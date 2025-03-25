New Hyundai Insteroid Teased: One-Off Concept Is An Inster EV-Based Race Car

Hyundai has teased a new race car concept based on the diminutive Inster - the EV derivative of the Casper micro-SUV. Named the Insteroid, the micro-SUV features extensive changes to the body shell and aerodynamics, including more pronounced bumpers, overexaggerated flared fenders, and a massive World Rally Championship (WRC)- style rear wing. The teasers also provide a glimpse at a roll cage within the cabin.



The Insteroid gets overexaggerated fender flares, 21-inch wheels and an extensive aero package.

Hyundai says the Insteroid name is inspired by the electric micro-SUV’s name and ‘steroid’ and reflects its ‘funky, youthful, and muscular nature.’ The teaser images reveal that the one-off creation undergoes extensive changes over the standard Inster, including a redesigned front bumper with more aggressive aero elements, overexaggerated fender flares with venting and ducting, vents on the bonnet, large 21-inch wheels with aero covers, a WRC-style rear wing, and a new rear bumper with a large diffuser element.

Pixel LED lighting retained; note massive WRC-style rear wing.

Elements such as the large circular lighting elements at the front and rear and the pixel LED lighting are retained from the production EV.

Glimpses of the interior suggest a fully stripped-down cabin and a vertical lever-style handbrake.

The images also provide glimpses of the interior, revealing a roll cage, stripped-down cabin and a WRC-inspired vertical lever-style hand brake.

Hyundai has said that the one-off concept will be unveiled in early April.