUV in India in September 2024. The brand has sent out a ‘Block Your Date’ to the media for September 9 to 14, and we expect the updated vehicle to be launched during this period. Based on the Creta, which also received a facelift earlier this year, the Alcazar has been on sale for around three years and is thus due for a mid-life update.

We expect the Alcazar facelift to be launched in September 2024

The upcoming model has already been spied testing, and based on that, we can tell you that the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to receive a host of updates. The new SUV will receive a range of cosmetic tweaks in line with the Creta facelift, which includes the restyled DRLs, new LED headlamps, a redesigned grille, and new alloy wheels. The new SUV could also get redesigned tail lamps and a new rear bumper. The styling is expected to be slightly different from the Creta of course.

The Alcazar facelift is expected to get a similar cabin layout as the Creta facelift

The cabin too will be updated with a new interior layout, and similar to the Creta; we expect to see a new 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. In addition to the creature comforts like ventilated seats, and panoramic sunroof, the Alcazar facelift is also expected to get Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). A few other features are likely to be carried over such as captain seats in the second row, a powered driver seat, wireless charger and more.



Expected to retain the same set of powertrains as the outgoing model

On the powertrain front, the Alcazar is expected to retain the outgoing model’s engine options. These include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (158 bhp, 253 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm). Expect both manual and automatic gearbox options to be offered with both engines.

When it arrives the refreshed Alcazar will continue to go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.



