Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained

Kia has introduced the Sonet facelift in the Indian market. The vehicle gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and is now equipped with various new features. This is also the first time the Sonet has received a facelift since its debut in September 2020. With Kia only likely to announce the prices for the Sonet facelift in January 2024, pre-bookings for the new Sonet will commence on December 20, 2023.

Kia offers the Sonet facelift with the same set of powertrain options and trims as the outgoing model. It is offered in three main trims- X-line, GT-line and Tech line and 7 variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-line. We take a look at what each variant has to offer.

Standard Safety Features

Front Dual Airbags

Front Seat Side Airbags

Side Curtain Airbags

ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) with EBD

BAS (Brake Force Assist System)

ESC (Electronic Stability Control)

VSM (Vehicle Stability Management)

HAC (Hill-start Assist Control)

Rear Parking Sensors

ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)

Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock

Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock

Highline Tyre Pressure Monitor

Front & Rear 3-point Seat Belts

Seatbelt Reminder - Front & Rear All Seat

HTE

Halogen Headlamps

Steel Wheels with cover

Semi Leatherette Seats

All Black Interiors

Halogen Tail Lamps

Rear Center Garnish - Reflector Connected Type

Body Color Outside Door Handles

High Mount Stop Lamp

Pole Type Antenna

Beige Roof Lining

4.2-inch LCD Instrument Cluster

C-type USB Charger (front x1 and rear x2)

Electric Power Steering adjustable for tilt

Front Door Power Windows

Fixed Type Front Armrest with Storage Box

Retractable Roof Assist Handle

Room Lamp (bulb type)

Bench Type Seatback Folding

Central Locking

Day and Night Rear View Mirror

Electrically Adjustable Outside Mirror

Manual Air Conditioner

Rear AC Vents

HTK (In addition to HTE)

R16 40.56 cm Dual Tone Wheels

Silver Roof Rack

Shark Fin Antenna

8.0-inch Touchscreen infotainment system

4 Speakers

Bluetooth Multi Connection

Steering Mounted Audio Controls

Rear View Camera with Guidelines Driving Rear View Monitor

Burglar Alarm

Auto Light Control,

Front Parking Sensors

Rear Door Power Windows

Follow Me Home Headlamps

Sunglass Holder, Console Lamp (bulb type)

Driver Seat Height Adjust (manual)

Lower Full Size Seatback Pocket (passenger)

Passenger Seatback Pocket - Upper & Lower (full size)

Rear Door Sunshade Curtain, Keyless Entry All Door Power Windows with Illumination

HTK+ (In addition to HTK)

Electric Sunroof (Only with 1.0 Turbo-petrol, 6-speed iMT)

LED DRLS

LED Connected Tail Lamps

LED Fog Lamps

Remote Engine Start on Smart Key

Fully Automatic Air Conditioner

Driver One Touch Auto Up/Down

Window with Safety

Rear Defogger

Smart Key with Push Button Start

Electric Folding Outside Mirror with Turn Signal

HTX (In addition to HTK+)

Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Matte Chrome Surround

LED Headlamps

Leatherette Wrapped D-cut Steering Wheel

Leatherette Wrapped Gear Knob

Leatherette Wrapped Door Armrest

Silver Finish with Silver Deco AC Vents Garnish

Black and Beige Dual Tone Interior ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)

Black and Beige Semi Leatherette Seats ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)

All Black Interiors with Premium Brown Inserts ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)

Black and Brown Leatherette Seats ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)

Side Door Silver Garnish

Remote Engine Start on Smart Key

60:40 Seat Back Split Fold Seats

Rear Passengers Adjustable Headrest

Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders, Luggage Lamp (bulb type)

Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist

Front Ventilated Seats (Available with select powertrain and transmission options)

ISOFIX Child Anchor

Rear Disc Brakes

Rear Parcel Shelf

Lower Full Size Seatback Pocket (Driver) (Available with select powertrain and transmission options)

Traction Modes - Sand/ Mud/ Wet (automatic only)

Multi-Drive Modes - Normal/ Eco/ Sports (automatic only)

Paddle Shifters (automatic only)

HTX+ (In addition to HTX)

Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Matte Chrome Surround

LED Ambient Sound Lighting

Black and Brown Leatherette Seats

All Black Interiors with Premium Brown Inserts

10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation

10.25-inch fully digital Instrument cluster

Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Smartphone Wireless Charger

Smart Pure Air Punfier with Virus & Bacteria Protection

Kia Connect with OTA Maps & System Update Kia Connect Skill on Amazon Alexa, Al Voice Recognition System

Auto Anti-glare (ECM) Rear View Mirror with Kia Connect Controls

Front Ventilated Seats 4-Way Power Driver's Seat (Available only with diesel engine and 6-speed iMT gearbox)

Rear Wiper & Washer

BOSE 7-speaker System

GTX+ (In addition to HTX+)

Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Premium Dark Metallic Surround

Belt Line Chrome (GTX+ only), Sleek LED Fog Lamps

Glossy Black Roof Rack, Dark Metallic Door Garnish

Spoiler Body Color

Leatherette Wrapped D-cut Steering Wheel with GT Line Logo

High Gloss Black Finish AC Vents Garnish

Sporty Alloy Pedals, Sporty All Black Roof Lining

All Black Interiors with Sporty White Inserts

Black Leatherette Seats (white inserts & tubular pattern)

360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor in Cluster

4-Way Power Driver's Seat

• ADAS Level 1 –

Forward Collision Warning (FCW) Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (Car/ Pedestrian/ Cyclist) (FCA) Lane Keep Assist (LKA) Lane Following Assist (LFA) Lane Departure Warning (LDW) High Beam Assist (HBA) Driver Attention Warning (DAW) Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

X-Line (In addition to GTX+)

Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Black High Gloss Surround

Front and rear Skid Plates with Black Accents

Piano Black Outside Mirror LED Turn Signal

Leatherette Wrapped D-cut Steering Wheel with Sonet Logo

All Black Interiors with Sage Green Inserts

Sage Green Leatherette Seats, Black High Glossy Door Garnish

All Door Power Window One Touch Auto Up/Down with Safety

The Sonet facelift will continue to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model, which was discontinued earlier.