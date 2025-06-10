VinFast VF7 Plus First Drive: The Underdog

HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Mahindra XEV 9e Lineup To Expand With Launch Of Pack Three 59 kWh, Pack Three Select 79 kWh VariantsVinFast VF7 Plus First Drive: The UnderdogVinFast VF6 Plus FWD First Drive: Jack Of All TradesCustomer Complaints Reduced by 18% In FY2025: Tata MotorsApple CarPlay, Maps Get Major Enhancements With iOS 26
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
First Look: VinFast VF7 Electric SUV | 430km Range | ₹30-35 Lakh | 70.8kWh BatteryTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol ManualTata Curvv Review | What We Liked & Disliked After Spending 1500 Kilometers With the Petrol Manual
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Audi New Q5Renault BigsterMG 7Skoda ElroqMercedes-AMG New GT 63
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401Benelli New TNT 300TVS XL EVYamaha YZF R7Yezdi Streetfighter
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarArticles
Latest Articles
Top 5 Most Affordable Petrol Scooters You Can Buy In IndiaCountries Which Allow Indians To Drive With Valid Indian Driving LicenseTop 5 Bikes With Lowest Seat Height In IndiaTop 5 Sports Bikes Under Rs. 3 LakhTop Tips To Maximize Fuel Efficiency Of Your Car In India

Top 5 Performance Cars Under Rs. 1 CroreTop 10 Fastest Motorcycles In The World In 2025Wax Vs. Ceramic Coating: Which Is Right For You?5 Most Affordable Cars With Sunroofs In India10 Cars Named After Animals
Car services
Car services
Scrap Your CarPre Delivery inspections

VinFast VF7 Plus First Drive: The Underdog

Cars may not be Vietnam’s most well-known produce but the VF7 is a fine example of the strides VinFast has taken in building a practical, everyday EV.
Calendar-icon

By Girish Karkera

clock-icon

7 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Five-seater crossover with a big boot
  • Large 70.8kWh battery with 400km+ range claimed
  • Well-specced, pleasing interiors but ultra-soft ride

The electric car market in India is growing at a rate which is arguably decent for a country like ours with its developing EV infrastructure. But the potential is attracting many carmakers. VinFast is one of them. And it is so positive that it set up a plant here - its first outside of Vietnam -  and is all set to launch its range of EVs. Interestingly, all of them are SUVs, and the first one is going to be slotted in the Rs 25 lakh category. Say hello! to the VinFast VF 7.

 

VinFast VF7: How Big?

Vinfast VF 7 9

The VF7 is a C-segment SUV/crossover. It is 4545mm long, 1890mm wide and 1636mm tall. To put that in perspective, it is slightly longer than a Hyundai Alcazar but smaller than a Tucson. The wheelbase stands at 2840mm – more than ample for a proper five-seater. The ground clearance stands at 190mm, which is typical for most soft-roaders. There is a biggish 537-litre boot which is good enough for most uses, especially airport runs. The rear seats have a 60:40 split and, when folded, offer an additional 1000 litres of loading volume.

 

Also Read: Vinfast To Miss Out On Tax Benefits On Imported Cars Under India's New EV Policy

 

 

VinFast VF7: How fast?

Vinfast VF 7 14

The VF7 will be available with two powertrain options: front–wheel drive and all-wheel drive. With single motor power peaks at 150kW (roughly 201bhp) with a hefty 310Nm of torque. In AWD spec, peak power rises to 260kW (approximately 349bhp) while torque rises almost 40% to 500Nm. The 0-100kph time is nearly halved to 5.8 sec compared to 9.5 sec for the single motor version. The car gets three (Low, medium, High) levels of brake regeneration in this top-spec. At the highest setting, single-pedal driving is possible, and during our short test drive session, it did seem reasonably usable with less jerky action. Regen can be switched off completely, too. The VF7 uses independent suspension all-around. They are on the softer side, which is good on slow, bad roads.

 

VinFast VF7: Battery

Vinfast VF 7 10

While Vinfast has been using batteries with Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) chemistry in global markets, for the India-bound SUV, it has switched to Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) as it is now proven to be more stable in our extreme weather conditions. The VF7 has a big 70.8 kWh battery. It is smaller than the one in the higher-spec Mahindra XEV 9e or even a Tata Harrier, but bigger than the BYD Atto 3 – all of which it will compete against. The car is likely to come with a 7.2kW on-board AC charger as well.

