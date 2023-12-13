Kia Sonet Facelift To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What To Expect

Login

Kia Sonet Facelift Unveil Tomorrow: What To Expect

The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 13, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • The Kia Sonet will come with a host of visual updates along with new features
  • The Sonet Facelift will get Level 1 ADAS functions
  • The Kia Sonet is expected to officially go on sale in India later in Jan 2024

Kia India is all set to unveil the new 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift tomorrow. The South Korean carmaker has been teasing the updated Sonet for some time now, and the SUV is finally set to make its debut. The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech. If past launches are any indication, then it’s likely that Kia will only unveil the Sonet tomorrow, which the official launch with the price announcement will happen later, possibly in January 2024. And here’s what we expect from the new 2024 Kia Sonet.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14

 

Variants and Trim

 

The Kia Sonet Facelift will continue to come in three main trims – Tech-Line, GT-Line and X-Line

 

Like before the Kia Sonet Facelift will continue to come in three main trims – Tech-Line, GT-Line and X-Line. The Tech-Line will have five variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, while the other two will have one variant each - GTX+ and X-Line respectively.

 

Design and Styling

 

Expect to see new styling elements both upfront and at the rear with new alloy wheels

 

Leaked images and the official teaser videos tell us that visually, the Kia Sonet facelift will come with a refreshed grille, a new headlamp cluster with LED lighting, and an updated rear section featuring connected LED taillamps similar to the Seltos. Additionally, the Sonet will be offered in a total of 11 colour options, including the new Pewter Olive shade which was first introduced with the Seltos facelift. The X-Line trim will come in an Xclusive Matte Graphite shade. A recently leaked brochure tells us that the Sonet will come with the option of three new 16-inch alloy wheel designs.

 

Also Read: 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed

 

Feature & Tech

 

The new Sonet will also feature a 4-way power adjustable driver seat, along with Level 1 ADAS 

 

The Sonet will also get a refreshed cabin, however, based on spy photos it seems the changes will be limited to revisions to some control surfaces along with changes to the upholstery and trim pieces. Expect to see an updated touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and, a rear parking camera from the HTK variant and above. However, the top-spec model is likely to continue with wired connectivity for both apps. The new Sonet will also feature a 4-way power adjustable driver seat, along with Level 1 ADAS with Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keep Assist function.

 

Also read: Kia Sonet Facelift Design Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

 

Engine & Transmission

 

Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model which was earlier discontinued.

 

The Sonet facelift will continue to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Mechanically all three engines will remain unchanged offering the same output. So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model which was earlier discontinued.

 

Launch and Expected Price

 

It’s likely that Kia will officially launch the Sonet facelift sometime in January 2024. Expect the prices to start somewhere around Rs. 7.49 lakh, going up to Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the to-of-the-line X-Line trim.

# Kia Sonet# Kia Sonet Facelift# Sonet Facelift# Kia India# Sonet Facelift Launch# SUV# Family
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2022 Toyota Camry
9.1
0
10
2022 Toyota Camry
  • 8,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 45.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2018 Audi Q3
  • 88,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 18.45 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.75 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
  • 64,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
  • 65,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 10.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2016 Toyota Camry
2016 Toyota Camry
  • 85,000 km
  • Hybrid
  • Automatic
₹ 17.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  • 70,123 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
  • 49,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Research More on Sonet

Kia Sonet
8.4
0
10

Kia Sonet

Starts at ₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Sonet Specifications
View Sonet Features

Popular Kia Models

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet

₹ 7.79 - 14.89 Lakh

Kia Carens
Kia Carens

₹ 10.45 - 19.44 Lakh

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos

₹ 10.9 - 20 Lakh

Kia EV6
Kia EV6

₹ 59.95 - 64.95 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
Lamborghini Urus Performante Joins the Italian Police Fleet
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The Urus will be used by the state police for special purposes, including transporting organs and plasma, in Rome, Italy.

Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
Last Unit Of The Chrysler 300C Rolls Off The Production Line At Brampton
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The final model, a Velvet Red 2023 Chrysler 300C, powered by a 6.4L V8 Hemi engine, was celebrated by the Brampton team.

2024 MINI Cooper Electric Gets New Sport Trim
2024 MINI Cooper Electric Gets New Sport Trim
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

New Sport trim adds sportier styling to the Mini Cooper Electric lineup.

2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally
2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line Facelift Revealed Globally
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The 2024 Hyundai Tucson N Line facelift gets a visual nip and tuck along with new features added to the cabin.

Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
Near-Production 2025 KTM 390 Adventure Spied Ahead Of Global Debut Next Year
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure has been spotted testing in the near-production guise and is expected to make a global debut next year, followed by the India launch soon after

Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
Honda e Electric Hatchback To Be Axed In 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

7 hours ago

The carmaker is understood to have stopped taking orders for the vehicle in Europe and Japan.

Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
Mahindra Group Donates Rs 1 Crore To Communities Affected By Michaung Cyclone In Tamil Nadu
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

8 hours ago

R. Velusamy, President of Automotive Technology and Product Development at Mahindra & Mahindra, presented the contribution to Chief Minister Shri M. K. Stalin.

Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
Maruti Suzuki Extends Comprehensive Support To Cyclone-Affected Regions In Chennai And Andhra Pradesh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

10 hours ago

Maruti Suzuki is also offering loaner cars and has partnered with cab service providers

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 hours ago

The production version of the Royal Enfield Shotgun 650 has been unveiled after a limited edition Motoverse Edition was unveiled last month.

Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The range topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp

Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
Upcoming Porsche Macan EV Interior, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

12 hours ago

The range topping variant of the electric SUV will put out close to 600 bhp

Kia Sonet Diesel Has Lowest Total Cost Of Ownership, Study Finds
Kia Sonet Diesel Has Lowest Total Cost Of Ownership, Study Finds
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

The analysis carried out by Frost and Sullivan revealed that the Sonet diesel offered the lowest Total Cost of Ownership while the petrols were second best in the segment.

Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
Audi's 2025 Q6 e-Tron Breaks Cover Ahead of Debut In 2024
c&b icon
By Yashraj Singh
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Q6 e-Tron will boast an 800-volt electrical system, a 100 kWh battery offering a range of 373 miles, and dual electric motors generating up to 510 horsepower

Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
Hennessey Debuts The H1000 Cadillac Escalade-V With 1005 Bhp
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 days ago

Hennessey Performance's upgrade for the 2023 Cadillac Escalade-V delivers a power boost, elevating its horsepower from 682 to 1005 and 1196 Nm of torque

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

6 days ago

The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Sonet Facelift To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What To Expect
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved