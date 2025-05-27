Dashcams, Not Airbags, Must Be Mandatory For All Cars, Suggests New Survey

A recent study by Park+ Research Labs, surveying 3,000 car owners across Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bangalore, has revealed a major shift in the safety preferences of India's car buyers. Contrary to long-established expectations, nearly half (48 per cent) of respondents now prioritise front and rear dashcams as the number one feature they believe should be made mandatory in all new cars.

Dashcams in cars record real-time data from every angle and store it.

This growing demand stems from rising concerns over road safety issues such as aggressive driving, hit-and-run incidents, and complicated insurance claims. Dashcams, once viewed as optional add-ons, are now seen as essential equipment that not only enhance driver accountability but also offer valuable post-incident evidence.

In the Indian market, models such as the MG Astor, Kia Seltos, and Mahindra XUV700 offer dashcams as standard fitment in their higher variants. This feature is also available as an official accessory or as an aftermarket option.

Number of airbags has become a second priority for new car buyers in India.

Commonly discussed safety aspects such as airbags and crash test ratings did not top the list in the survey. While 32 per cent of car owners still prefer a car with a 5-star safety rating, it is now seen as a baseline expectation rather than a competitive advantage. Meanwhile, only 10 per cent of respondents considered six airbags a priority, and just 8 per cent selected all-wheel disc brakes. Additional safety options outside of these categories failed to gain significant traction, with only 2 per cent of respondents mentioning them.

Park+ previously conducted a survey in India, which polled 6,000 car owners across India. That study found that comfort features were top-of-mind for Indian car buyers, with 78 per cent of respondents calling ventilated seats a must-have. Features like sunroofs (11 per cent), Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) (8 per cent), and large infotainment screens (3 per cent ) saw minimal demand.