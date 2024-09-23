India-Made Hyundai Exter Launched In South Africa

Hyundai India has announced the made-in-India Exter has been launched in South Africa. This makes it the eighth Hyundai model to be exported to the country from India. HMIL has started exporting the model by shipping the initial batch of 996 units to South Africa. Prices for the Exter in South Africa range between R 269600 and R 334900 (approximately Rs 12.97 lakh to Rs 16 lakh).

The Hyundai Exter is a feature-rich car that stands out in its segment. It has projector headlights with LED DRLs, stylish alloy wheels, cladding, and roof rails. Inside the cabin is a touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic climate control and an electric sunroof. Hyundai also offers a segment-first dual-camera dash cam.

Under the hood, it is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that delivers 82 bhp of maximum power and 113.8 Nm of torque. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission (MT) or an AMT (automated manual transmission), with the latter featuring a segment-first paddle shifter.

Hyundai India ships the Grand i10, Nios, Aura, i20, N Line, Venue, and its N Line derivative, as well as the Alcazar SUV, to South Africa. Most of these models are produced at the brand's Tamil Nadu factory. The company also marked 20 years of exporting to South Africa, starting in 2004.

The Exter has been performing quite well for the brand in the Indian market. It was launched in India in July 2023 and has garnered remarkable demand, bagging 1 lakh bookings in December 2023. The automaker announced achieving 1 lakh sales for the vehicle recently.