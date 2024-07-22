Hyundai Alcazar Facelift Spied Again; To Get Similar Updates As Creta

Hyundai India is gearing up to launch the Alcazar facelift in India with a lightly camouflaged test mule spotted testing. The light camouflage provides a clearer look at some of the design updates to the SUV which look to be in-line with the facelifted Creta that arrived earlier this year.

Updates to the profile down to the new alloy wheels.

The facelifted Alcazar looks to get a similar front-end design as the Creta with the more squared-out look that debuted with the latter. The highest DRLs are clearly visible while the main headlamps are now rectangular vertically stacked unit. The grille design too looks to be more rectangular compared to that of the outgoing model.



In profile there isn’t much that has changed with the most notable update being the new alloy wheels. At the rear expect the Alcazar to get redesigned tail lamps and a new bumper.

Rear expected to get redesigned tail lamps and new bumper.

The test mule is also expected to benefit from the addition of ADAS functions with the Creta packing in Level 2 tech. Expect some other of the Creta’s features to also be carried over to the Alcazar. As before the Alcazar to offer tech such as a 10.25-inch touchscreen, 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster, ventilated front seats, captain seats in the second row, a powered driver seat and more.



Coming to the engine options, the Alcazar is expected to carry over the outgoing model’s engine options which include a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine and a 1.5-litre diesel. Expect both to be offered with manual and automatic gearbox options.



When it arrives the refreshed Alcazar will go up against the likes of the MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and Mahindra XUV700.

Image Source