 

Also Read: VinFast To Launch MG Comet-Rivalling VF3 In India Next Year; VF6, VF7 To Lead India Entry

 

VinFast VF7: Design

Vinfast VF 7 8

The VF7 is a handsome-looking vehicle that looks the part of a mid-sized SUV. It’s big 19-inch wheels make the overall stance look better. The front is characterised by a grille design familiar to most Vinfast, with the ‘V-shaped’ headlamps with LED DRLs. These are auto headlamps and come with a follow-me-home feature. The signature V design and

LED hardware gets carried over to the rear lamps, too. The glass area is big, and VinFast says it is the acoustic windshield, which helps lessen external noise. Power-folding mirrors come with a heating option to clear mist and have in-built indicators. They can be adjusted from the inside and have a memory function too. As in many premium and luxury cars, they automatically adjust while reversing to give a better view of the road below. Shark-fin antenna, flush door handles, keyless access and power-operated tailgate function are some of the other features on offer.

 

VinFast VF7: Interiors

Vinfast VF 7 12

The VF7 has a spacious cabin for five with a near flat floor at the rear. The test car came with a relatively plush cabin with the use of fairly premium plastics and fabric. The seats were well-cushioned and came finished in vegan leather. The driver’s seat gets an 8-way power adjustable function. The co-driver seat, however, only offers manual adjustments. Both front seats get a ventilation function. The faux leather-wrapped steering wheel is small, chunky and looks sporty with a flat bottom. It can be adjusted for both tilt and reach. It also gets the usual array of buttons for telephone, music and even ADAS. 

Vinfast VF 7 4

The dual-zone automatic climate control comes with an in-built air purifier. The dashboard is dominated by a large 12.9-inch touchscreen. The interface is elegant and easy to use. The rear seats are good enough for three, come with a centre armrest and can be reclined. Hence, they have avoided a parcel shelf. The floor is flat and there are AC vents as well, which is required for hot Indian conditions. The rear seats offer ample under-thigh support, and the seating position should be comfortable for long rides. All windows get auto-up/down anti-pinch windows. It also gets a panoramic glass roof.

Vinfast VF 7 1

The VF7 doesn’t get a traditional instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. This has been done to help shift manufacturing from Left to Right Hand Drive markets more easily. India will be the first country to get an RHD VF7. To make up for the lack of a conventional instrument cluster, it gets a head-up display instead which will need a little getting used to.

 

Also Read: India Finalises New EV Import Guidelines; Offers Conditional 15% Duty Rate

 

VinFast VF7: Driving

Vinfast VF 7 7

While we could drive it only for a brief time in controlled conditions, the VF7 looks promising. Acceleration is brisk in the AWD version, as expected, and the cabin is quiet at speeds under triple digits. The steering weighs well. The soft suspension makes the ride a bit boat-like when pushed, and body roll becomes obvious. Drive it easy, though, and it feels very pliant. Braking feels progressive. The ADAS warnings kept coming up occasionally and seem to be working fine without being overtly intruding. While no claimed range estimates were given as the car is being homologated in India, internationally, VinFast claims a range of 450km for the FWD and 431km for the AWD. Usually, Indian MIDC figures for EVs are a bit more flattering, but with a battery the size, 350-400km looks like an achievable, realistic figure.

 

VinFast VF7: Safety

 

The VF7 comes with 7 airbags, which include one for the driver’s knee as well. This and an array of other traction control systems should tick a lot of boxes for customers wanting utmost safety. The vehicles get disc brakes at the front and rear, apart from

auto braking as part of the Level 2 ADAS suite. This includes adaptive cruise control, which can be quite handy on new-age expressways. The driver is further aided by keyless entry and rain-sensing wipers among a host of other features. At launch, the car will be offered with smartphone connectivity to allow owners to track and monitor the car remotely. This feature will also allow remote operations such as locking/unlocking the door and pre-cooling the car.

Vinfast VF 7 11

VinFast VF7: Verdict

 

The VF7 will compete with the Mahindra XEV9e, Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto3. VinFast, which will assemble the vehicle at its upcoming Toothukudi (Tuticorin) factory near Madurai, Tamil Nadu, starting July/August 2025, is hoping to hit showrooms in most major Indian cities in time for the festive season. It is expected to come with a 7-year battery and vehicle warranty, as it does in most markets.

 

In its home country, Vietnam, VinFast has its own dedicated charging network but will most likely get into an alliance with existing players in India. The company has also hinted at a convenient buy-back offer of its cars, details of which will be revealed at launch in a couple of months. While the VF7 seems a suitable package, it will face stiff competition from established rivals. But if VinFast plays the value and network game right, this EV will be worth considering.

