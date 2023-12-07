Login

2024 Kia Sonet Facelift Brochure Leaked: Variants, Features, Specifications Revealed

The Kia Sonet facelift is slated to be unveiled on December 14. The leaked brochure reveals details about its specifications, features and variants.
Calendar-icon

By Seshan Vijayraghvan

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 7, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • The Kia Sonet facelift will be unveiled on December 14
  • The Sonet Facelift will come refreshed styling and more tech
  • Mechanically, the Sonet remains unchanged

The Kia Sonet is all set to receive a mid-life facelift, and the company will be unveiling the updated model on December 14, 2023. Ahead of its official debut, the new subcompact SUV’s brochure has leaked online, revealing details about the SUV’s variants, specifications, and features. According to the leaked brochure, the Sonet will continue to be offered in seven variants - HTE, HTK, HTK+, HTX, HTX+, GTX+ and X-Line.

 

 

Judging by the official teaser videos, visually, the Kia Sonet facelift will come with updated styling. This includes a refreshed grille, a new headlamp cluster with LED lighting, and an updated rear section, which now comes with connected LED taillamps similar to the Seltos. 

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift Teased In Video; Reveals Redesigned Tail Section

 

 

Additionally, the Sonet will be offered in a total of 11 colour options, including the new Pewter Olive shade which was first introduced with the Seltos facelift. The leaked brochure also reveals that depending on the variant, the Sonet will get the option of three new 16-inch alloy wheel designs.

 

 

In terms of features, the new Sonet will feature a 4-way powered driver seat, touchscreen infotainment from the HTK variant along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear parking camera. The Sone now also gets Level 1 ADAS with Forward Collision Warning and Avoidance Assist, Lane Keep Assist function.

 

 

Like before the Sonet will also continue to be offered in three main trims – Tech Line, GT Line and X-Line, featuring the same 1.2-litre petrol, a 1.0-litre Turbo Petrol, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine options. Mechanically all three engines remain unchanged offering the same output. So, while the 1.2-litre petrol will come with a 5-speed manual as standard, the 1.0-litre GDI will get a 6-speed iMT and a 7-speed DCT automatic. On the other hand, the 1.5-litre diesel unit will come with a 6-speed iMT, and 6-speed automatic. Kia will also bring back the 6-speed manual option for the diesel model which was earlier discontinued.

 

Source: Adi Zone/YouTube

# Kia Sonet# Kia Sonet Facelift# Sonet Facelift# 2024 Kia Sonet# Kia India# Sonet Facelift Launch# SUV# Family
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

