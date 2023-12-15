Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained
December 15, 2023
- Price announcement likely in January 2024.
- Pre-bookings to commence from December 20, 2023.
- Retains the same set of powertrain options as the outgoing model.
Kia has introduced the Sonet facelift in the Indian market. The vehicle gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and is now equipped with various new features. This is also the first time the Sonet has received a facelift since its debut in September 2020. With Kia only likely to announce the prices for the Sonet facelift in January 2024, pre-bookings for the new Sonet will commence on December 20, 2023.
Kia offers the Sonet facelift with the same set of powertrain options and trims as the outgoing model. It is offered in three main trims- X-line, GT-line and Tech line and 7 variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-line. We take a look at what each variant has to offer.
Standard Safety Features
- Front Dual Airbags
- Front Seat Side Airbags
- Side Curtain Airbags
- ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) with EBD
- BAS (Brake Force Assist System)
- ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
- VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)
- HAC (Hill-start Assist Control)
- Rear Parking Sensors
- ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)
- Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
- Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
- Highline Tyre Pressure Monitor
- Front & Rear 3-point Seat Belts
- Seatbelt Reminder - Front & Rear All Seat
HTE
- Halogen Headlamps
- Steel Wheels with cover
- Semi Leatherette Seats
- All Black Interiors
- Halogen Tail Lamps
- Rear Center Garnish - Reflector Connected Type
- Body Color Outside Door Handles
- High Mount Stop Lamp
- Pole Type Antenna
- Beige Roof Lining
- 4.2-inch LCD Instrument Cluster
- C-type USB Charger (front x1 and rear x2)
- Electric Power Steering adjustable for tilt
- Front Door Power Windows
- Fixed Type Front Armrest with Storage Box
- Retractable Roof Assist Handle
- Room Lamp (bulb type)
- Bench Type Seatback Folding
- Central Locking
- Day and Night Rear View Mirror
- Electrically Adjustable Outside Mirror
- Manual Air Conditioner
- Rear AC Vents
HTK (In addition to HTE)
- R16 40.56 cm Dual Tone Wheels
- Silver Roof Rack
- Shark Fin Antenna
- 8.0-inch Touchscreen infotainment system
- 4 Speakers
- Bluetooth Multi Connection
- Steering Mounted Audio Controls
- Rear View Camera with Guidelines Driving Rear View Monitor
- Burglar Alarm
- Auto Light Control,
- Front Parking Sensors
- Rear Door Power Windows
- Follow Me Home Headlamps
- Sunglass Holder, Console Lamp (bulb type)
- Driver Seat Height Adjust (manual)
- Lower Full Size Seatback Pocket (passenger)
- Passenger Seatback Pocket - Upper & Lower (full size)
- Rear Door Sunshade Curtain, Keyless Entry All Door Power Windows with Illumination
HTK+ (In addition to HTK)
- Electric Sunroof (Only with 1.0 Turbo-petrol, 6-speed iMT)
- LED DRLS
- LED Connected Tail Lamps
- LED Fog Lamps
- Remote Engine Start on Smart Key
- Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
- Driver One Touch Auto Up/Down
- Window with Safety
- Rear Defogger
- Smart Key with Push Button Start
- Electric Folding Outside Mirror with Turn Signal
HTX (In addition to HTK+)
- Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Matte Chrome Surround
- LED Headlamps
- Leatherette Wrapped D-cut Steering Wheel
- Leatherette Wrapped Gear Knob
- Leatherette Wrapped Door Armrest
- Silver Finish with Silver Deco AC Vents Garnish
- Black and Beige Dual Tone Interior ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)
- Black and Beige Semi Leatherette Seats ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)
- All Black Interiors with Premium Brown Inserts ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)
- Black and Brown Leatherette Seats ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)
- Side Door Silver Garnish
- Remote Engine Start on Smart Key
- 60:40 Seat Back Split Fold Seats
- Rear Passengers Adjustable Headrest
- Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders, Luggage Lamp (bulb type)
- Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist
- Front Ventilated Seats (Available with select powertrain and transmission options)
- ISOFIX Child Anchor
- Rear Disc Brakes
- Rear Parcel Shelf
- Lower Full Size Seatback Pocket (Driver) (Available with select powertrain and transmission options)
- Traction Modes - Sand/ Mud/ Wet (automatic only)
- Multi-Drive Modes - Normal/ Eco/ Sports (automatic only)
- Paddle Shifters (automatic only)
HTX+ (In addition to HTX)
- Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Matte Chrome Surround
- LED Ambient Sound Lighting
- Black and Brown Leatherette Seats
- All Black Interiors with Premium Brown Inserts
- 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation
- 10.25-inch fully digital Instrument cluster
- Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Smartphone Wireless Charger
- Smart Pure Air Punfier with Virus & Bacteria Protection
- Kia Connect with OTA Maps & System Update Kia Connect Skill on Amazon Alexa, Al Voice Recognition System
- Auto Anti-glare (ECM) Rear View Mirror with Kia Connect Controls
- Front Ventilated Seats 4-Way Power Driver's Seat (Available only with diesel engine and 6-speed iMT gearbox)
- Rear Wiper & Washer
- BOSE 7-speaker System
GTX+ (In addition to HTX+)
- Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Premium Dark Metallic Surround
- Belt Line Chrome (GTX+ only), Sleek LED Fog Lamps
- Glossy Black Roof Rack, Dark Metallic Door Garnish
- Spoiler Body Color
- Leatherette Wrapped D-cut Steering Wheel with GT Line Logo
- High Gloss Black Finish AC Vents Garnish
- Sporty Alloy Pedals, Sporty All Black Roof Lining
- All Black Interiors with Sporty White Inserts
- Black Leatherette Seats (white inserts & tubular pattern)
- 360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor in Cluster
- 4-Way Power Driver's Seat
• ADAS Level 1 –
- Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
- Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (Car/ Pedestrian/ Cyclist) (FCA)
- Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
- Lane Following Assist (LFA)
- Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
- High Beam Assist (HBA)
- Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
- Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)
X-Line (In addition to GTX+)
- Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Black High Gloss Surround
- Front and rear Skid Plates with Black Accents
- Piano Black Outside Mirror LED Turn Signal
- Leatherette Wrapped D-cut Steering Wheel with Sonet Logo
- All Black Interiors with Sage Green Inserts
- Sage Green Leatherette Seats, Black High Glossy Door Garnish
- All Door Power Window One Touch Auto Up/Down with Safety
The Sonet facelift will continue to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model, which was discontinued earlier.
