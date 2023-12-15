Login

Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison

So how does the Sonet compare with the rest of the segment on paper? We have a look.
By Sidharth Nambiar

4 mins read

Published on December 15, 2023

Story
  • The Sonet is available in three trims.
  • The Kia Sonet shares its powertrain options with the Hyundai Venue.
  • The Mahindra XUV300 has the most powerful engines in the segment/

Kia India has unveiled the facelifted version of the Sonet. Sporting a few cosmetic tweaks along with a longer equipment list, this marks the first time that the Sonet has received a facelift, since its debut in 2020. Kia has also retained the same set of engine options and trims as the outgoing model. So how does the Sonet compare with the rest of the segment on paper? We take a closer look.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India

Kia has retained the same set of engine options and trims as the outgoing model

 

Dimensions 

 Kia SonetHyundai VenueTata NexonMaruti Suzuki BrezzaNissan MagniteRenault KigerMahindra XUV300
Length 3995 mm3995 mm3995 mm3995 mm3994 mm3991 mm3995 mm
Width1790 mm1770 mm1805 mm1790 mm1758 mm1750 mm1821 mm
Height1610 mm1617 mm1620 mm1685 mm1572 mm1605 mm1627 mm
Wheelbase2500 mm2500 mm2498 mm2500 mm2500 mm2500 mm2600 mm

In terms of dimensions, most of the vehicles on the list have an identical length of 3995 mm except for the Nissan Magnite and its sister car, the Renault Kiger, which only vary by 1 mm and 4 mm respectively. The same goes for wheelbase where all vehicles except for the Mahindra XUV300 have similar wheelbases.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know

The Tata Nexon has a width of 1805 mm

 

However, in terms of width, the Kia Sonet stands right in the middle, alongside the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, being 20 mm wider than the Hyundai Venue. The Mahindra XUV300 is the wider vehicle here, right above the Tata Nexon, which is 1805 mm wide. The Brezza has a height of 1685 mm, making it the tallest vehicle here, above the Mahindra XUV300. After that come the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet, with the Magnite being the shortest in the segment.

 

The Kia Sonet shares its powertrain options with its sister car, the Hyundai Venue

 

Engine and Performance

 Kia Sonet Hyundai VenueTata NexonMaruti Suzuki BrezzaNissan Magnite and Renault KigerMahindra XUV300
Engine1.2 litre petrol1.0 litre turbo petrol1.5 litre diesel1.2 litre petrol1.0 litre turbo petrol1.5 litre diesel1.5 litre diesel1.2 litre petrol1.5 litre Bi-fuel1.5 litre Petrol1.0 litre Petrol1.0 litre Turbo Petrol1.5 litre turbo diesel1.2 litre TGDi1.2 litre turbo petrol
Performance81.8 bhp118.2 bhp114.4 bhp81.8 bhp118.2 bhp114.4 bhp83.3 bhp87 bhp100 bhp (Petrol mode)102 bhp71 bhp98.6 bhp115 bhp128 bhp108 bhp
Torque115 Nm172 Nm250 Nm113.8 Nm172 Nm250 Nm260 Nm160 Nm136 Nm (Petrol mode)136.8 Nm96 Nm160 Nm152 Nm300 Nm230 Nm200 Nm
Gearbox5-speed MT6-speed iMT7-speed DCT6-speed MT6-speed iMT6-speed AT5-speed MT6-speed MT7-speed DCT6-speed MT6-speed MT6-speed AMT5-speed MT6-speed MT6-speed AMT7-speed DCA6-speed AT5-speed MT5-speed MT5-speed MT5-speed AMT5-speed MTCVT6-speed MT6- speed AMT6-speed MT6- speed AMT6-speed MT6- speed AMT

The Kia Sonet facelift retains the same set of powertrain options and shares them with its sister car, the Hyundai Venue. The Sonet (118.2 bhp, 115 Nm) and Venue's 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine (118.2 bhp, 172 Nm) is surpassed by the Mahindra XUV300's 1.2 litre TGDi engine that makes 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. Their diesel engines though, are more closely matched in terms of power, with the Venue and Sonet's engine making 114.4 bhp and the Mahindra's 115 bhp. However the XUV300's diesel engine still makes 50 Nm more torque than the Sonet and Venue's. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally

The Mahindra XUV300 has the most powerful engines in the segment

 

The Tata Nexon is also offered with both, petrol (87 bhp, 160 Nm) and diesel (83.3 bhp, 260 Nm) powertrain options. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger are only offered in petrol derivatives. The Brezza is available with petrol (102 bhp, 136.8 Nm) and petrol-CNG (100 bhp,136 Nm) options. The Magnite and Kiger on the other hand are offered in petrol (71 bhp, 96 Nm) and turbo-petrol (98 bhp, 160 Nm) options.

 

The Sonet and Venue have a range of transmission options in common such as the 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. The Sonet is also offered with an iMT gearbox which was discontinued on the Venue earlier this year. The Nexon on the other hand, is offered with a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed automatic in its petrol variant, while in the diesel, it is only offered with the 6-speed manual or AMT. While the Brezza is only offered with a 5-speed manual, when equipped with a petrol engine, its petrol-CNG variants can also be had with a 6-speed automatic. 

The Magnite is offered with a CVT in its 1.0 litre turbo-petrol guise

 

The Magnite and Kiger are the only vehicles in the segment to be offered with a CVT, which can be had in its 1.0 litre turbo-petrol guise. Additionally, they can also be had with a 5-speed manual, or a 5-speed AMT in the NA petrol variants. The XUV300 on the other hand, gets the same set of transmission options across all its powertrain options, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT

