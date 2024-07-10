Hyundai Exter Knight Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.38 Lakh

Hyundai India has launched the Exter Knight in India, with the special edition rolled out to mark one year since the Exter was launched. The differences in this version of the Exter are mostly cosmetic in nature. With prices ranging from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), the Exter Knight can be had in SX and SX (O) Connect trims.

Hyundai Exter Knight Prices Model Powertrain Transmission Variant Ex-Showroom Price (INR) EXTER Knight 1.2 l Kappa Petrol MT SX Rs 8.38 lakh SX (Dual Tone) Rs 8.62 lakh SX (O) Connect Rs 9.71 lakh SX (O) Connect (Dual Tone) Rs 9.86 lakh AMT SX Rs 9.05 lakh SX (Dual Tone) Rs 9.30 lakh SX (O) Connect Rs 10.15 lakh SX (O) Connect (Dual Tone) Rs 10.43 lakh

The Exter Knight gets a range of body parts on the outside

On the cosmetic front, the Exter Knight sports a range of new blacked-out body parts such as its side sills, front and rear skid plates, alloy wheels, and the Hyundai logo and Exter name badge. It also gets red accents on the front bumper and rear tailgate, along with red brake calipers.

The Exter Knight gets an all-black interior with red accents

On the inside, the Exter Knight features an all-black scheme with red accents on the seats, floor mats, air-con vents, and steering wheel. The equipment list of the Exter Knight, however, remains the same as its standard counterpart.

The Exter Knight is powered by the 1.2 litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm. The Exter Knight can be had with both- a five-speed manual or an AMT.

The Hyundai Exter's main rivals in the Indian market include the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3.