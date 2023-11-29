Login

Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut On December 14

Subcompact SUV to get refreshed looks and new tech.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

Published on November 29, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Bookings for Sonet facelift likely to open on December 14
  • Launch expected in January 2024
  • Engine line-up likely to be carried over unchanged

Kia will unveil the Sonet facelift in India on December 14, 2023. Bookings for the SUV are also likely to open on the same day with a launch likely in January 2024. The subcompact SUV is set to receive a notable design update to freshen up its appeal along with updates to the cabin and features list. The SUV’s design for global markets was leaked back in October showcasing much of the exterior design updates.

 

Also read: Kia Sonet Facelift Design Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
 

The SUV received new design headlamps with vertical extensions along the outer edge along with a revised grille and a new front bumper. Down the sides the profile and body lines stayed unchanged while round the back the new tail lamps featured a similar design to the units on the larger Seltos. The rear bumper too received an update as did the alloy wheels. While this was the model for international markets, the India-spec SUV could receive similar updates as part of its mid-lifecycle update.

 

Also read: 2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
 

Coming to the cabin, the changes are likely to come down to revisions to some control surfaces along with changes to the upholstery and trim pieces. Kia is also likely to update the Sonet’s feature list as well and could add in more features including ADAS on the top-spec models.

Also read: Kia Sonet Facelift India Debut In December 2023
 

Moving to the engines, the Sonet facelift is expected to carry over the engine line-up from the model it replaces. This includes the 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol, 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre T-GDI turbo-petrol unit engines. The naturally aspirated petrol will be offered with a manual gearbox as standard. The 1.5-litre diesel and 1.0-litre turbo-petrol mills meanwhile are expected to carry over the 6-speed iMT gearbox and automatic gearbox options. Kia could also add a 6-speed manual to the range as well.

 

The Sonet facelift will go up against the likes of the Hyundai Venue, Maruti Brezza, Tata Nexon, Renault Kiger and Nissan Magnite.

 

Interior Image Source

