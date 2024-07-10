Hyundai Exter Knight Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.38 Lakh
- Hyundai has launched the Exter Knight in India.
- Offered with the SX and SX (O) Connect trims.
- Prices range from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh.
Hyundai India has launched the Exter Knight in India, with the special edition rolled out to mark one year since the Exter was launched. The differences in this version of the Exter are mostly cosmetic in nature. With prices ranging from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), the Exter Knight can be had in SX and SX (O) Connect trims.
|Hyundai Exter Knight Prices
|Model
|Powertrain
|Transmission
|Variant
|Ex-Showroom Price (INR)
|EXTER Knight
|1.2 l Kappa Petrol
|MT
|SX
|Rs 8.38 lakh
|SX (Dual Tone)
|Rs 8.62 lakh
|SX (O) Connect
|Rs 9.71 lakh
|SX (O) Connect (Dual Tone)
|Rs 9.86 lakh
|AMT
|SX
|Rs 9.05 lakh
|SX (Dual Tone)
|Rs 9.30 lakh
|SX (O) Connect
|Rs 10.15 lakh
|SX (O) Connect (Dual Tone)
|Rs 10.43 lakh
The Exter Knight gets a range of body parts on the outside
On the cosmetic front, the Exter Knight sports a range of new blacked-out body parts such as its side sills, front and rear skid plates, alloy wheels, and the Hyundai logo and Exter name badge. It also gets red accents on the front bumper and rear tailgate, along with red brake calipers.
The Exter Knight gets an all-black interior with red accents
On the inside, the Exter Knight features an all-black scheme with red accents on the seats, floor mats, air-con vents, and steering wheel. The equipment list of the Exter Knight, however, remains the same as its standard counterpart.
The Exter Knight is powered by the 1.2 litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm. The Exter Knight can be had with both- a five-speed manual or an AMT.
The Hyundai Exter's main rivals in the Indian market include the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3.
