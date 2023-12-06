Login

Kia Sonet Facelift Teased In Video; Reveals Redesigned Tail Section

The new video shows the subcompact SUV’s redesigned tail section and confirms that it will get ADAS functions
Calendar-icon

By Sidharth Nambiar

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 6, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • New Kia Sonet to debut on December 14.
  • New video shows the vehicle’s redesigned tail section.
  • Subcompact SUV to feature ADAS.

The upcoming Kia Sonet facelift has been teased yet again, ahead of its debut on December 14. While the previous teaser of the subcompact SUV, gave us a glimpse of its revised fascia and interior, this one shows its redesigned tail section with new LED taillamps, that now look similar to the ones on its bigger sibling, the Seltos. The video also confirms that the vehicle will get ADAS functions.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift Previewed In Official Video: Glimpse Of Restyled Front-End, Interior

undefined

As seen in the video, the vehicle's rear section now sports vertically stacked taillamps, linked by a lightbar that gives it a fresh appearance. The rear bumper has also been redesigned and now looks less cluttered than its predecessor. It also gets a new tail spoiler that gives the rear end a sportier appearance. 

 

The video also demonstrates the collision warning and auto brake functions on the vehicle.

The new Sonet features new C-shaped LED DRLs extending into the bumper

 

The previous video revealed that the subcompact SUV features new angular headlamps merging with the grille replete with new C-shaped LED DRLs extending into the bumper. The grille design is also tweaked with the edges now appearing to be much sharper. Inside, the vehicle gets the same layout, with redesigned switchgear. The instrument cluster too looks to have been upgraded with a digital screen with traditional dial displays replacing the LED-based unit of the current Sonet. The vehicle will also be equipped with a Bose sound system.

 

Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14

Inside, the vehicle gets the same layout, with redesigned switchgear

 

Engine details are yet to be confirmed although the current set of 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units will most likely be carried over. Gearbox options are also expected to remain unchanged though Kia could reintroduce the 6-speed manual to the turbo-petrol and diesel range. Both units are currently available with either a 6-speed iMT or an automatic gearbox.

# Kia# Kia Sonet# subcompact suv# Kia SUV# Petrol# Automatic Gearbox
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
8.2
0
10
2018 Maruti Suzuki Dzire
  • 57,276 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 5.75 L
₹ 12,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 49,360 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 7.25 L
₹ 15,329/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Toyota Glanza
2022 Toyota Glanza
  • 15,666 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 8.50 L
₹ 17,979/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV500
2019 Mahindra XUV500
  • 50,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
₹ 33,035/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Mahindra XUV500
7.6
0
10
2018 Mahindra XUV500
  • 63,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.25 L
₹ 27,436/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai New Santro
8.6
0
10
2019 Hyundai New Santro
  • 42,000 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
₹ 5.00 L
₹ 11,198/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
2021 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 25,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.65 L
₹ 14,894/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Elite i20
7.8
0
10
2018 Hyundai Elite i20
  • 74,440 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 67,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 9.00 L
₹ 20,157/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra Scorpio
2017 Mahindra Scorpio
  • 29,884 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 11.25 L
₹ 25,196/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Secondary Banner

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 6, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Debuts With 442 bhp In-Line Six
Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe Debuts With 442 bhp In-Line Six
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-16134 second ago

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4MATIC+ Coupe has an upgraded 3.0-litre inline six-cylinder turbo engine producing 442 bhp and 560 Nm torque.

2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-8376 second ago

The Swift will be powered by a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 81 bhp and 108 Nm of torque

Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore
Lamborghini Revuelto Hybrid Supercar Launched; Priced At Rs 8.89 Crore
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-7632 second ago

The Revuelto is powered by a 6.5 litre V12 engine mated to three electric motors that churn out a combined 1001 bhp

Kia India Unveils ‘K-Charge’, A New App-Based EV Charging Initiative
Kia India Unveils ‘K-Charge’, A New App-Based EV Charging Initiative
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-3938 second ago

Kia India takes the wraps off its new EV charging initiative, the K-Charge. It will be available to non-Kia EV owners as well.

Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses 30 Lakh Unit Production Milestone
Suzuki Motor Gujarat Plant Crosses 30 Lakh Unit Production Milestone
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-3400 second ago

Milestone was reached about 7 years after the plant commenced operations in February 2017.

Hero MotoCorp And Ather Energy Form Partnership For EV Fast-Charging Network
Hero MotoCorp And Ather Energy Form Partnership For EV Fast-Charging Network
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-1510 second ago

Hero MotoCorp and Ather Energy come together to form a partnership for an inter-operable fast-charging network in India.

Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
Kawasaki India Announces Year-End Discounts Across Motorcycle Range Up To Rs 60,000
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

23 minutes ago

Kawasaki is offering discount vouchers on the Vulcan S, Ninja 400, Ninja 650 and Versys 650 in its lineup with benefits going up to Rs. 60,000

Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024
Hyundai Creta Facelift India Debut On January 16, 2024
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

50 minutes ago

India-spec compact SUV to get a different design from the model sold in global markets.

FADA Sales November 2023: Historic Month For Auto Retail Sales
FADA Sales November 2023: Historic Month For Auto Retail Sales
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

56 minutes ago

FADA reports that retail sales for automobiles in India were at an all-time high, with 28.54 lakh vehicles sold, surpassing 25.69 lakh vehicles sold in March 2020, when the industry transitioned from BS4 to BS6.

Honda City and Amaze Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 89,000
Honda City and Amaze Get Discounts Of Up To Rs 89,000
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

Honda Cars India is offering discounts and benefits of up to Rs 89,000 on the City and Amaze, depending on the variant

2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
2024 Suzuki Swift Technical Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-8376 second ago

The Swift will be powered by a 1.2 litre, 3-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 81 bhp and 108 Nm of torque

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sales Sink In November 2023: Is The Sedan Finally Running Out Of Steam?
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sales Sink In November 2023: Is The Sedan Finally Running Out Of Steam?
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Now in its 10th year on sale, Maruti’s compact sedan found the least amount of takers this year in the month of November.

Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

New tech moves the EV's reduction gear into the wheel hub allowing for more compact electric motors and greater space efficiency

Kia Sonet Facelift Previewed In Official Video: Glimpse Of Restyled Front-End, Interior
Kia Sonet Facelift Previewed In Official Video: Glimpse Of Restyled Front-End, Interior
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

5 days ago

The Sonet facelift gets a sharper fascia as compared to the outgoing SUV while the cabin will get some feature updates.

Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India
Bajaj Pulsar N160 Single-Channel ABS Variant Discontinued In India
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Launched last year with single-channel and dual-channel ABS options, the motorcycle will now be offered only in the latter variant, priced at Rs. 1.31 lakh

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Kia Sonet Facelift Teased In Video; Reveals Redesigned Tail Section
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved