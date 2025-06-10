VinFast VF7 Plus First Drive: The Underdog

The electric car market in India is growing at a rate which is arguably decent for a country like ours with its developing EV infrastructure. But the potential is attracting many carmakers. VinFast is one of them. And it is so positive that it set up a plant here - its first outside of Vietnam - and is all set to launch its range of EVs. Interestingly, all of them are SUVs, and the first one is going to be slotted in the Rs 25 lakh category. Say hello! to the VinFast VF 7.

VinFast VF7: How Big?

The VF7 is a C-segment SUV/crossover. It is 4545mm long, 1890mm wide and 1636mm tall. To put that in perspective, it is slightly longer than a Hyundai Alcazar but smaller than a Tucson. The wheelbase stands at 2840mm – more than ample for a proper five-seater. The ground clearance stands at 190mm, which is typical for most soft-roaders. There is a biggish 537-litre boot which is good enough for most uses, especially airport runs. The rear seats have a 60:40 split and, when folded, offer an additional 1000 litres of loading volume.

VinFast VF7: How fast?

The VF7 will be available with two powertrain options: front–wheel drive and all-wheel drive. With single motor power peaks at 150kW (roughly 201bhp) with a hefty 310Nm of torque. In AWD spec, peak power rises to 260kW (approximately 349bhp) while torque rises almost 40% to 500Nm. The 0-100kph time is nearly halved to 5.8 sec compared to 9.5 sec for the single motor version. The car gets three (Low, medium, High) levels of brake regeneration in this top-spec. At the highest setting, single-pedal driving is possible, and during our short test drive session, it did seem reasonably usable with less jerky action. Regen can be switched off completely, too. The VF7 uses independent suspension all-around. They are on the softer side, which is good on slow, bad roads.

VinFast VF7: Battery

While Vinfast has been using batteries with Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt (NMC) chemistry in global markets, for the India-bound SUV, it has switched to Lithium-Iron-Phosphate (LFP) as it is now proven to be more stable in our extreme weather conditions. The VF7 has a big 70.8 kWh battery. It is smaller than the one in the higher-spec Mahindra XEV 9e or even a Tata Harrier, but bigger than the BYD Atto 3 – all of which it will compete against. The car is likely to come with a 7.2kW on-board AC charger as well.

VinFast VF7: Design

The VF7 is a handsome-looking vehicle that looks the part of a mid-sized SUV. It’s big 19-inch wheels make the overall stance look better. The front is characterised by a grille design familiar to most Vinfast, with the ‘V-shaped’ headlamps with LED DRLs. These are auto headlamps and come with a follow-me-home feature. The signature V design and

LED hardware gets carried over to the rear lamps, too. The glass area is big, and VinFast says it is the acoustic windshield, which helps lessen external noise. Power-folding mirrors come with a heating option to clear mist and have in-built indicators. They can be adjusted from the inside and have a memory function too. As in many premium and luxury cars, they automatically adjust while reversing to give a better view of the road below. Shark-fin antenna, flush door handles, keyless access and power-operated tailgate function are some of the other features on offer.

VinFast VF7: Interiors

The VF7 has a spacious cabin for five with a near flat floor at the rear. The test car came with a relatively plush cabin with the use of fairly premium plastics and fabric. The seats were well-cushioned and came finished in vegan leather. The driver’s seat gets an 8-way power adjustable function. The co-driver seat, however, only offers manual adjustments. Both front seats get a ventilation function. The faux leather-wrapped steering wheel is small, chunky and looks sporty with a flat bottom. It can be adjusted for both tilt and reach. It also gets the usual array of buttons for telephone, music and even ADAS.

The dual-zone automatic climate control comes with an in-built air purifier. The dashboard is dominated by a large 12.9-inch touchscreen. The interface is elegant and easy to use. The rear seats are good enough for three, come with a centre armrest and can be reclined. Hence, they have avoided a parcel shelf. The floor is flat and there are AC vents as well, which is required for hot Indian conditions. The rear seats offer ample under-thigh support, and the seating position should be comfortable for long rides. All windows get auto-up/down anti-pinch windows. It also gets a panoramic glass roof.

The VF7 doesn’t get a traditional instrument cluster behind the steering wheel. This has been done to help shift manufacturing from Left to Right Hand Drive markets more easily. India will be the first country to get an RHD VF7. To make up for the lack of a conventional instrument cluster, it gets a head-up display instead which will need a little getting used to.

VinFast VF7: Driving

While we could drive it only for a brief time in controlled conditions, the VF7 looks promising. Acceleration is brisk in the AWD version, as expected, and the cabin is quiet at speeds under triple digits. The steering weighs well. The soft suspension makes the ride a bit boat-like when pushed, and body roll becomes obvious. Drive it easy, though, and it feels very pliant. Braking feels progressive. The ADAS warnings kept coming up occasionally and seem to be working fine without being overtly intruding. While no claimed range estimates were given as the car is being homologated in India, internationally, VinFast claims a range of 450km for the FWD and 431km for the AWD. Usually, Indian MIDC figures for EVs are a bit more flattering, but with a battery the size, 350-400km looks like an achievable, realistic figure.

VinFast VF7: Safety

The VF7 comes with 7 airbags, which include one for the driver’s knee as well. This and an array of other traction control systems should tick a lot of boxes for customers wanting utmost safety. The vehicles get disc brakes at the front and rear, apart from

auto braking as part of the Level 2 ADAS suite. This includes adaptive cruise control, which can be quite handy on new-age expressways. The driver is further aided by keyless entry and rain-sensing wipers among a host of other features. At launch, the car will be offered with smartphone connectivity to allow owners to track and monitor the car remotely. This feature will also allow remote operations such as locking/unlocking the door and pre-cooling the car.

VinFast VF7: Verdict

The VF7 will compete with the Mahindra XEV9e, Tata Harrier EV and BYD Atto3. VinFast, which will assemble the vehicle at its upcoming Toothukudi (Tuticorin) factory near Madurai, Tamil Nadu, starting July/August 2025, is hoping to hit showrooms in most major Indian cities in time for the festive season. It is expected to come with a 7-year battery and vehicle warranty, as it does in most markets.

In its home country, Vietnam, VinFast has its own dedicated charging network but will most likely get into an alliance with existing players in India. The company has also hinted at a convenient buy-back offer of its cars, details of which will be revealed at launch in a couple of months. While the VF7 seems a suitable package, it will face stiff competition from established rivals. But if VinFast plays the value and network game right, this EV will be worth considering.

Specifications:

LxWxH (mm): 4545x1890x1636

Wheelbase (mm): 2840

Ground Clearance: 190 mm

Boot: 537 litres

Wheels: 19-inch

Power (kW): 150 (FWD)/260 (AWD)

Torque (Nm): 310 (FWD) /500 (AWD)

0-100kph: 9.5 sec (FWD)/ 5.8 sec (AWD)

Battery: 70.8 kWh

Airbags: 7

Touchscreen: 12.9-inch

ADAS: Level 2

Price: Rs 25-30 lakh (estimated, ex-showroom)