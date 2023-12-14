2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Unveiled In India
By Yash Sunil
3 mins read
Published on December 14, 2023
- Pre-bookings for the Sonet facelift will commence from 12:00 am on December 20, 2023
- Engine options to remain the same with the diesel manual being reintroduced
- Adds more features such as a 360-degree camera, digital driver’s display, ADAS and more
Kia Motors has taken the wraps off the facelifted version of the Sonet today. Compared to its previous version, the Sonet facelift now comes with revised exterior styling, new tech features and ADAS functionality. Bookings for the new Sonet will commence from 12:00 am on December 20, 2023. However, the brand has yet to announce the prices for the vehicle and will likely do so only in early 2024.
Sonet facelift Design Changes
The 16-inch alloy wheels have been redesigned
In terms of the design, the Sonet facelift gets a host of exterior tweaks over the outgoing mode. Starting at the front, the bumper is redesigned to make it more aerodynamic and also houses the new horizontally mounted LED fog lights. Interestingly, the most significant change is the larger LED headlights with the large L-shaped LED DRLs. While the side profile of the Sonet facelift remains unchanged, Kia has updated the design of the 16-inch alloy wheels offered in the compact SUV.
Towards the rear, the first thing that catches one's eye is the LED lightbar that spans the width of the tailgate and connects the two vertical C-shaped taillights. Other details include a new roof-mounted spoiler and a revised rear bumper.
Sonet Facelift Interiors
The cabin gets a new 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system
The biggest highlight of the Sonet facelift is the interiors. The cabin comes loaded with a new digital instrument cluster, 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment screen, Level 1 ADAS suite, new aircon panel, voice-controlled window function, electronically adjustable ventilated front seats, leatherette upholstery, a Bose audio system, sunroof, and LED ambient lighting. Moreover, the brand has also given new upholstery for the seats.
Sonet Facelift Safety
It also gets a digital driver's display
Diving deeper into the Level 1 ADAS functionality, the Sonet facelift offers features such as forward collision warning, lane departure warning, forward collision avoidance assistance and warning, high beam assist, lane keeping assist, and more. Six airbags, hill-start assist, a tyre pressure monitoring system and ESC are standard across all trims, while higher trims get cornering lamps, a four-way powered driver's seat, and a 360-degree camera with blind-view monitor.
Sonet Facelift Variants
The new LED lightbar that spans the width of the tailgate connecting the two taillights
The facelifted Sonet will be offered in seven variants, namely HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+, and X-Line, across 11 exterior hues. The monotone shades include Glacier White Pearl, Sparkling Silver, Gravity Grey, Aurora Black Pearl, Intense Red, Imperial Blue, Clear White, Pewter Olive, and Matte Graphite shade. On the other hand, the dual-tone colours include Intense Red and Glacier White Pearl with a black roof.
Sonet Facelift Powertrain
The Sonet facelift will continue to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model, which was earlier discontinued.
