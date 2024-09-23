Login
India-Made Hyundai Exter Launched In South Africa

The Exter is the eighth Hyundai model to be exported from India.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on September 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • Hyundai has shipped 996 units in the first batch
  • The Exter sales crossed 1 lakh units in India recently
  • Hyundai marks 20-years of exports to South Africa

Hyundai India has announced the made-in-India Exter has been launched in South Africa. This makes it the eighth Hyundai model to be exported to the country from India. HMIL has started exporting the model by shipping the initial batch of 996 units to South Africa. Prices for the Exter in South Africa range between R 269600 and R 334900 (approximately Rs 12.97 lakh to Rs 16 lakh).

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Alcazar Review: Second-Row Supremacy

 

Hyundai Exter Sponsored shoot 12

The Hyundai Exter is a feature-rich car that stands out in its segment. It has projector headlights with LED DRLs, stylish alloy wheels, cladding, and roof rails. Inside the cabin is a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and an electric sunroof. Hyundai also offers a segment-first dual-camera dash cam.

 

Also Read: Hyundai Venue Adventure Edition Launched; Prices Starts At Rs 10.15 Lakh

 

33

Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp of maximum power and 113.8 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission (MT) or an AMT (automated manual transmission), with the latter featuring a segment-first paddle shifter.

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Creta Long Term Report: 3 Months Of Living With The CVT

 

Hyundai Exter 22

Hyundai India ships the Grand i10, Nios, Aura, i20, N Line, Venue, and its N Line derivative, as well as the Alcazar SUV, to South Africa. Most of these models are produced at the brand's Tamil Nadu factory. The company also marked 20 years of exporting to South Africa, starting in 2004. 

 

The Exter has been performing quite well for the brand in the Indian market. It was launched in India in July 2023 and has garnered remarkable demand, bagging 1 lakh bookings in December 2023. The automaker announced achieving 1 lakh sales for the vehicle recently. 

 

# Hyundia India# Hyundai South Africa# Hyundai Exter# Made-in-India Cars# Exter SUV
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

