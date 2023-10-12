Login

Kia EV4 Concept Previews Future Electric Sedan

Kia’s latest concept is based on the ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy with a design blending SUV elements with a fastback body style.
By Jaiveer Mehra

1 mins read

12-Oct-23 05:03 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Previews an all-electric sedan from the Korean carmaker
  • Likely to sit on the e-GMP platform
  • Could enter production by 2025

Kia celebrated its EV Day 2023 with the unveiling of two all-new EV concepts as it continues to accelerate its electrification program. The first was the new EV3 concept, previewing a future SUV to take on the likes of the MG ZS EV while the second was an all-new sedan, the EV4. The EV4 concept previews the brand’s first dedicated born-electric sedan with the company’s EV range currently only comprising SUVs.

 

Likely to make it to production by 2025, the EV4 Concept adapts Kia’s ‘Opposites United’ design philosophy seen on its born-electric series for use in a sedan body style. The result is a design that is likely to split opinion blending the upright design elements of SUVs with the more three-box shape of a traditional sedan.

 

Also read: Kia Latest Carmaker To Adopt Tesla’s North American Charging Standard
 

The EV4 concept blends styling elements of SUVs with a fastback design.

 

Starting off with the design, the Concept’s front fascia is rather devoid of any drama with smooth surfaces and soft lines. A slim black trim piece separates the bonnet from the front bumper with even the large central air-dam not appearing to be a functional element. Vertically stacked headlamps sit on either corner of the fascia with a closer look also revealing the use of cladding along the lower edge of the bumper.

 

Also read: Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months
 

In profile, the EV4 resembles a fastback with the sharply raked rear pillar flowing all the way to the integrated boot-lid spoiler. There’s a think amount of cladding over the pronounced wheel arches along with a little along the lower doors. The tapered roofline and upswept window line add to the four-door coupe look while black finished trimming on the C pillar adds to the floating roof effect.

 

The concept could preview a future production electric sedan that could arrive by 2025.

 

The rear is characterised by the large sloping curved rear windshield, vertically oriented tail lamps and the prominent use of cladding on the lower bumper.

 

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months
 

The cabin follows a minimalist design theme with twin screens sitting atop the dashboard feeding all relevant vehicle and infotainment information to the driver. Other unique styling details include pin-style air-vents that take up minimal space and air-con controls that can be stowed away when not being used. The cabin also features extensive use of fabrics on the door and dashboard with the upper and power cabin separated by a unique decorative element.

 

Cabin gets a minimalist design with a unique design element being air-con controls that can be stowed away when not required.

 

Kia did not reveal any powertrain details of the EV4 concept though it is likely to also sit on the company’s current e-GMP platform.

