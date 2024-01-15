New Kia Small SUV Spied On Test

A spy shot of what appears to be a new Kia’s sub-compact SUV has surfaced online. The solitary image shows a heavily camouflaged test mule's profile, with only the wheel arches and window line visible. A closer look reveals some design similarities to the Hyundai Casper micro-SUV on sale in South Korea with its short overhangs, boxy profile and distinctive curved section of the glasshouse on the thick B-pillar. There is yet no name for this SUV though going by recent patents, the model could be named the Clavis.

Also read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Review: It’s Better Than Ever!



The silhouette of the glasshouse aside, the Kia SUV does get some more distinctive looks including a lower and more distinctive shoulder line, a more squared-out rear door glass, a larger rear quarter window and more squared-out wheel arches and cladding. The rear door handles also sit on the door rather than on the pillar as on the Casper. The roofline too looks to have been altered for a more boxy look though the final shape is still unclear given the heavy cladding at the rear.

The image does little to give away the SUV’s size though we expect the model to be another sub-4 metre that could sit near to the Sonet.

The cabin details remain a mystery at this point though we could expect the model to share tech with some of its stable mates.

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained

Engine options too are unknown at this time though Kia could offer the model with both internal combustion and all-electric powertrains.

Image Source