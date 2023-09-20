Kia Seltos Facelift Gains Two New Variants; Waiting Period To Drop To 2 Months

Kia India has rolled out two new variants for the Seltos facelift – the GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S). Positioned just below the GTX+ and X-Line variants, these variants miss out on features like a Bose audio system and 360-degree cameras, making it easier for the brand to avoid supply constraints and expedite deliveries. Kia India will be ramping up production for the updated SUV to keep up with increasing demand and reduce waiting times from 15-16 weeks to 7-9 weeks. Prices for the new variants are as follows:

Engine Variant Transmission Ex-showroom Price (INR) Smartstream G1.5 T-GDi Petrol GTX+ (S) 7DCT 19.40 lakh X-Line (S) 19.60 lakh 1.5l CRDi VGT Diesel GTX+ (S) 6AT 19.40 lakh X-Line (S) 19.60 lakh

On the powertrain front, the new variants can be had with a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol or a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The turbo-petrol churns out 158 bhp and 253 Nm of peak torque, while mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission (DCT), while the diesel mill produces 114 bhp and 250 Nm of peak torque and comes mated to a 6-speed automatic transmission. The features list includes Level 2 advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), 18-inch crystal-cut glossy black alloy wheels and electric parking brake with auto-hold.

The new GTX+ (S) and X-Line (S) variants can be had with a petrol or diesel engine

Kia India announced that it had received close to 50,000 bookings, two months after opening bookings for the SUV on July 14. Interestingly, the top variants (HTX onwards) account for a significant 77 per cent of total bookings, with 47 per cent of all bookings for variants equipped with ADAS. Demand is also high for the diesel variants, which accounted for 40 per cent of total bookings.