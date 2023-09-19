2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months

In the span of two months, Kia India has garnered over 50,000 bookings for the 2023 Kia Seltos, marking a significant achievement in the highly competitive mid-SUV segment. Bookings for the 2023 Kia Seltos commenced on July 14, 2023, and prices were subsequently announced on July 21. The compact SUV is competitively priced, ranging from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

Interestingly, the top variants (HTX onwards) of the new Seltos accounted for a significant 77 per cent of total bookings. Moreover, 47 per cent of all bookings were for variants equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), while 40 per cent of consumers opted for diesel variants.

The new Seltos witnessed an impressive response initially, with 31,716 bookings received in the first month. Furthermore, Kia India reported a milestone of 4,00,000 domestic sales this month, along with a total of 5,47,000 Seltos sales, including exports since its launch. The Seltos has consistently been the brand's best-selling compact SUV since its launch in 2019.

Key features of the 2023 Kia Seltos include a larger Tiger-nose grille, updated bumpers, 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels (17-inch units on the TechLine models), redesigned light clusters, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof with dual glass panels, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a digital 10.25-inch cluster. The vehicle also incorporates Kia's UVO Connect connected car features, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, and an electric parking brake. In terms of safety, all variants come standard with six airbags: ABS, ESC, and DBC.

Regarding powertrain options, buyers can choose from three engines. The lineup includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine available with a 6-speed manual or a CVT, a 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic, and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that can be paired with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT transmission.