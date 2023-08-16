2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Receives Over 31,000 Bookings In One Month

The 2023 Kia Seltos has seen an impressive response, with 31,716 bookings received in the first month. Kia India opened bookings for the new Seltos on July 14, 2023, with prices being announced on July 21. The compact SUV is priced from Rs 10.89 lakh up to Rs 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The Seltos has been the brand’s best-selling compact SUV, with the outgoing model having sold over 5 lakh units since its launch in 2019.

The Kia Seltos facelift attracted more than 13,000 bookings on the launch day itself. Within the first 24 hours, it secured a total of 13,424 bookings, with around 1,973 bookings made through the K-Code programme.

Also Read: 2023 Kia Seltos Facelift Review: Taking Badassery To The Next Level

Kia revealed that the higher variants were seeing a stronger demand with about 55 per cent of all bookings (17,412 bookings) received for the top variants - HTX and up. The new "Pewter Olive" colour introduced for the Indian market too has seen a good response accounting for nearly 19 per cent of the total bookings.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift Prepaid Maintenance Plans Introduced; Packages Start At Rs 32,796

The highlights of the 2023 Kia Seltos include a larger Tiger-nose grille, new bumpers, 18-inch crystal-cut alloys (17-inch units on the TechLine models), redesigned light clusters, a dual-pane panoramic sunroof with two glass panels, dual-zone climate control, a 10.25-inch infotainment system, and a digital cluster of the same size. Kia's UVO Connect connected car features ventilated front seats, an electrically adjustable driver seat, and an electric parking brake. In terms of safety, it features six airbags; ABS, ESC, and DBC are standard across all variants.

Also Read: Kia Seltos Facelift: 5 Things To Know About The Updated Model

As for the powertrain, it has three options to choose from. The first is a 1.5-litre petrol engine that comes with a 6-speed manual or a CVT. The second is a 1.5-litre diesel engine, available with either a 6-speed iMT or a 6-speed automatic. And lastly, the newest addition to the lineup is a 1.5-litre turbo-petrol engine, which can be paired with a 6-speed iMT or a 7-speed DCT.