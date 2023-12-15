Kia Sonet Facelift vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
By Sidharth Nambiar
4 mins read
Published on December 15, 2023
- The Sonet is available in three trims.
- The Kia Sonet shares its powertrain options with the Hyundai Venue.
- The Mahindra XUV300 has the most powerful engines in the segment/
Kia India has unveiled the facelifted version of the Sonet. Sporting a few cosmetic tweaks along with a longer equipment list, this marks the first time that the Sonet has received a facelift, since its debut in 2020. Kia has also retained the same set of engine options and trims as the outgoing model. So how does the Sonet compare with the rest of the segment on paper? We take a closer look.
Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India
Kia has retained the same set of engine options and trims as the outgoing model
Dimensions
|Kia Sonet
|Hyundai Venue
|Tata Nexon
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Nissan Magnite
|Renault Kiger
|Mahindra XUV300
|Length
|3995 mm
|3995 mm
|3995 mm
|3995 mm
|3994 mm
|3991 mm
|3995 mm
|Width
|1790 mm
|1770 mm
|1805 mm
|1790 mm
|1758 mm
|1750 mm
|1821 mm
|Height
|1610 mm
|1617 mm
|1620 mm
|1685 mm
|1572 mm
|1605 mm
|1627 mm
|Wheelbase
|2500 mm
|2500 mm
|2498 mm
|2500 mm
|2500 mm
|2500 mm
|2600 mm
In terms of dimensions, most of the vehicles on the list have an identical length of 3995 mm except for the Nissan Magnite and its sister car, the Renault Kiger, which only vary by 1 mm and 4 mm respectively. The same goes for wheelbase where all vehicles except for the Mahindra XUV300 have similar wheelbases.
Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift: All You Need To Know
The Tata Nexon has a width of 1805 mm
However, in terms of width, the Kia Sonet stands right in the middle, alongside the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, being 20 mm wider than the Hyundai Venue. The Mahindra XUV300 is the wider vehicle here, right above the Tata Nexon, which is 1805 mm wide. The Brezza has a height of 1685 mm, making it the tallest vehicle here, above the Mahindra XUV300. After that come the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and the Kia Sonet, with the Magnite being the shortest in the segment.
The Kia Sonet shares its powertrain options with its sister car, the Hyundai Venue
Engine and Performance
|Kia Sonet
|Hyundai Venue
|Tata Nexon
|Maruti Suzuki Brezza
|Nissan Magnite and Renault Kiger
|Mahindra XUV300
|Engine
|1.2 litre petrol
|1.0 litre turbo petrol
|1.5 litre diesel
|1.2 litre petrol
|1.0 litre turbo petrol
|1.5 litre diesel
|1.5 litre diesel
|1.2 litre petrol
|1.5 litre Bi-fuel
|1.5 litre Petrol
|1.0 litre Petrol
|1.0 litre Turbo Petrol
|1.5 litre turbo diesel
|1.2 litre TGDi
|1.2 litre turbo petrol
|Performance
|81.8 bhp
|118.2 bhp
|114.4 bhp
|81.8 bhp
|118.2 bhp
|114.4 bhp
|83.3 bhp
|87 bhp
|100 bhp (Petrol mode)
|102 bhp
|71 bhp
|98.6 bhp
|115 bhp
|128 bhp
|108 bhp
|Torque
|115 Nm
|172 Nm
|250 Nm
|113.8 Nm
|172 Nm
|250 Nm
|260 Nm
|160 Nm
|136 Nm (Petrol mode)
|136.8 Nm
|96 Nm
|160 Nm
|152 Nm
|300 Nm
|230 Nm
|200 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT
|6-speed iMT
|7-speed DCT
|6-speed MT
|6-speed iMT
|6-speed AT
|5-speed MT
|6-speed MT
|7-speed DCT
|6-speed MT
|6-speed MT
|6-speed AMT
|5-speed MT
|6-speed MT
|6-speed AMT
|7-speed DCA
|6-speed AT
|5-speed MT
|5-speed MT
|5-speed MT
|5-speed AMT
|5-speed MT
|CVT
|6-speed MT
|6- speed AMT
|6-speed MT
|6- speed AMT
|6-speed MT
|6- speed AMT
The Kia Sonet facelift retains the same set of powertrain options and shares them with its sister car, the Hyundai Venue. The Sonet (118.2 bhp, 115 Nm) and Venue's 1.0 litre turbo-petrol engine (118.2 bhp, 172 Nm) is surpassed by the Mahindra XUV300's 1.2 litre TGDi engine that makes 128 bhp and 230 Nm of torque. Their diesel engines though, are more closely matched in terms of power, with the Venue and Sonet's engine making 114.4 bhp and the Mahindra's 115 bhp. However the XUV300's diesel engine still makes 50 Nm more torque than the Sonet and Venue's.
