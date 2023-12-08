Kia EV6 Facelift Spied Testing; Expected To Borrow Styling Cues From Newer Siblings
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 8, 2023
Highlights
Kia's EV6 is expected to undergo a mid-cycle refresh next year with test mules of the facelifted EV now undergoing testing on European roads. Despite heavy camouflage, some distinct changes are evident such as the reshaped headlights, which seem to sit lower down on the fascia. While the shape of the new units are hard to tell, the design is likely to be inspired by Kia’s recent string of electric vehicles from the EV series.
While the sides reveal minimal alterations apart from a new wheel design, the rear end changes remain concealed, with expected updates to include a redesigned bumper, tweaks to the tailgate and updates to the tail light cluster.
The mid-cycle facelift could also receive updates to the cabin which could include a redesigned dashboard in line with its newer siblings.
Built on the Hyundai Group's E-GMP architecture, the EV6 is anticipated to retain the 77.4-kilowatt-hour battery pack, offering a range of up to 498 Km based on EPA standards. The refreshed model is slated for a 2024 debut in South Korea, with other global markets receiving the updated SUV later in the year.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
- 8,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 88,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 53,763 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 24,110 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 72,000 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
- 20,156 km
- Electric
- Automatic
- 64,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 65,000 km
- Petrol
- Manual
- 85,000 km
- Hybrid
- Automatic
- 70,123 km
- Diesel
- Automatic
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-12868 second ago
The made-in-India sport bike is powered by a 457 cc parallel-twin engine that puts out a peak 47 bhp.
-11142 second ago
The new Triumph Bonneville Stealth Editions come with special hand-painted colours that change hues depending on the light
-5811 second ago
The W175 Street gets alloy wheels and tubeless tyres, aside from new paint finishes
-1650 second ago
The motorcycle, finished in white, features unique mineral erosion artwork by Daniel Arsham on various body panels.
3 hours ago
Hennessey Performance's upgrade for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V delivers a power boost, elevating its horsepower from 682 to 1005 and 1196 Nm of torque
3 hours ago
The measures will remain in place till December 31, 2023
20 hours ago
The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.
21 hours ago
Enyaq 85 SUV offers over 560 kms of range while the coupe variant sees range increased to over 570 km.
22 hours ago
The latest spy shots of the Tata Punch EV reveal the new LED DRL design on the offering, while the all-electric offering is expected to bring comprehensive upgrades.
22 hours ago
This support initiative will run for 10 days from 8 December to 18 December for customers of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry affected from the flash floods
1 day ago
The new video shows the subcompact SUV’s redesigned tail section and confirms that it will get ADAS functions
7 days ago
New tech moves the EV's reduction gear into the wheel hub allowing for more compact electric motors and greater space efficiency
7 days ago
The Sonet facelift gets a sharper fascia as compared to the outgoing SUV while the cabin will get some feature updates.
8 days ago
Subcompact SUV to get refreshed looks and new tech.
10 days ago
Updated Sonet to get styling changes to the exterior and is expected to also pack in more tech.