Hyundai Exter Knight Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 8.38 Lakh

The Exter Knight can be had in SX and SX (O) Connect trims, with prices ranging from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (ex-showroom).
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on July 10, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has launched the Exter Knight in India.
  • Offered with the SX and SX (O) Connect trims.
  • Prices range from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh.

Hyundai India has launched the Exter Knight in India, with the special edition rolled out to mark one year since the Exter was launched. The differences in this version of the Exter are mostly cosmetic in nature. With prices ranging from Rs 8.38 lakh to Rs 10.43 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom), the Exter Knight can be had in SX and SX (O) Connect trims. 

 

Also ReadHyundai Inster (Casper EV) Unveiled; Gets 49 kWh Battery, Up To 355 KM Range
 

Hyundai Exter Knight Prices
ModelPowertrainTransmissionVariantEx-Showroom Price (INR)
EXTER Knight1.2 l Kappa PetrolMTSXRs 8.38 lakh
SX (Dual Tone)Rs 8.62 lakh
SX (O) ConnectRs 9.71 lakh
SX (O) Connect (Dual Tone)Rs 9.86 lakh
AMTSXRs 9.05 lakh
SX (Dual Tone)Rs 9.30 lakh
SX (O) ConnectRs 10.15 lakh
SX (O) Connect (Dual Tone)Rs 10.43 lakh
Hyundai Exter Knight Launched In India Prices Start At Rs 8 32 Lakh

The Exter Knight gets a range of body parts on the outside

 

On the cosmetic front, the Exter Knight sports a range of new blacked-out body parts such as its side sills, front and rear skid plates, alloy wheels, and the Hyundai logo and Exter name badge. It also gets red accents on the front bumper and rear tailgate, along with red brake calipers. 

Hyundai Exter Knight Launched In India Prices Start At Rs 8 32 Lakh 1

The Exter Knight gets an all-black interior with red accents

 

On the inside, the Exter Knight features an all-black scheme with red accents on the seats, floor mats, air-con vents, and steering wheel. The equipment list of the Exter Knight, however, remains the same as its standard counterpart.

 

Also ReadHyundai Kona Electric SUV Discontinued In India
 

The Exter Knight is powered by the 1.2 litre Kappa four-cylinder petrol engine that produces 82 bhp and 114 Nm. The Exter Knight can be had with both- a five-speed manual or an AMT. 

 

The Hyundai Exter's main rivals in the Indian market include the Tata Punch and the Citroen C3.

# Hyundai India# Hyundai Exter# Hyundai Exter New# Hyundai Exter Knight# Hyundai Exter Knight Price# Hyundai Exter Knight Features# Cars# Cover Story# New Cars