Also Read: 2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally
The Mahindra XUV300 has the most powerful engines in the segment
The Tata Nexon is also offered with both, petrol (87 bhp, 160 Nm) and diesel (83.3 bhp, 260 Nm) powertrain options. The Maruti Suzuki Brezza, Nissan Magnite and the Renault Kiger are only offered in petrol derivatives. The Brezza is available with petrol (102 bhp, 136.8 Nm) and petrol-CNG (100 bhp,136 Nm) options. The Magnite and Kiger on the other hand are offered in petrol (71 bhp, 96 Nm) and turbo-petrol (98 bhp, 160 Nm) options.
The Sonet and Venue have a range of transmission options in common such as the 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. The Sonet is also offered with an iMT gearbox which was discontinued on the Venue earlier this year. The Nexon on the other hand, is offered with a 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed AMT and a 7-speed automatic in its petrol variant, while in the diesel, it is only offered with the 6-speed manual or AMT. While the Brezza is only offered with a 5-speed manual, when equipped with a petrol engine, its petrol-CNG variants can also be had with a 6-speed automatic.
The Magnite is offered with a CVT in its 1.0 litre turbo-petrol guise
The Magnite and Kiger are the only vehicles in the segment to be offered with a CVT, which can be had in its 1.0 litre turbo-petrol guise. Additionally, they can also be had with a 5-speed manual, or a 5-speed AMT in the NA petrol variants. The XUV300 on the other hand, gets the same set of transmission options across all its powertrain options, a 6-speed manual and a 6-speed AMT
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 20,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 58,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 57,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 45,000 km
- Petrol
- Automatic
- 32,574 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 48,139 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 38,749 km
- Diesel
- Manual
- 60,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 67,255 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 37,838 km
- Petrol
- Manual
Popular Kia Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-15762 second ago
The company plans to complete the acquisition by January 31, 2024.
-14169 second ago
Gensol EV has released the teaser of its first ever EV, which will make its debut in March 2024.
-12185 second ago
After a long hiatus, the Yamaha YZF R3 is back in India, with the MT-03 in tow. Both motorcycles will be brought to India as a CBU from Thailand.
-5637 second ago
The benefits include a cash discount, along with an exchange offer on the existing inventory of Nexon EV Prime and Max models
-4465 second ago
Castrol and LCR Honda have partnered for a new talent hunt called ‘India’s Ultimate Motostar’, which will see the duo select and train promising new racers
17 minutes ago
Many automakers such as MG, Toyota, Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki and more are extending their support to the customers affected by the flash floods caused by cyclone Michaung
53 minutes ago
The government has stated that it has no existing proposals to offer subsidies, exmptions or lower import taxes for imports of electric vehicles
2 hours ago
Hop Electric Mobility will hike prices on the Oxo e-motorcycle as well as Leo and Lyf e-scooters by 3-5 per cent from next month
16 hours ago
While mechanically the 2024 Kia Sonet will remain unchanged, in terms of features, tech, and styling a lot of things are new.
17 hours ago
A central laser lighting system will be cheaper, lighter and more compact compared to current tech for laser lighting
16 hours ago
While mechanically the 2024 Kia Sonet will remain unchanged, in terms of features, tech, and styling a lot of things are new.
22 hours ago
The decline turns out to be even most deterrent for the Korean carmaker which managed with just 3.8 per cent drop last month (July 2019) riding on the success of its latest compact SUV- the Hyundai Venue.
22 hours ago
Kia has debuted the Sonet facelift with revised exteriors, additional technology for the interiors and Level 1 ADAS functionality
1 day ago
The vehicle will come with revised styling and some new features, notably, ADAS
1 day ago
The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech.