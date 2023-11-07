2024 Kia Carnival Facelift Specifications And Features Revealed; Gets A Refreshed Interior, Hybrid Powertrain
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
07-Nov-23 04:40 PM IST
Highlights
- It gets three engine options, including a new hybrid powertrain
- To be launched in India next year
- Gets a two-tone cabin
With the exterior being revealed just a few days ago, Kia has now revealed the interior and features of the facelifted Carnival MPV. The automaker has also unveiled the specifications for the facelifted model in Korea, where it will be offered with three engine options and three seating configurations. Also, Kia is now accepting pre-orders globally, with the India launch of the new-gen MPV slated for next year.
Also Read: Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
The two-tone cabin may look the same as the third-gen model, but there are a few changes.
As for the interior, the two-tone cabin may appear identical to the third-gen model at first glance, but there are a few changes, including a rotary gear selector replacing the larger lever used in the the pre-facelift model. Moreover, it gets a curved display setup with two 12.3-inch screens for infotainment and an instrument panel, OTA updates, a head-up display, eight airbags, and Highway Driving Assist 2 (HDA2) along with advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS).
A rotary gear selector replaces the larger lever used for its predecessors.
Also inside the facelifted Carnival is a wireless charger, ambient lighting, digital IRVM (internal rear view mirror), multi-zone climate control, and a rear entertainment system that includes a 14.6-inch HD screen. Depending on the variant, the updated Carnival will be available overseas in three configurations: as a four-, seven-, or nine-seat model.
Also Read: India-Bound Kia Carnival Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut
The Carnival will be available in three configurations: as a four-, seven- or nine-seat model.
The new Carnival will be offered in six different exterior paint schemes, including Ivory Silver, Snow White Pearl, Astra Blue, Pantera Metal, Aurora Black Pearl, and Ceramic Silver. Three interior themes include Taupe, Navy Grey, and Cotton Beige.
New to the powertrain lineup is the 1.6-turbocharged engine coupled with an electric motor.
In terms of powertrain, the brand is now offering a hybrid powertrain along with the 3.5-litre petrol and 2.2-litre diesel options for the new Carnival. New to the lineup is the 1.6-turbocharged engine coupled with an electric motor, producing a combined peak output of 241 bhp (177 bhp engine output) and 350 Nm of torque.
Also Read: Kia Carnival MPV Discontinued In India
To be launched in India next year.
As with its predecessor, Kia is expected to bring the fourth-generation MPV to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route. Expect the facelift to command a premium over the third-gen model.
