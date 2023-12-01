Login

Kia Sonet Facelift Previewed In Official Video: Glimpse Of Restyled Front-End, Interior

The Sonet facelift gets a sharper fascia as compared to the outgoing SUV while the cabin will get some feature updates.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on December 1, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Sonet facelift gets a sharper exterior design
  • Cabin gets revised switchgear, new instrument cluster
  • Engine line-up expected to be unchanged

Kia has teased the Sonet facelift ahead of its India debut on December 14. The short teaser video shared on social media reveals the revised design of the subcompact SUV’s nose along with some details about the SUV’s interior and features.

 

Also read: Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14
 

Starting from the exterior, the Sonet receives a sharper design with new angular headlamps merging with the grille replete with new C-shaped LED DRLs extending into the bumper. The grille design too is tweaked with the edges now appearing to be much sharper. The trimming along the lower edge of the grille is retained.

 

Updates to cabin include new instrument cluster, updated infotainment and new switchgear.

 

Compared to the images of the subcompact SUV leaked on the web earlier this year, the India-spec model gets a different bumper with slit-like LED fog-lamps integrated on either side of the central air intake. The faux skid plate element also isn’t as prominent as seen in the leaked images.

 

Also read: Kia Seltos Facelift Gets A Price Cut On Select Variants; Features Deleted
 

Moving to the cabin, the teaser reveals an unchanged dashboard design the differences are in the details. The touchscreen looks to be running a similar interface as on the new Seltos while the switchgear located between the central air-con vents have been re-designed and look much sleeker. The instrument cluster too looks to have been upgraded with a digital screen with traditional dial displays replacing the LED-based unit of the current Sonet. The teaser also reveals that the subcompact SUV will retain features such as a Bose sound system and connected vehicle tech, and there's also a possibility of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) being introduced. Expect more details to trickle in as the SUV's debut nears.

 

Bose sound system carried over to the facelift.

 

Engine details are yet to be confirmed though expect the current set of 1.2-litre petrol, 1.0-litre turbo-petrol and 1.5-litre diesel units to be carried over. Gearbox options are also expected to remain unchanged though Kia could reintroduce the 6-speed manual to the turbo-petrol and diesel range. Both units are currently available with either a 6-speed iMT or an automatic gearbox.

