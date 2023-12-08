Login

Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings

The updated EV6 is expected to get styling updates in line with its siblings like the EV9 and EV5.
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 8, 2023

Story

Highlights

    Kia's EV6 is expected to undergo a mid-cycle refresh next year with test mules of the facelifted EV now undergoing testing on European roads. Despite heavy camouflage, some distinct changes are evident such as the reshaped headlights, which seem to sit lower down on the fascia. While the shape of the new units are hard to tell, the design is likely to be inspired by Kia’s recent string of electric vehicles from the EV series.

     

    While the sides reveal minimal alterations apart from a new wheel design, the rear end changes remain concealed, with expected updates to include a redesigned bumper, tweaks to the tailgate and updates to the tail light cluster. 
     

     

    The mid-cycle facelift could also receive updates to the cabin which could include a redesigned dashboard in line with its newer siblings.
     

    Built on the Hyundai Group's E-GMP architecture, the EV6 is anticipated to retain the 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, offering a range of up to 498 Km based on EPA standards. The refreshed model is slated for a 2024 debut in South Korea, with other global markets receiving the updated SUV later in the year.


     Image Source

    # Kia EV6# Kia# Kia EV# Kia EV6 Electric car# Kia EV6 Electric SUV
