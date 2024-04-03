Login
Kia Sonet Gets Four New Variants With Sunroof; Prices Start At Rs. 8.19 Lakh

Kia India introduces four new entry-to mid-level variants of the Sonet, with a sunroof. With the new trims, there are now 23 variants of Sonet on sale in India.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on April 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Kia India introduces four new entry to mid-level trims of the Sonet
  • All new variants get sunroof as a standard feature
  • Prices of the Sonet with sunroof start at Rs. 8.19 lakh

The sunroof is one of the most popular features and over the years, it has caught the fancy of the Indian car buyer. Once a preserve of premium and luxury cars, the humble sunroof is now seen on mass markets cars as well. And which is why Kia India decided to introduce four new entry to mid-level variants of the Sonet with the sunroof. The newly introduced HTE(O) and HTK(O) variants are now available with Petrol G1.2 and Diesel 1.5 CRDi VGT engines and prices for the new trims start at Rs. 8.19 lakh.

 

Also Read: Refreshed Kia Carens Launched With New Variants

Kia now offers a sunroof on the HTE(O) over the current HTE variant, the mid-spec HTK(O) trim gets a sunroof, connected LED taillights, fully automatic temperature control and rear defogger over the current HTK variant. Additionally, Kia is offering three new colour options to choose from on the HTE and HTK variants, which are – Aurora Black Pearl, Imperial Blue and Pewter Olive. 

 

Also Read: Kia Seltos Gets Two New Variants With Additional Features

Along with the HTE and HTK variants, The GTX+ and HTX+ trims of the Sonet now get up/down safety features on all windows. The table below offers a complete breakdown of the new trims and new features added to the Kia Sonet line-up. 

 

VariantAdditions
GTX+All windows Up/Down Safety
HTX+
HTK (O)

Sunroof

LED Connected Taillights

Fully Automatic Temperature Control

Rear Defogger

HTE (O)Sunroof
HTE, HTKBody Colours: Aurora Black, Imperial Blue, Pewter Olive
HTK+Colour Upgrade: Clear White to Pearl White
# Kia Sonet# Sunroof# Kia Sonet Features# Sonet SUV# Sonet# Kia India# Cars# New Cars# Cover Story
