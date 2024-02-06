Login

Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings

The facelifted Seltos was launched in July 2023 with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India)
By Yash Sunil

1 mins read

Published on February 6, 2024

Story
  • Nearly 50 per cent of all bookings were for the automatic variants of the Seltos
  • Majority bookings of the Seltos were for the top-spec variants
  • Variants with a sunroof amassed 80 per cent of the total bookings

Kia India has announced the Seltos facelift has racked up 1 lakh bookings. The Seltos underwent a major overhaul last year, and the facelifted SUV was launched in July 2023 with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Moreover, the automaker states that since it was first launched in August 2019, it has manufactured over 6 lakh units of the Seltos in India, with nearly 75 per cent sold in the domestic market.

 

Also Read: New Kia Small SUV Spied On Test

Prices for the Seltos range from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India)

 

Interestingly, Kia India reports that nearly 50 per cent of all bookings for the Seltos are comprised of automatic variants, and the split between petrol and diesel bookings remains at 58 and 42 per cent, respectively. Also, variants with a sunroof accounted for 80 per cent of all bookings for the SUV. Moreover, with the facelift, Kia also introduced Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for the Seltos, and the automaker states that 40 per cent of customers are booking variants that are equipped with ADAS. All in all, Kia Motors also said that a majority of the bookings are for the top-of-the-line GTX+, the HTX, and the HTX+ models, and there is massive demand for automatics across all three engine types.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs 7.99 Lakh

 

Commenting on Seltos' success, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, “We are excited about the market success of the new Seltos. Undoubtedly, it stands out as one of the smartest SUV choices available, and the response from our customers resonates with this sentiment. The New Seltos is helping us consolidate our market leadership consistently in the mid-SUV segment. We are actively realigning our manufacturing processes to ensure that our customers gain access to their favourite SUVs as swiftly as possible.”

 

Nearly 50 per cent of all bookings for the Seltos are for the automatic variants

 

In other news, Kia Corporation set a new all-time annual sales record of over 3.08 million units for 2023. This represents a 6.3 per cent increase compared to 2022 sales. By model, the Sportage SUV led Kia's sales for the year, followed by the Seltos and Sorento SUVs. The record performance was aided by recovering semiconductor supplies, allowing increased vehicle production. New model launches like the EV9, Sorento, K5, and Carnival buoyed growth.

Lucid Air Police Car Revealed For Saudi Arabia With Drone Carrier
Lucid Air Police Car Revealed For Saudi Arabia With Drone Carrier
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-14784 second ago

The Lucid Air gets a police makeover as Saudi Arabia invests in a green future

Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
Audi RS6 Avant GT Unveiled: Quickest RS6 Avant Yet Limited To 660 Units
c&b icon By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-8853 second ago

The RS6 Avant GT draws inspiration from an earlier concept and features carbon fiber components as well as an upgraded engine

Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment
Yamaha Acquires Stake In Electric Two-Wheeler Startup River With Over $20 Million Investment
c&b icon By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-7985 second ago

Bengaluru-based River has raised a total of $40 million (Rs 333 crore) in its Series B round led by Yamaha and existing investors.

Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System
Toyota Unveils 2024 Hilux Facelift With Mild-Hybrid System
c&b icon By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

-6408 second ago

The Hilux is expected to be first launched in Australia and Toyota might bring the facelifted Hilux to India as well

