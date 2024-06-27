Hyundai Inster (Casper EV) Unveiled; Gets 49 kWh Battery, Up To 355 KM Range

Hyundai has unveiled the Inster, the latest all-electric vehicle in its lineup. Based on the Casper that has been on sale overseas since 2021, the Inster retains many of the former’s styling cues and features. The all-electric sub-compact SUV is offered with two battery options. The Inster will initially go on sale in Korea this summer, followed by Europe, the Middle East, and Asia Pacific in due course. Hyundai has also confirmed that a more rugged-looking variant, named the Inster Cross, is in the pipeline.

The Inster retains a lot of the Casper's styling cues

On the cosmetic front, the Inster clearly resembles the Casper that it is based on, sporting a ‘tallboy' stance. It is longer than the Casper by 230 mm, and quite visibly so. The DRLs, although similarly positioned, feature a distinctive block-like design, while the round headlamps have been retained along with other elements such as the roof rails and the window-mounted handlebars. The Inster features an enclosed all-black grille element that also houses its charging port. The full-width tail lamp, while similar to the one on the Casper, now features a pixelated design, similar to other EVs in Hyundai’s lineup such as the Ioniq 5.

The Inster is 230 mm longer than the Casper

The interior layout is also similar to the Casper, headlined by a freestanding 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and a digital instruments cluster of the same size. The most noticeable change is that the gear selector is now positioned behind the steering wheel unlike the vehicle it is based on. It also gets a new steering wheel, with Hyundai’s EV logo, along with slightly revised controls on the dashboard. The list of features offered in the EV includes 64-color LED ambient lighting, sunroof, a wireless charging dock, heated front seats and steering wheel.



The interior layout of the Inster features a freestanding 10.25-inch infotainment touchscreen and a digital instruments cluster

In terms of safety features, it gets an ADAS suite of features such as surround view monitor, parking collision-avoidance assist rear, blind-spot view monitor and forward collision-avoidance assist, lane keeping assist and lane following assist, blind-spot collision-avoidance assist and smart cruise control among others.

The Inster is offered with two battery options- a 42 kWh unit and a 49 kWh battery

On the powertrain front, the Inster is offered with a single-motor setup and can be had with two batteries- a 42 kWh unit (300 km range, WLTP) as standard or a larger 49 kWh battery (355 km range, WLTP). The peak power output on the 42 kWh variant is 96 bhp while the 49 kWh variant has a higher 113 bhp output. The Inster can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions using a 120 kW DC High-Power charging station. It comes with an 11 kW onboard charger as standard. External and internal Vehicle-to-Load (V2L) functionality is available on the Inster.

Hyundai India's EV portfolio solely consists of the Ioniq 5. The company is soon expected to expand its all-electric portfolio in India with the launch of the Creta EV. The company also recently discontinued the Kona EV from its India lineup.