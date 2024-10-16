Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mercedes-Benz E-ClassBYD eMAX 7Mahindra XUV 3XOMaruti Suzuki Grand VitaraHyundai Creta
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda ElroqAudi New Q7Hyundai New Kona ElectricLotus EmiraSkoda Enyaq iV
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Triumph Trident 660Royal Enfield Himalayan 450Kawasaki KLX 230KTM New 390 AdventureSuzuki GSX-8R
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Yamaha YZF R7Yamaha YZF MT-07Royal Enfield Classic 650Keeway Benda LFS 700Benelli 752S
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Hyundai Inster Cross Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling

The production of the Inster Cross will begin later this year, at Hyundai’s plant in Korea
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on October 16, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has unveiled the Inster Cross.
  • Gets a few off-road-focused styling cues.
  • Retains the same set of powertrain options.

Hyundai has unveiled the Inster Cross for overseas markets. This is a variant of the all-electric Inster that was unveiled a few months back. The Inster Cross gets a range of new styling cues that give it a more off-road-focused appearance. Hyundai stated that the production of the vehicle will begin later this year, at its plant in Korea.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Inster (Casper EV) Unveiled; Gets 49 kWh Battery, Up To 355 KM Range
 

Visually, the Inster Cross retains the same basic design of the standard car, although it gets a few cosmetic tweaks for a more ‘outdoorsy’ look. These include new rectangular front and rear bumpers, new 17-inch alloy wheels, faux skid plates and black cladding around the wheel arches. The vehicle also gets a new roof rack as standard. Another change is that the Inster Cross will be offered in a new Amazonas Green Matte shade, aside from the other five colours offered on the Inster. The interior layout too remains the same, although, it can also be had in an exclusive colour and trim combination of grey cloth with lime-yellow accents. 

 

Also Read: Hyundai Rolls Out 100 Millionth Passenger Vehicle
 

Hyundai Inster Cross Unveiled 2

The interior of the Inster Cross can be had with a special colour scheme that combines grey with lime-yellow

 

The Inster Cross will come with the same set of features as the standard Inster, although Hyundai has stated that it will come with more features as standard when compared to the regular vehicle. Notably, it does not come with 4x4 or all-wheel drive.

 

Also Read: New Hyundai Creta SE Variants Launch Soon
 Hyundai Inster Cross Unveiled 1

The Inster Cross is expected to retain the same powertrain and battery pack options as the standard Inster

 

The Inster Cross is likely to retain the same battery pack and powertrain options as the standard Inster which consists of a single-motor setup and two battery pack options- a 42 kWh unit (300 km range, WLTP) as standard or a larger 49 kWh battery (355 km range, WLTP). The peak power output on the 42 kWh variant is 96 bhp while the 49 kWh variant has a higher 113 bhp output. The vehicle can be charged from 10 to 80 per cent in around 30 minutes under optimal conditions using a 120 kW DC charging station.

# Hyundai EV# Hyundai Inster# Hyundai Inster EV# Hyundai Global# Hyundai Inster Cross# Hyundai Inster Powertrain# Hyundai Inster pictures# Electric vehicles# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The prices of the plans range from Rs 1350 to Rs 2400, and these will be valid for a year or 10,000 km, whichever is earlier.
    Ather Care Service Plans Introduced: Check Prices
  • The B10 will be the first model in the company’s B-Series, and is built on the company’s LEAP 3.5 architecture
    Leapmotor B10 SUV Unveiled At 2024 Paris Motor Show
  • The BYD eMAX 7 is offered in two trims- Premium and Superior, in both six-seat and seven-seat configurations
    BYD eMAX 7: Variants, Features, Prices Explained
  • BYD has launched the eMAX 7 at a price tag of Rs 36,90 lakh. Here are a few detailed shots of the updated MPV.
    BYD eMAX 7 Electric MPV: In Pictures
  • Prices for the motorcycle in Nepal will start from NPR 8,44,280 onwards, stretching up to NPR 9,69,455 for the F77 Mach 2 Recon.
    Ultraviolette Opens First International Dealership In Nepal

Latest News

  • Ducati says the accessory package for the DesertX Rally and Multistrada V4 S is valued at Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 2.40 lakh, respectively.
    Ducati DesertX Rally, Multistrada V4 S Available With Free Accessories As Part Of Festive Season Offer
  • The prices of the plans range from Rs 1350 to Rs 2400, and these will be valid for a year or 10,000 km, whichever is earlier.
    Ather Care Service Plans Introduced: Check Prices
  • The Tasior festive edition packs in a complimentary accessory package worth over Rs 20,000.
    Toyota Urban Cruiser Taisor Festival Limited Edition Announced
  • This will be the fourth iteration of the naked litre-class motorcycle from BMW Motorrad
    2025 BMW S 1000 R Design Images Leaked
  • The upcoming 390 ADV was spotted as a contender in an off-road competition in South Dakota.
    KTM 390 Adventure R Spotted Ahead Of EICMA 2024
  • Taking inspiration from its 1200 cc sibling, the Speed Twin 900 now comes with USDs, a radial front brake caliper and updated styling
    2025 Triumph Speed Twin 900 Unveiled
  • The latest iteration of the 2 Series Gran Coupe gets a new design, in line with many new models from the brand
    BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe Facelift Unveiled; Gets Revamped Design, New Features
  • Bajaj is all set to launch a new variant of the Pular, which could possibly be the N125
    Bajaj Pulsar N125 Motorcycle Launch Soon: What To Expect
  • The electric motorcycle is expected to be a neo-retro roadster, with a single-seat setup
    Royal Enfield Electric Motorcycle Teased Ahead Of EICMA 2024 Debut
  • The Nexon ICE scored 29.41/32 points for adult safety and 43.83/49 points for child protection
    Tata Nexon ICE Awarded 5 Stars In Bharat NCAP Crash Test

Popular Models

  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Hyundai Inster Cross Unveiled; Gets Rugged Styling
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved