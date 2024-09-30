Hyundai Rolls Out 100 Millionth Passenger Vehicle
- Hyundai has achieved a production milestone of 100 million units.
- The company delivered its 100 millionth and first vehicle, an Ioniq 5, to a customer.
- Hyundai’s Ulsan plant began operations in 1968.
Hyundai Motor Company has achieved a global production milestone of 100 million passenger vehicles. This is a cumulative figure that includes the sale of cars under the Genesis brand, and its high-performance N brand. The company achieved this milestone within 57 years after it commenced operations at its Ulsan Plant in South Korea. To celebrate, the company held a ceremony at the plant, which included the delivery of its 100 millionth and first vehicle, the Ioniq 5 EV, to a customer.
Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company said “Reaching global cumulative production of 100 million vehicles is a meaningful milestone that was possible thanks to our customers around the world who have chosen and supported Hyundai Motor since the very beginning. Taking on bold challenges and being in constant pursuit of innovation has enabled us to achieve rapid growth and will empower us to take ‘one step further’ toward another 100 million units as a mobility game changer.”
Hyundai’s Ulsan plant began operations in 1968. The plant also produced Korea’s first mass-produced model, the Pony, in 1975. In November 2023, held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new electric vehicle (EV) plant at its complex in Ulsan. The Ulsan facility is soon slated to become the brand's global EV hub. In its statement, the company said the EV facility is still under construction.
