Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
BMW New 5 SeriesMINI Countryman E2024 MINICooper S 2024Kia EV6Tata Curvv EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Nissan New X-TrailCitroen BasaltTata Curvv EVMahindra Thar RoxxBYD Seagull
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
BMW CE 04 ElectricRoyal Enfield Guerrilla 450TVS Apache RTR 160BMW CE 04 ElectricBajaj Freedom 125 CNG
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda CBR300RKeeway Benda Dark FlagNorton Commando 961 Cafe RacerNorton Commando 961 SportSuzuki V-Strom 1050
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024

The Alcazar has been on sale for around three years now, and is expected to receive a facelift sometime in September 2024
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 24, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai is expected to launch the Alcazar facelift in September 2024.
  • The seven-seat SUV has been on sale for three years now.
  • To carry over the same set of powertrains as the outgoing model.

Hyundai India is likely to launch the facelifted version of the Alcazar SUV in India in September 2024. The brand has sent out a ‘Block Your Date’ to the media for September 9 to 14, and we expect the updated vehicle to be launched during this period. Based on the Creta, which also received a facelift earlier this year, the Alcazar has been on sale for around three years and is thus due for a mid-life update.

 

Also ReadHyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied Again; To Get Similar Updates As Creta
Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024 1

We expect the Alcazar facelift to be launched in September 2024

 

The upcoming model has already been spied testing, and based on that, we can tell you that the 2024 Hyundai Alcazar is expected to receive a host of updates. The new SUV will receive a range of cosmetic tweaks in line with the Creta facelift, which includes the restyled DRLs, new LED headlamps, a redesigned grille, and new alloy wheels. The new SUV could also get redesigned tail lamps and a new rear bumper. The styling is expected to be slightly different from the Creta of course. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Price, Features, Specifications, Mileage Compared

Hyundai Creta long term 5

The Alcazar facelift is expected to get a similar cabin layout as the Creta facelift

 

The cabin too will be updated with a new interior layout, and similar to the Creta; we expect to see a new 10.25-inch touchscreen and a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster. In addition to the creature comforts like ventilated seats, and panoramic sunroof, the Alcazar facelift is also expected to get Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS). A few other features are likely to be carried over such as captain seats in the second row, a powered driver seat, wireless charger and more.

Hyundai Alcazar facelift test mule 2
Expected to retain the same set of powertrains as the outgoing model

 

On the powertrain front, the Alcazar is expected to retain the outgoing model’s engine options. These include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine (158 bhp, 253 Nm) and a 1.5-litre diesel (114 bhp, 250 Nm). Expect both manual and automatic gearbox options to be offered with both engines.

 

Also ReadHyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo Launched With Dual-Cylinder Option; Priced From Rs 8.50 Lakh
 

When it arrives the refreshed Alcazar will continue to go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.


 Image 1,4 source

# Hyundai# Hyundai Alcazar# Hyundai Alcazar SUV# Hyundai SUV# New Hyundai Alcazar Photos# New Hyundai Alcazar# Hyundai Alcazar Facelift# Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The Alcazar facelift will get a similar design update as the Creta along with packing in more kit.
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied Again; To Get Similar Updates As Creta
  • Hyundai has become the second carmaker in India to adopt the dual-cylinder layout for the CNG tank with the new Exter Hy-CNG Duo. We see how it compares with its main rival, the Tata Punch iCNG.
    Hyundai Exter Hy-CNG Duo vs Tata Punch iCNG: Price, Features, Specifications, Mileage Compared
  • New trademarks suggest Hyundai could rebrand its CNG models and could also adopt dual-cylinder technology.
    Hyundai Trademarks Hy-CNG, Hy-CNG Duo Names: Dual-Cylinder Tech Coming?
  • When it arrives early next year, the Hyundai Creta EV will take on the production version of Maruti Suzuki’s EVX, as well as the Tata Curvv.
    Hyundai Creta EV Spied On Test Ahead Of Early 2025 Launch In India
  • The Indian arm of the South Korean manufacturer plans to offer over 14 crore shares for sale, each with a face value of Rs 10
    Hyundai Motor India Files DRHP For Upcoming IPO; To Dilute 17.5% Stake

Latest News

  • The Toyota Startlet is the name of the Glanza in South Africa, so it seems fitting the subcompact SUV based on the Glanza will be called the Startlet Cross.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Goes On Sale In South Africa As Starlet Cross
  • Now in its 8th generation, the 5 Series arrives in India in long-wheelbase guise for the first time.
    New BMW 5 Series LWB Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 72.90 Lakh
  • The Alcazar has been on sale for around three years now, and is expected to receive a facelift sometime in September 2024
    Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024
  • The new edition of the motorcycle will feature a new colour scheme, dual-channel ABS, and a drag race timer and panic brake alert.
    2024 Hero MotoCorp Xtreme 160R 4V Teased; Launch Soon
  • The new-gen Countryman will solely be offered in all-electric guise, in one variant in India
    Mini Countryman E Launched In India At Rs 54.90 Lakh
  • All-new Cooper 3-Door hatchback features an evolutionary design and a 2.0-litre turbo-petrol engine under the hood.
    New Mini Cooper S 3-Door Launched In India; Priced At Rs 44.90 Lakh
  • Bookings for the BMW CE 04 electric scooter commenced earlier this month with deliveries slated to begin in September.
    BMW CE 04 Electric Scooter Launched In India At Rs 14.90 Lakh
  • The special lease plan on EV6 is available exclusively for Doctors, Chartered Accountants, self-employed professionals and select corporate employees.
    Kia EV6 Now Available Under Lease For Rs. 1.29 Lakhs Per Month
  • Here’s everything you can expect from the four new models under the BMW Group that will be launching today
    Four New BMW Group Launches Today: What To Expect?
  • The GV80 and GV80 Coupe are luxury SUVs that are currently sold overseas under Hyundai’s luxury brand, Genesis
    Genesis GV80, GV80 Coupe Design Patents Filed In India

Research More on Hyundai New Alcazar

Hyundai New Alcazar

Hyundai New Alcazar

Expected Price : ₹ 17 - 22 Lakh

Expected Launch : Sep 18, 2024

Popular Hyundai Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Launch In September 2024
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved