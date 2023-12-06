Kia Sonet Facelift Teased In Video; Reveals Redesigned Tail Section
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
Published on December 6, 2023
Highlights
- New Kia Sonet to debut on December 14.
- New video shows the vehicle’s redesigned tail section.
- Subcompact SUV to feature ADAS.
The upcoming Kia Sonet facelift has been teased yet again, ahead of its debut on December 14. While the previous teaser of the subcompact SUV, gave us a glimpse of its revised fascia and interior, this one shows its redesigned tail section with new LED taillamps, that now look similar to the ones on its bigger sibling, the Seltos. The video also confirms that the vehicle will get ADAS functions.
As seen in the video, the vehicle's rear section now sports vertically stacked taillamps, linked by a lightbar that gives it a fresh appearance. The rear bumper has also been redesigned and now looks less cluttered than its predecessor. It also gets a new tail spoiler that gives the rear end a sportier appearance.
The video also demonstrates the collision warning and auto brake functions on the vehicle.
The new Sonet features new C-shaped LED DRLs extending into the bumper
The previous video revealed that the subcompact SUV features new angular headlamps merging with the grille replete with new C-shaped LED DRLs extending into the bumper. The grille design is also tweaked with the edges now appearing to be much sharper. Inside, the vehicle gets the same layout, with redesigned switchgear. The instrument cluster too looks to have been upgraded with a digital screen with traditional dial displays replacing the LED-based unit of the current Sonet. The vehicle will also be equipped with a Bose sound system.
Inside, the vehicle gets the same layout, with redesigned switchgear
Engine details are yet to be confirmed although the current set of 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units will most likely be carried over. Gearbox options are also expected to remain unchanged though Kia could reintroduce the 6-speed manual to the turbo-petrol and diesel range. Both units are currently available with either a 6-speed iMT or an automatic gearbox.
