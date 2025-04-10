Ventilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: Survey

Login
HomeNews & Reviews
NewsLatest NewsTechnologyCar NewsElectric CarsBike News

ComparisionMotorsportUpcoming CarsBusiness NewsOpinion
ReviewsCar ReviewsFirst DriveBike ReviewsComparisonRoad Test
Latest News
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard2025 Suzuki Hayabusa UnveiledVentilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: SurveyKia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid ConfirmedMaruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
Videos
Expert Reviews
Car ReviewsBike ReviewsFirst Look
News & Episodes
The car&bike NewsThe car&bike ShowIn Conversation With
Categories
TravelogueThe car&bike AwardsCar Crash Tests
Latest Videos
Toyota Camry Hybrid Sedan: 3 Things We Love, 3 Things We Don’t | Real-World Fuel Efficiency TestedFirst Look- Kia EV5 | All-electric SUV to join Kia’s India line-up spotted at the Bangkok Motor Show2025 Suzuki Access vs TVS Jupiter 125 vs Hero Destini | Performance and Practicality Compared!
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Skoda New KodiaqToyota bZ4XMahindra eKUV100Aston Martin DBXVolkswagen Tiguan R-Line
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Hero Karizma XMR 250Suzuki GSX 8SKTM 390 SMC RYamaha YZF R7Ducati Scrambler Cafe Racer
By Budget
Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes
Used Cars
Used Cars by Budget
Used Cars Under ₹ 3 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 5 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 8 LakhUsed Cars Under ₹ 10 Lakh
Used Cars by Model
Used Maruti Suzuki Wagon RUsed Maruti Suzuki SwiftUsed Mahinda ScorpioUsed Maruti Suzuki Swift Dzire
Used Cars by Brand
Used Maruti Suzuki CarsUsed Hyundai CarsUsed Mahindra CarsUsed Honda Cars
Used Cars by Body Type
Used SUVUsed HatchbackUsed SedanUsed MUV
Used Cars by Fuel
Used Petrol CarsUsed Diesel CarsUsed Petrol & CNG CarsUsed Electric Cars
Used Cars by Transmission
Used Manual CarsUsed Automatic CarsUsed AMT Cars
Used Car in Top Cities
Used Cars in DelhiUsed Cars in PuneUsed Cars in NoidaUsed Cars in Mumbai
More on Used Cars
Valuate Your CarIndian Blue BookDownload Latest IBB ReportUsed Car Dealers
Sell CarAwards 2025

Ventilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: Survey

Amongst the 6,000 respondents taking part in the survey, 11 per cent voted for a sunroof being a must-have feature.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 10, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • 78 per cent of survey participants chose ventilated seats as the most important feature
  • ADAS favoured by 8 per cent; large touchscreens deemed important by 3 per cent
  • Ventilated seats are now offered on many cars and SUVs on sale in India

With the summer sun blazing brightly across most of India, stepping into a car that has been parked in the open for a while is pretty much akin to stepping into a sauna. That might explain why a new survey has revealed a surprising shift in what Indian car buyers are prioritising, and no, it’s not the good old sunroof that is number 1 on the list any more.   

 

The survey, conducted by Park Plus Research Labs, which gathered insights from 6,000 car owners across the country, suggests that ventilated seats are now the top feature people look for when buying a new car. Around 78 per cent of those surveyed said ventilated seats were a must-have. Given the heatwaves we’re seeing, that’s not too hard to believe, and ventilated seats, which were once only found in luxury cars, have found their way to the mass segments. The most affordable vehicles which employ this feature include the Tata Nexon and the Kia Sonet

 

Also Read: New Toyota Camry: 3 Reasons To Buy It, 3 Reasons You Might Want To Avoid

   

Ventilated Seats

Ventilated seats in a car use tiny fans integrated within the seat cushions and backrests. These fans draw in cooled air from the vehicle’s air conditioning system and circulate it through seat perforations. Carmakers such as Hyundai, Kia, Tata, MG, Skoda and Volkswagen are already on board, offering this feature primarily on the front row seats in higher variants of their passenger vehicles, respectively.   

Tata Safari vs Mahindra Scorpio N 10

Meanwhile, the once-trendy sunroof seems to be losing its charm. Only 11 per cent of respondents deemed it a must-have. Sure, it adds a premium touch, but most buyers are seeing it as more style than substance, especially when you factor in the heat, the risk of leaks during monsoons, and maintenance concerns.   

 

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard

 

infotainment

Advanced Driver Assistance Systems also didn’t rank too high on the list of most sought-after features, with just 8 per cent of participants put it on their list of essential features. And when it comes to big infotainment screens, only 3 per cent of respondents saw it as a necessity.

# Park+# Consumer Reports# Ventilated Seats# Sunroof# Essential Car features# Car Buying# Car Buyers in India# Features# Cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The S Plus variant is effectively the most affordable variant of the Venue to be equipped with an electric sunroof.
    Hyundai Venue S Plus With Electric Sunroof Launched At Rs 9.36 Lakh
  • Kia India introduces four new entry-to mid-level variants of the Sonet, with a sunroof. With the new trims, there are now 23 variants of Sonet on sale in India.
    Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh
  • We drive the MG Gloster Blackstorm and can’t help but imagine if it would be the perfect car for a member of the mafia. After all, it is fully blacked out and looks sinister.
    MG Gloster Blackstorm Review: In Pictures
  • We drive the MG Gloster Blackstorm and can’t help but imagine if it would be the perfect car for a member of the mafia. After all, it is fully blacked out and looks sinister.
    MG Gloster Black Storm Edition Review: Back In Black
  • Buying a car can be expensive and going for the top-end trim of the car can cost you a fortune. But before you make your mind to purchase the lower-spec trim, here's a list of features that cannot be installed as aftermarket accessories.
    Features In Top End Trims Which Cannot Be Installed As Aftermarket Accessories

Latest News

  • The Wagon R recently received a price hike of up to Rs 14,000.
    Maruti Suzuki Wagon R Updated For 2025; Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • With the update, the changes to the motorcycle include a new colour option and updated electronics
    2025 Suzuki Hayabusa Unveiled
  • Amongst the 6,000 respondents taking part in the survey, 11 per cent voted for a sunroof being a must-have feature.
    Ventilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: Survey
  • At its Investor Day presentation, Kia said that it was targeting to achieve annual sales of 4 lakh vehicles in India by 2030.
    Kia Targets 43% Sales From Hybrids and BEVs In India By 2030; Seltos Hybrid Confirmed
  • The carmaker has also rejigged the variant lineup of the MPV and has introduced a new 6-seat variant.
    Maruti Suzuki Eeco Now Gets Six Airbags As Standard
  • Here are three things we absolutely love about the new Toyota Camry and three things that we don’t.
    New Toyota Camry: 3 Reasons To Buy It, 3 Reasons You Might Want To Avoid
  • The just-launched Z4 M40i Impulse Edition marks the first time the roadster can be had with a six-speed manual gearbox in India.
    BMW Z4 M40i Now Available With Manual Gearbox In India; Priced At Rs 98 Lakh
  • BYD’s latest launch in India – the Sealion 7 SUV – managed to score 87 per cent and 93 per cent in adult and child occupant protection, respectively.
    BYD Sealion 7 Bags 5-Star Rating In Euro NCAP Crash Tests
  • JLR reported retail sales of 6,183 units in FY2025 while wholesales stood at 6,266 units – a new record for the company in India.
    Jaguar Land Rover India Reports Highest-Ever Sales In FY25; Overtakes Audi India In Q4 Sales
  • This marks the third time that Ducati and Lamborghini have collaborated on a special-edition model
    Revuelto-Inspired Ducati Panigale V4 Lamborghini Unveiled
  • Home
  • News
  • Cars
  • Ventilated Seats Most-Sought After Feature For New Car Buyers In India: Survey