Kia Sonet Facelift Design Leaked Ahead Of Global Debut

The Sonet facelift features some notable cosmetic changes over the outgoing model
By Sidharth Nambiar

1 mins read

17-Oct-23 08:48 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Gets new headlamps, now integrated with the foglamps underneath.
  • Gets new taillamps, linked via a lightbar.
  • Expected to come with the same engine and transmission options.

The upcoming Kia Sonet facelift has been spied fully uncamouflaged in China, ahead of its debut. Featuring some notable styling updates, the car can clearly be distinguished from the outgoing model and shares some design elements with its larger sibling, the Seltos. However, given that the vehicle was spotted in China, it might also be possible that it will sport a few differences upon its launch in India.

 

The car gets newly designed headlamps, along with subtle tweaks to the front bumper

 

Visually, the vehicle gets some notable cosmetic changes over the outgoing model. This includes newly designed headlamps, now integrated with the foglamps underneath. Aside from this, the car’s front bumper has also been slightly tweaked, although, it retains the same grille. Other obvious changes include those made at the rear section, where it features completely new taillamps, linked via a lightbar, and more in line with the Seltos. The car also has a newly designed rear bumper.

 

The Sonet facelift now gets taillamps linked via a lightbar along with a newly designed bumper

 

While the spyshots don’t give us a glimpse of the car’s interior, we expect the new Sonet to, more or less, feature the same interior layout. It might, however, get a few subtle tweaks and additional features, similar to what Kia did with the recently launched Seltos facelift. The vehicle will also likely come with the same set of engine and transmission options, which include a 1.2-litre petrol NA engine, a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel mill, with the NA petrol mated to a 5-speed manual, and the other two, coupled with a 6-speed iMt. The car will also get a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic and a 6-speed automatic.

