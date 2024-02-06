Kia Seltos Facelift Racks Up 1 Lakh Bookings

Kia India has announced the Seltos facelift has racked up 1 lakh bookings. The Seltos underwent a major overhaul last year, and the facelifted SUV was launched in July 2023 with prices ranging from Rs 10.90 lakh to Rs 20.30 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Moreover, the automaker states that since it was first launched in August 2019, it has manufactured over 6 lakh units of the Seltos in India, with nearly 75 per cent sold in the domestic market.

Interestingly, Kia India reports that nearly 50 per cent of all bookings for the Seltos are comprised of automatic variants, and the split between petrol and diesel bookings remains at 58 and 42 per cent, respectively. Also, variants with a sunroof accounted for 80 per cent of all bookings for the SUV. Moreover, with the facelift, Kia also introduced Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for the Seltos, and the automaker states that 40 per cent of customers are booking variants that are equipped with ADAS. All in all, Kia Motors also said that a majority of the bookings are for the top-of-the-line GTX+, the HTX, and the HTX+ models, and there is massive demand for automatics across all three engine types.

Commenting on Seltos' success, Myung-sik Sohn, Chief Sales & Business Officer, Kia India, said, “We are excited about the market success of the new Seltos. Undoubtedly, it stands out as one of the smartest SUV choices available, and the response from our customers resonates with this sentiment. The New Seltos is helping us consolidate our market leadership consistently in the mid-SUV segment. We are actively realigning our manufacturing processes to ensure that our customers gain access to their favourite SUVs as swiftly as possible.”

In other news, Kia Corporation set a new all-time annual sales record of over 3.08 million units for 2023. This represents a 6.3 per cent increase compared to 2022 sales. By model, the Sportage SUV led Kia's sales for the year, followed by the Seltos and Sorento SUVs. The record performance was aided by recovering semiconductor supplies, allowing increased vehicle production. New model launches like the EV9, Sorento, K5, and Carnival buoyed growth.