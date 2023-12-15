Login

Kia Sonet Facelift: Variants Explained

The Kia Sonet facelift is offered in three main trims and seven variants in total
By Carandbike Team

5 mins read

Published on December 15, 2023

  • Price announcement likely in January 2024.
  • Pre-bookings to commence from December 20, 2023.
  • Retains the same set of powertrain options as the outgoing model.

Kia has introduced the Sonet facelift in the Indian market. The vehicle gets a range of cosmetic tweaks and is now equipped with various new features. This is also the first time the Sonet has received a facelift since its debut in September 2020. With Kia only likely to announce the prices for the Sonet facelift in January 2024, pre-bookings for the new Sonet will commence on December 20, 2023.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know

 

Kia offers the Sonet facelift with the same set of powertrain options and trims as the outgoing model. It is offered in three main trims- X-line, GT-line and Tech line and 7 variants- HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-line. We take a look at what each variant has to offer.

 

Standard Safety Features

 

  • Front Dual Airbags
  • Front Seat Side Airbags 
  • Side Curtain Airbags
  • ABS (Anti-lock Brake System) with EBD
  • BAS (Brake Force Assist System)
  • ESC (Electronic Stability Control)
  • VSM (Vehicle Stability Management) 
  • HAC (Hill-start Assist Control)
  • Rear Parking Sensors
  • ESS (Emergency Stop Signal)
  • Speed Sensing Auto Door Lock
  • Impact Sensing Auto Door Unlock
  • Highline Tyre Pressure Monitor
  • Front & Rear 3-point Seat Belts
  • Seatbelt Reminder - Front & Rear All Seat

 

HTE

  • Halogen Headlamps
  • Steel Wheels with cover
  • Semi Leatherette Seats 
  • All Black Interiors
  • Halogen Tail Lamps
  • Rear Center Garnish - Reflector Connected Type
  • Body Color Outside Door Handles 
  • High Mount Stop Lamp
  • Pole Type Antenna
  • Beige Roof Lining
  •  4.2-inch LCD Instrument Cluster
  • C-type USB Charger (front x1 and rear x2)
  • Electric Power Steering adjustable for tilt
  • Front Door Power Windows
  • Fixed Type Front Armrest with Storage Box
  • Retractable Roof Assist Handle
  • Room Lamp (bulb type)
  • Bench Type Seatback Folding
  • Central Locking
  • Day and Night Rear View Mirror
  • Electrically Adjustable Outside Mirror
  • Manual Air Conditioner
  • Rear AC Vents

 

HTK (In addition to HTE)

  • R16 40.56 cm Dual Tone Wheels
  • Silver Roof Rack 
  • Shark Fin Antenna
  • 8.0-inch Touchscreen infotainment system 
  • 4 Speakers
  • Bluetooth Multi Connection
  • Steering Mounted Audio Controls
  • Rear View Camera with Guidelines Driving Rear View Monitor
  • Burglar Alarm
  • Auto Light Control, 
  • Front Parking Sensors
  • Rear Door Power Windows
  • Follow Me Home Headlamps
  • Sunglass Holder, Console Lamp (bulb type)
  • Driver Seat Height Adjust (manual)
  • Lower Full Size Seatback Pocket (passenger)
  • Passenger Seatback Pocket - Upper & Lower (full size)
  • Rear Door Sunshade Curtain, Keyless Entry All Door Power Windows with Illumination

 

HTK+ (In addition to HTK)

  • Electric Sunroof (Only with 1.0 Turbo-petrol, 6-speed iMT)
  • LED DRLS
  • LED Connected Tail Lamps
  • LED Fog Lamps
  • Remote Engine Start on Smart Key
  • Fully Automatic Air Conditioner
  • Driver One Touch Auto Up/Down
  • Window with Safety
  • Rear Defogger
  • Smart Key with Push Button Start
  • Electric Folding Outside Mirror with Turn Signal

 

HTX (In addition to HTK+)

  • Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Matte Chrome Surround
  • LED Headlamps
  • Leatherette Wrapped D-cut Steering Wheel 
  • Leatherette Wrapped Gear Knob
  • Leatherette Wrapped Door Armrest
  • Silver Finish with Silver Deco AC Vents Garnish
  • Black and Beige Dual Tone Interior ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)
  • Black and Beige Semi Leatherette Seats ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)
  • All Black Interiors with Premium Brown Inserts ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)
  • Black and Brown Leatherette Seats ( Available with select powertrain and gearbox options)
  • Side Door Silver Garnish
  • Remote Engine Start on Smart Key
  • 60:40 Seat Back Split Fold Seats
  • Rear Passengers Adjustable Headrest
  • Rear Centre Armrest with Cup Holders, Luggage Lamp (bulb type)
  • Cruise Control with Manual Speed Limit Assist
  • Front Ventilated Seats (Available with select powertrain and transmission options)
  • ISOFIX Child Anchor
  • Rear Disc Brakes
  • Rear Parcel Shelf
  • Lower Full Size Seatback Pocket (Driver) (Available with select powertrain and transmission options)
  • Traction Modes - Sand/ Mud/ Wet (automatic only)
  • Multi-Drive Modes - Normal/ Eco/ Sports (automatic only)
  • Paddle Shifters (automatic only)

 

HTX+ (In addition to HTX)

  • Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Matte Chrome Surround
  • LED Ambient Sound Lighting 
  • Black and Brown Leatherette Seats
  • All Black Interiors with Premium Brown Inserts
  • 10.25-inch HD Touchscreen Navigation
  • 10.25-inch fully digital Instrument cluster 
  • Wired Android Auto & Apple CarPlay Smartphone Wireless Charger
  • Smart Pure Air Punfier with Virus & Bacteria Protection
  • Kia Connect with OTA Maps & System Update Kia Connect Skill on Amazon Alexa, Al Voice Recognition System
  • Auto Anti-glare (ECM) Rear View Mirror with Kia Connect Controls
  • Front Ventilated Seats 4-Way Power Driver's Seat (Available only with diesel engine and 6-speed iMT gearbox)
  • Rear Wiper & Washer
  • BOSE 7-speaker System 

 

GTX+ (In addition to HTX+)

  • Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Premium Dark Metallic Surround
  • Belt Line Chrome (GTX+ only), Sleek LED Fog Lamps
  • Glossy Black Roof Rack, Dark Metallic Door Garnish
  • Spoiler Body Color
  • Leatherette Wrapped D-cut Steering Wheel with GT Line Logo
  • High Gloss Black Finish AC Vents Garnish
  • Sporty Alloy Pedals, Sporty All Black Roof Lining
  • All Black Interiors with Sporty White Inserts
  • Black Leatherette Seats (white inserts & tubular pattern)
  • 360 Degree Camera with Blind View Monitor in Cluster
  • 4-Way Power Driver's Seat

• ADAS Level 1 –

  1. Forward Collision Warning (FCW) 
  2. Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (Car/ Pedestrian/ Cyclist) (FCA)
  3. Lane Keep Assist (LKA)
  4. Lane Following Assist (LFA)
  5. Lane Departure Warning (LDW) 
  6. High Beam Assist (HBA)
  7. Driver Attention Warning (DAW)
  8. Leading Vehicle Departure Alert (LVDA)

 

X-Line (In addition to GTX+)

  • Kia Signature Tiger Nose Grille with Knurled Black High Gloss Surround
  • Front and rear Skid Plates with Black Accents
  • Piano Black Outside Mirror LED Turn Signal
  • Leatherette Wrapped D-cut Steering Wheel with Sonet Logo
  • All Black Interiors with Sage Green Inserts
  • Sage Green Leatherette Seats, Black High Glossy Door Garnish
  • All Door Power Window One Touch Auto Up/Down with Safety

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

 

The Sonet facelift will continue to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model, which was discontinued earlier.

 

 

 

# Kia# Kia India# Kia Sonet# Kia Sonet Facelift# subcompact suv# new cars
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

