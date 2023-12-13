Kia Sonet Facelift To Be Unveiled Tomorrow: What To Expect

Kia India is all set to unveil the new 2024 Kia Sonet Facelift tomorrow. The South Korean carmaker has been teasing the updated Sonet for some time now, and the SUV is finally set to make its debut. The teaser videos released by Kia tell us that the new Sonet will come with a refreshed exterior styling, along with new features and tech. If past launches are any indication, then it’s likely that Kia will only unveil the Sonet tomorrow, which the official launch with the price announcement will happen later, possibly in January 2024. And here’s what we expect from the new 2024 Kia Sonet.

Variants and Trim

The Kia Sonet Facelift will continue to come in three main trims – Tech-Line, GT-Line and X-Line

Like before the Kia Sonet Facelift will continue to come in three main trims – Tech-Line, GT-Line and X-Line. The Tech-Line will have five variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, and HTX+, while the other two will have one variant each - GTX+ and X-Line respectively.

Design and Styling

Expect to see new styling elements both upfront and at the rear with new alloy wheels

Leaked images and the official teaser videos tell us that visually, the Kia Sonet facelift will come with a refreshed grille, a new headlamp cluster with LED lighting, and an updated rear section featuring connected LED taillamps similar to the Seltos. Additionally, the Sonet will be offered in a total of 11 colour options, including the new Pewter Olive shade which was first introduced with the Seltos facelift. The X-Line trim will come in an Xclusive Matte Graphite shade. A recently leaked brochure tells us that the Sonet will come with the option of three new 16-inch alloy wheel designs.

Feature & Tech

The new Sonet will also feature a 4-way power adjustable driver seat, along with Level 1 ADAS

The Sonet will also get a refreshed cabin, however, based on spy photos it seems the changes will be limited to revisions to some control surfaces along with changes to the upholstery and trim pieces. Expect to see an updated touchscreen with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and, a rear parking camera from the HTK variant and above. However, the top-spec model is likely to continue with wired connectivity for both apps. The new Sonet will also feature a 4-way power adjustable driver seat, along with Level 1 ADAS with Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, and Lane Keep Assist function.

Engine & Transmission

Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model which was earlier discontinued.

The Sonet facelift will continue to feature the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Mechanically all three engines will remain unchanged offering the same output. So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model which was earlier discontinued.

Launch and Expected Price

It’s likely that Kia will officially launch the Sonet facelift sometime in January 2024. Expect the prices to start somewhere around Rs. 7.49 lakh, going up to Rs. 14 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the to-of-the-line X-Line trim.