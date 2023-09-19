2023 Kia Seltos Garners Over 50,000 Bookings In 2 Months
By Jafar Rizvi
2 mins read
19-Sep-23 05:22 PM IST
Highlights
- The top variants (HTX onwards) accounted for 77 per cent of total bookings
- 47 per cent were for variants equipped with ADAS
- 40 per cent of consumers opted for diesel variants
In the span of two months, Kia India has garnered over 50,000 bookings for the 2023 Kia Seltos, marking a significant achievement in the highly competitive mid-SUV segment. Bookings for the 2023 Kia Seltos commenced on July 14, 2023, and prices were subsequently announced on July 21. The compact SUV is competitively priced, ranging from Rs 10.89 lakh to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom).
The top variants (HTX onwards) accounted for a significant 77 per cent of total bookings
Interestingly, the top variants (HTX onwards) of the new Seltos accounted for a significant 77 per cent of total bookings. Moreover, 47 per cent of all bookings were for variants equipped with Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), while 40 per cent of consumers opted for diesel variants.
Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Receives Over 31,000 Bookings In One Month
47 per cent of all bookings were for variants equipped with ADAS
The new Seltos witnessed an impressive response initially, with 31,716 bookings received in the first month. Furthermore, Kia India reported a milestone of 4,00,000 domestic sales this month, along with a total of 5,47,000 Seltos sales, including exports since its launch. The Seltos has consistently been the brand's best-selling compact SUV since its launch in 2019.
Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Launched In India; Prices Begin At Rs. 10.90 Lakh
The new Seltos registered 31,716 bookings received in the first month
Key features of the 2023 Kia Seltos include a larger Tiger-nose grille, updated bumpers, 18-inch crystal-cut alloy wheels (17-inch units on the TechLine models), redesigned light clusters, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof with dual glass panels, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a digital 10.25-inch cluster. The vehicle also incorporates Kia's UVO Connect connected car features, ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver's seat, and an electric parking brake. In terms of safety, all variants come standard with six airbags: ABS, ESC, and DBC.
Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Review: Taking Badassery To The Next Level
40 per cent of consumers opted for diesel variants
Regarding powertrain options, buyers can choose from three engines. The lineup includes a 1.5-litre petrol engine available with a 6-speed manual or a CVT, a 1.5-litre diesel engine offered with a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic, and a new 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine that can be paired with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT transmission.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Kia Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
You might be interested in
Latest News
Related Articles
-14614 second ago
Aprilia is all set to unveil and possibly launch the RS 457 supersport in India tomorrow. Here’s what we know about the motorcycle so far.
-11767 second ago
Now in its third generation, the Tiguan is 30 mm longer than its predecessor, but remains identical in nearly all other dimensions.
-8253 second ago
Kia India launched the updated Seltos on July 21, while bookings for the same commenced on July 14, 2023
-7925 second ago
The new generation Ducati Scrambler will be available in three models: Scrambler Icon, Full Throttle and Nightshift.
1 hour ago
Tushek emphasizes the Aeon's personalized experience, allowing customers to fully customize the vehicle's interior.
5 hours ago
BMW Motorrad has officially teased its new flagship ADV, the BMW R 1300 GS. It will make its debut on September 28, 2023.
19 hours ago
Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said that the company wants to expand its EV ecosystem and will be exploring the possibility of exclusive EV dealerships under the Tata.ev brand.
21 hours ago
The Atto 3 is the second vehicle introduced by BYD in India that was launched in November 2022
21 hours ago
Deliveries took place simultaneously across six major cities, including Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and a few other cities.
1 day ago
The 12.3-inch touchscreen gets an inbuilt Arcade.ev app store
14 days ago
The Elevate marks Honda’s return to the highly competitive compact SUV segment.
21 days ago
Previously, an electric sunroof was only available on the Sonet's HTX and HTX+ variants
1 month ago
Kia India opened bookings the Seltos facelift on July 14, 2023
1 month ago
Called My Convenience Plus, the package is available as a 4- or 5-year plan.
1 month ago
With the 2023 Seltos facelift, the company wants to set new benchmarks in the compact SUV segment, and we think Kia has again cracked the formula.