Vinfast VF 7 6

 

Specifications: 

 

LxWxH (mm): 4545x1890x1636

Wheelbase (mm): 2840

Ground Clearance: 190 mm

Boot: 537 litres

Wheels: 19-inch

Power (kW): 150 (FWD)/260 (AWD)

Torque (Nm): 310 (FWD) /500 (AWD)

0-100kph: 9.5 sec (FWD)/ 5.8 sec (AWD)

Battery: 70.8 kWh

Airbags: 7

Touchscreen: 12.9-inch

ADAS: Level 2

Price: Rs 25-30 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom)

# VinFast# VinFast VF7 Plus# VinFast VF7 Plus Review# VinFast VF7# VinFast VF7 Review# VinFast VF7 Electric SUV# VF7# Cars# Review# VinFast Cars review# VinFast Cars# Car Reviews# Cars# car-review# Electric Cars# Upcoming Cars# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • Second on the India agenda for VinFast is a compact SUV that could well appeal to those looking at great value with an all-rounder EV
    VinFast VF6 Plus FWD First Drive: Jack Of All Trades
  • New Citroen car buyers will get offers like cash benefits, extended warranty packages, and low EMI finance schemes.
    Citroen Offers Benefits Up To Rs. 2.80 Lakh On Select Models To Celebrate 4th Anniversary In India
  • In May 2025, total vehicle retail sales stood at 22,12,809 units, a 5.11 per cent increase compared to 21,05,153 vehicles sold in the country in May 2024.
    India’s Total Vehicle Retails Grew 5% In May 2025, At 22,12,809 Units
  • The new EV policy guidelines released by the government mean the benefits are applicable for all future investments post notification of the policy.
    Vinfast To Miss Out On Tax Benefits On Imported Cars Under India's New EV Policy
  • Scheduled to start ops next month, the Vietnamese EV maker has confirmed a three-SUV start – VF7, VF6 and VF3 in that order - and the promise of a reliable electric ecosystem that will include charging infrastructure and electric two-wheelers too.
    VinFast To Launch MG Comet-Rivalling VF3 In India Next Year; VF6, VF7 To Lead India Entry

Latest News

  • Second on the India agenda for VinFast is a compact SUV that could well appeal to those looking at great value with an all-rounder EV
    VinFast VF6 Plus FWD First Drive: Jack Of All Trades
  • After having used the Eurogrip Beamer tyres on city roads, it was time to hit the highways to find out how they perform.
    Eurogrip Beamer Tyre Review: 1,500 km Highway Test
  • We drove the ultra-exclusive Mercedes-Maybach S 680 Night Series, a stealthy reimagination of opulence. With a twin-turbo V12, rose-gold detailing, and unmatched rear-seat comfort, the Night Series proves that the quietest form of power is also the most commanding.
    Mercedes-Maybach S680 Night Series Review: Presence Without Provocation
  • After a brief first ride Suzuki’s first electric scooter, the Suzuki e-Access, we try to understand if it will be as successful as its petrol-powered namesake.
    Suzuki e-Access Review: In Pictures
  • Is the e-Access as good as its petrol-powered sibling? We’ve spent some time with Suzuki’s first-ever electric scooter at MECO Kartopia karting track in Bengaluru for a first ride experience.
    Suzuki e-Access First Ride Review: Access With An E
  • If you haven't caught our detailed review yet, here’s a brief review of the new Volkswagen Golf GTI, in pictures.
    2025 Volkswagen Golf GTI Review: In Pictures
  • Almost six years after its inception, the Tata Altroz has received a comprehensive facelift. It makes it modern and more feature-rich while maintaining its attribute of being practical and value-for-money. We drove the diesel as well as CNG to see how it fares with its old nemesis – Baleno and i20.
    Tata Altroz Facelift Review: Smarter, Sharper & Still Sensible
  • I drove the recently launched Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line and the Skoda Kodiaq back to back and came out quite surprised by just how different these two SUVs, built on the same platform, really are.
    New Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line: What I Learned After Driving VW Group's Latest SUVs Back-To-Back
  • With the Golf GTI, Volkswagen brings back the GTI badge to India after nearly 7 years.
    Volkswagen Golf GTI First Drive Review: High Speed Happiness!
  • The Zemo Emara electric motorcycle promises to offer an electric alternative to 100-150 cc commuter motorcycles. We ride the Zeno Emara to see if it can deliver in the EV commuter space.
    Zeno Emara First Ride Review

Research More on

VinFast VF7

VinFast VF7

Expected Price : ₹ 30 - 35 Lakh

Expected Launch : Aug 12, 2025