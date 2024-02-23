Login

Kia Seltos CVT Recalled In India; Over 4000 Units Affected

The recall is to address a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on February 23, 2024

  • Kia has recalled 4,358 units of the Seltos CVT.
  • The vehicles recalled have been manufactured between February 28 and July 13, 2023.
  • Kia India will directly reach out to the owners of the impacted vehicles.

Kia India has issued a recall for 4,358 units of the Kia Seltos CVT manufactured between February 28 and July 13, 2023. The recall is to address a potential error that may impact the performance of electronic oil pump in the vehicle’s transmission. Kia India will directly reach out to the owners of impacted vehicles to update them about this voluntary recall campaign.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings

The SUV has been recalled in regards with a potential error in the electronic oil pump controller

 

The Kia Seltos is priced from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The CVT gearbox is only offered in the HTX variant of the SUV, priced at Rs 16.60 lakh (ex-showroom) paired with a 1.5-litre petrol engine. The powertrain churns out 113 bhp and 144 Nm of torque.

 

Also Read: Over 30,000 Kia Carens Recalled Due To Potential Issue With Digital Instrument Cluster

The CVT gearbox is offered in the HTX variant of the SUV, powered by a petrol engine

 

In June 2023, Kia had issued a recall for 30,297 units of the Carens MPV manufactured between September 2022 and February 2023 to fix an issue with the digital instrument cluster. The units were recalled to check for any potential errors in the cluster booting process that may cause the cluster to go blank. The manufacturer had then stated that it would be offering a free-of-cost software upgrade for the cars with the said issue to fix the problem.

