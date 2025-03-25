Login
New Hyundai Insteroid Teased: One-Off Concept Is An Inster EV-Based Race Car

Shadowy teasers preview a micro-SUV with extensive aero upgrades, a wide body kit, and a roll cage.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 25, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Insteroid concept based on the Inster all-electric micro-SUV
  • Gets an extensive aero makerover and a stripped down cabin
  • Powertrain details under wraps

Hyundai has teased a new race car concept based on the diminutive Inster - the EV derivative of the Casper micro-SUV. Named the Insteroid, the micro-SUV features extensive changes to the body shell and aerodynamics, including more pronounced bumpers, overexaggerated flared fenders, and a massive World Rally Championship (WRC)- style rear wing. The teasers also provide a glimpse at a roll cage within the cabin.
 

Also read: Hyundai Inster (Casper EV) Unveiled; Gets 49 kWh Battery, Up To 355 KM Range 

 

Hyundai Insteroid Concept 2

The Insteroid gets overexaggerated fender flares, 21-inch wheels and an extensive aero package.

 

Hyundai says the Insteroid name is inspired by the electric micro-SUV’s name and ‘steroid’ and reflects its ‘funky, youthful, and muscular nature.’ The teaser images reveal that the one-off creation undergoes extensive changes over the standard Inster, including a redesigned front bumper with more aggressive aero elements, overexaggerated fender flares with venting and ducting, vents on the bonnet, large 21-inch wheels with aero covers, a WRC-style rear wing, and a new rear bumper with a large diffuser element.

 

Also read: Hyundai Creta Gets Two New Variants; Prices Start At Rs 12.97 Lakh
 

Hyundai Insteroid Concept 1

Pixel LED lighting retained; note massive WRC-style rear wing.

 

Elements such as the large circular lighting elements at the front and rear and the pixel LED lighting are retained from the production EV.

 

Also read: World Car Awards 2025 Finalists Revealed: BMW X3, Hyundai Inster, Kia EV3 In Running For Top Honours
 Hyundai Insteroid Concept 3

Glimpses of the interior suggest a fully stripped-down cabin and a vertical lever-style handbrake.

 

The images also provide glimpses of the interior, revealing a roll cage, stripped-down cabin and a WRC-inspired vertical lever-style hand brake.

 

Hyundai has said that the one-off concept will be unveiled in early April.

# Hyundai Inster# Hyundai Inster-based concept# Hyundai Inster EV# Hyundai Inster-Based race car# Cars# Electric Cars
