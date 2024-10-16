Hyundai Inster Cross Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling

Hyundai has unveiled the Inster Cross for overseas markets. This is a variant of the all-electric Inster that was unveiled a few months back. The Inster Cross gets a range of new styling cues that give it a more off-road-focused appearance. Hyundai stated that the production of the vehicle will begin later this year, at its plant in Korea.

Visually, the Inster Cross retains the same basic design of the standard car, although it gets a few cosmetic tweaks for a more ‘outdoorsy’ look. These include new rectangular front and rear bumpers, new 17-inch alloy wheels, faux skid plates and black cladding around the wheel arches. The vehicle also gets a new roof rack as standard. Another change is that the Inster Cross will be offered in a new Amazonas Green Matte shade, aside from the other five colours offered on the Inster. The interior layout too remains the same, although, it can also be had in an exclusive colour and trim combination of grey cloth with lime-yellow accents.

The interior of the Inster Cross can be had with a special colour scheme that combines grey with lime-yellow

The Inster Cross will come with the same set of features as the standard Inster, although Hyundai has stated that it will come with more features as standard when compared to the regular vehicle. Notably, it does not come with 4x4 or all-wheel drive.

The Inster Cross is expected to retain the same powertrain and battery pack options as the standard Inster

The Inster Cross is likely to retain the same battery pack and powertrain options as the standard Inster which consists of a single-motor setup and two battery pack options- a 42 kWh unit (300 km range, WLTP) as standard or a larger 49 kWh battery (355 km range, WLTP). The peak power output on the 42 kWh variant is 96 bhp while the 49 kWh variant has a higher 113 bhp output. The vehicle can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions using a 120 kW DC charging station.