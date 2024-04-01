Kia Seltos Gains Two New Variants; HTK and HTK+ Variants Receive Additional Features
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on April 1, 2024
Highlights
- The Kia Seltos gets two new HTK+ variants.
- HTK and HTK+ variants get a host of new features.
- Entry-level HTE trim gets five new colour options.
Kia India has rolled out two new variants for the Seltos SUV. The new variants come under the HTK+ trim and include the petrol HTK+ IVT, now the most accessible CVT option (priced at Rs 15.42 lakh, ex-showroom) and the diesel HTK+ 6AT, the most affordable diesel 6-speed automatic variant (priced at Rs 16.92 lakh, ex-showroom). Additionally, the manufacturer has also introduced a host of new features on the HTK and HTK+ variants, while also updating the entry-level HTE trim with five new colour options.
Also Read: Kia Seltos CVT Recalled In India; Over 4000 Units Affected
The Kia Seltos's HTK and HTK+ variants get a range of new features
Kia’s mid-level variant, the HTK+ now comes with new features such as a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, drive and traction control modes, paddle shifters and Star Map LED-connected taillamps. The HTK variant also gains a few new features such as Star Map LED DRLs, smart key with push button start/stop, and Star Map LED-connected taillamps. Alongside, the company has also introduced five new colour options to the entry-level HTE trim- Aurora Black Pearl, Gravity Grey, Intense Red, Pewter Olive, and Imperial Blue.
Also Read: Kia India To Hike Prices Of Entire Lineup By 3 Per Cent From April 2024
Kia has earlier announced that it would hike the prices of its entire lineup by 3 per cent from April 2024. The brand attributed the hike to the escalation in commodity prices and supply chain-related inputs similar to other automakers such as Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Mahindra, Tata Motors, Honda Cars India and Audi.
Kia recently issued a recall for 4,358 units of the Seltos CVT manufactured between February 28 and July 13, 2023. The company stated that the recall was to address a potential error that may impact the performance of the electronic oil pump in the vehicle’s transmission.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles