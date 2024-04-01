Kia Seltos Gains Two New Variants; HTK and HTK+ Variants Receive Additional Features

Kia India has rolled out two new variants for the Seltos SUV. The new variants come under the HTK+ trim and include the petrol HTK+ IVT, now the most accessible CVT option (priced at Rs 15.42 lakh, ex-showroom) and the diesel HTK+ 6AT, the most affordable diesel 6-speed automatic variant (priced at Rs 16.92 lakh, ex-showroom). Additionally, the manufacturer has also introduced a host of new features on the HTK and HTK+ variants, while also updating the entry-level HTE trim with five new colour options.

The Kia Seltos's HTK and HTK+ variants get a range of new features

Kia’s mid-level variant, the HTK+ now comes with new features such as a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, drive and traction control modes, paddle shifters and Star Map LED-connected taillamps. The HTK variant also gains a few new features such as Star Map LED DRLs, smart key with push button start/stop, and Star Map LED-connected taillamps. Alongside, the company has also introduced five new colour options to the entry-level HTE trim- Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, and Imperial Blue.

Kia has earlier announced that it would hike the prices of its entire lineup by 3 per cent from April 2024. The brand attributed the hike to the escalation in commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs similar to other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, Honda Cars India and Audi.

Kia recently issued a recall for 4,358 units of the Seltos CVT manufactured between February 28 and July 13, 2023. The company stated that the recall was to address a potential error that may impact the performance of the electronic oil pump in the vehicle’s transmission.