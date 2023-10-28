Kia Carnival Facelift Exterior Design Revealed; India Launch Set For 2024

Kia has revealed the exterior of its Carnival facelift ahead of its global debut. While other details such as the interior and technical specifications yet to be revealed, expect the brand to do so in the coming weeks. The third generation Carnival MPV was earlier on sale in the Indian market before being discontinued. Additionally, the brand had also showcased the pre-facelift version of the fourth-gen MPV at the 2023 Auto Expo in India. As with its predecessor, expect Kia to bring the fourth-gen MPV to India via the Completely Knocked Down (CKD) route, and to command a premium over the third-gen model.

The Kia Carnival facelift gets a notable redesign.

The facelifted Kia Carnival gets some notable cosmetic updates over its predecessor. The fascia has been completely redesigned, now featuring all-new LED projector headlamps, along with a larger mesh-style grille. While the MPV’s silhouette remains the same, the rear section has also been completely revamped, now featuring sleeker looking taillamps. Aside from this, the car also gets new alloy wheels. While the new Carnival’s interior hasn’t been officially unveiled, expect it to feature a similar layout, with some updates.

Expect the Carnival facelift's interior to feature a similar layout, with some updates.

Abroad, the outgoing version of the Kia Carnival was offered with two powertrain options, a 201 hp, 2.2-litre diesel engine and a 296 hp, 3.5-litre petrol engine. With the facelift, Kia will also offer a 1.6-litre petrol-hybrid powertrain.

Kia will launch the fourth-generation Carnival in India in 2024.