Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024
By Sidharth Nambiar
1 mins read
28-Oct-23 05:53 PM IST
Highlights
- The Kia Carnival Facelift gets a completely redesigned fascia with new headlamps.
- Features sleeker looking taillamps.
- Interior layout expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.
Kia has revealed the exterior of its Carnival facelift ahead of its global debut. While other details such as the interior and technical specifications yet to be revealed, expect the brand to do so in the coming weeks. The third generation Carnival MPV was earlier on sale in the Indian market before being discontinued. Additionally, the brand had also showcased the pre-facelift version of the fourth-gen MPV at the 2023 Auto Expo in India. As with its predecessor, expect Kia to bring the fourth-gen MPV to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, and to command a premium over the third-gen model.
Also Read: India-Bound Kia Carnival Facelift Spied Undisguised Ahead Of Debut
The Kia Carnival facelift gets a notable redesign.
The facelifted Kia Carnival gets some notable cosmetic updates over its predecessor. The fascia has been completely redesigned, now featuring all-new LED projector headlamps, along with a larger mesh-style grille. While the MPV’s silhouette remains the same, the rear section has also been completely revamped, now featuring sleeker looking taillamps. Aside from this, the car also gets new alloy wheels. While the new Carnival’s interior hasn’t been officially unveiled, expect it to feature a similar layout, with some updates.
Also Read: Kia Sonet Facelift Design Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut
Expect the Carnival facelift's interior to feature a similar layout, with some updates.
Abroad, the outgoing version of the Kia Carnival was offered with two powertrain options, a 201 hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 296 hp, 3.5-litre petrol engine. With the facelift, Kia will also offer a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain.
Kia will launch the fourth-generation Carnival in India in 2024.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Kia Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
-19320 second ago
The Spaniard took a nine point bite out of the reigning champion’s 27 point lead, now trailing by only 18.
-11996 second ago
We head to tiger territory, to Ranthambore National Park over the course of a weekend in the MG ZS EV, where we tried to spot a tiger in the wild. Did we succeed? Read on to find out.
-10925 second ago
The electric SUV concept is built on the same platform as the FT-Se, also unveiled at the Japan Mobility Show
-10098 second ago
The naked-sport motorcycle segment has been garnering increasing popularity over the last few years. We list down 7 naked-sport bikes which can be a part of your garage for less than Rs. 5 lakh, on road.
-1923 second ago
Unveiled at the 2023 Japan Mobility Show, Honda’s newest electric scooter concept is almost certainly previewing an upcoming global model.
53 minutes ago
Following Revolt Motors, Greaves Electric Mobility has also returned the amount claimed as incentives under the government’s FAME-II scheme.
1 hour ago
Martin set a scorching lap time of 1 minute and 29.287 seconds, breaking the previous lap record and securing his third consecutive pole position
2 hours ago
Touted by many as a possible successor to the MR2, the FT-Se concept gives us a glimpse into what Toyota’s cars of the future might look like
3 hours ago
It is the first time Tesla's charging hardware will be incorporated into an independent EV charging network
4 hours ago
The 2024 Kawasaki Ninja 40th Anniversary Edition motorcycles pay homage to the iconic Ninja ZX-7
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
3 days ago
The facelifted Carnival seems to draw styling inspiration from Kia's latest SUVs with redesigned light clusters, bumpers and tail-gate
8 days ago
Based on the sixth-generation of Mercedes’ popular sedan, the E-Class LWB is longer and wider than its predecessor.
9 days ago
Despite receiving a decidedly comprehensive midlife update, Tata’s facelifted SUVs soldier on with the same 2.0-litre diesel engine.
9 days ago
Here are the top five things you need to know about the latest iteration of the Tata Harrier facelift.